MEYERSDALE—Same place, same opponent and most importantly, Glendale made sure it obtained the same result against Meyersdale in the first round of the PIAA Class 1A playoffs on Monday.
The Vikings manufactured two runs in the eighth inning and Madison Peterson, who collected 10 strikeouts in a complete-game victory, worked out of a jam in the bottom half as they eliminated Meyersdale for the second consecutive season with a gutty 4-2 win in 8 innings.
“I told the girls that we were at the top of our lineup in the eighth, while they were in the middle,” Glendale coach Bruce Vereshack said of the situation in extras. “If we’re going to win this game, we’re going to win it right now. I was really confident we were going to.”
Glendale, which reached the state semifinals last season before falling to eventual state champion Montgomery, secured a spot in the quarterfinals, where District 7 runner-up Carmichaels awaits.
The third place finisher out of District 6 hardly thought of themselves as the underdog against the previously unbeaten District 5 champions.
“We thought we were the favorites coming down here,” said Veresheck. “We took that approach and had no pressure on us.”
Meyersdale (21-1) left 12 runners on base, including two in scoring position in the eighth with a chance to tie it.
“We stranded a ton of runners,” said Meyersdale coach Tim Miller. “There were four innings at least where we had runners on third base and couldn’t plate a run. We had the opportunities.”
Three straight two-out singles in the third allowed Meyersdale to jump on top early. Marcella Dupre singled and moved to second on Amber Long’s infield hit. Junior Izabella Donaldson’s seeing-eye single through the left side scored Dupre and made it 1-0.
Donaldson, who hadn’t given up more than two runs in an outing all season until Monday, went the distance and suffered the loss after surrendering four runs, three earned, on five hits. The junior struck out thirteen and walked two.
She allowed just one hit through the first four innings, but back-to-back hits by the Vikings in the fifth was all it took to draw even.
Glendale’s Riley Best, who finished 3-for-3 with a double and two runs scored, singled with two outs. Peterson followed it up with a line drive that got under the glove of Meyersdale’s Jessica Daughton, allowing her to race around the bases for an 2-run inside-the-park home run to knot the game at 2-2.
That remained the score until Best again singled to open the eighth. The senior leadoff hitter moved to second on a wild pitch, stole third and eventually scored on a timely two-out double by Kelly Kasaback to give Glendale a 3-2 lead.
After stealing third, Kasaback came around to score a critical insurance run when Jillian Taylor reached on a throwing error.
Senior Amelia Kretchman singled to put the Red Raiders in business in the eighth. After Daughton and Morgan Walters hit into back-to-back fielder’s choices, Dupre singled with two outs. But both were left stranded when Long grounded out to Peterson.
“It was definitely tough. They were really loud and were in my head a bit,” Peterson said of the final inning. “I just had to keep going.”
Glendale—4
Best cf 3220, Peterson p 4112, Cavalet 2b 4000, Kasaback lf 4111, Taylor ss 4000, Buterbaugh 3b 4000, Rydbom c 2000, Sinclair 1b 2000, Weld rf 3000. Totals: 30-4-5-3.
Meyersdale—2
Dupre ss 5120, Long lf 5020, Izabella Donaldson p 4011, Daniels 2b 4010, S. Hetz c 4100, Z. Hetz 1b 4010, Kretchman 3b 4010, Daughton rf 4000, Walters cf 4000. Totals: 38-2-8-1.
Score by Innings
Glendale 000 020 02—4 5 5
Meyersdale 001 100 00—2 8 1
Errors—Taylor 2, Peterson, Cavalet, Kasaback, Kretchman. 2B—Best, Kasaback, Long, Daniels. HR—Peterson. WP–Peterson. LP–Donaldson. SO–Peterson 10, Donaldson 13. BB–Donaldson—2. HBP—Best (by Donaldson), Walters (by Peterson).