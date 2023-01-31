ALLPORT — The first time the Glendale and West Branch girls basketball teams met this season, the game was a close defensive struggle that saw the Lady Vikings pull away in the fourth quarter.
Monday in the rematch, the contest pretty much followed the same script, with Glendale holding a 4-point halftime edge and 5-point advantage after three before a 10-0 fourth-quarter run pushed the Lady Vikings to a 45-29 victory.
In fact it was two Lady Viking runs that made the difference.
In addition to the 10-0 run that made a 31-25 lead balloon to a 41-25 advantage, Glendale started off the game with an 8-0 surge that had the Lady Warriors playing catch-up all game long.
“We’re two teams that know each other’s styles and we know what the other wants to do offensively,” West Branch head coach Justin Koleno said. “I thought both teams did a really good job of trying to stop Plan A.
But when Plan A — Minyhah (Easterling) — plays like she did, getting off to a really great start, it can be hard to cool a great player off.”
Easterling scored 10 of her game-high 23 points in the first quarter and was the main factor in Glendale’s 12-7 lead after one.
“Spotting them that 8-point lead made it tough,” Koleno said. “They play really well with the lead. When you can pound the paint with (Easterling) and yiu have those shooters on the outside, it’s a nice style to play when you have the lead.”
West Branch did a better job denying Easterling the ball over the middle two quarters, holding her to just six points in the combined frames.
And the Lady Warrior offense picked up some as Jenna Mertz scored five points in the second and Lily Williams drilled a 3-pointer that helped West Branch close its deficit to just one point, 18-17 late in the first half.
But Glendale’s Casey Kuhn connected on a 3-pointer of her own just before the break to give the Lady Vikings a 4-point advantage, and West Branch was never ale to get any closer.
“The girls answered the bell,” Koleno said. “We got it down to one there. But we never quite reached that again in the second half.”
Both teams struggled on offense in a third quarter that saw the Lady Vikings inch out to a 5-point advantage as Alyssa Sinclair and Madison Peterson combined to go 5-of-6 from the free throw line after getting fouled breaking the press, and Easterling hit a bucket underneath to cancel out 3s from Sarah Guglielmi and Mertz.
“Their girls did a good job staying poised, because we were trying to make them uncomfortable all game,” Koleno said. “Getting that 8-point lead early made it easier for them to be comfortable.”
West Branch was 2-of-17 from the field in the third quarter and hit on just 11-of-54 in the game. That included going 4-of-26 from behind the arc.
“When you’re looking to make a comeback, going 4-for-26 from 3 isn’t good enough,” Koleno said.”
Leading 28-23 to start the fourth, Breann Kuhn dropped in a 3-pointer to give Glendale its first 8-point lead since the first.
Guglielmi answered with a bucket to cut it to 31-25, but the Lady Vikings went on the 10-0 run to put the game away.
Kuhn hit another three, while Peterson connected on a pair of field goals. Easterling also had four points in the paint as Glendale took control.
“I think the turning point was when we started overloading the left side,” Glendale head coach Brian Kuhn said. “We started running everything to the left side and we made one extra pass and we were getting the ball into Minyhah and she either found the open person or she scored.
“And on defense we put somebody on Mertz the whole time in the second half and it seemed like it frustrated her. That’s pretty much how the game ended.”
Easterling pulled down 13 rebounds and dished out three assists, while Sinclair added four helpers. Peterson nearly joined Easterling in double figures with nine points.
Mertz led West Branch with 12 points, while Guglielmi netted eight. Mertz added eight rebounds and four assists.
Glendale improved to 13-5 overall, 7-4 in the Inter County Conference and 6-0 in the Moshannon Valley League, which clinches no worse than a tie for the title. One more league wins gives them the outright MVL title.
“The Mo Valley championship was definitely our first goal,” Kuhn said. “But we also want to win at least 15 games, make the playoffs and have a legit shot to win District 6.”
West Branch slipped to 12-6 overall, 5-6 in the ICC and 4-2 in the MVL.
Both teams are back in action Thursday.
The Lady Vikings host Moshannon Valley, while the Lady Warriors visit Bellwood-Antis.
Glendale—45
Easterling 10 3-3 23, C. Kuhn 1 0-0 3, Sinclair 1 2-2 4, Peterson 3 3-4 9, B. Kuhn 2 0-0 6, Cavalet 0 0-0 0, Holes 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 8-9 45.
West Branch—29
Guglielmi 3 0-0 8, Mertz 4 3-3 12, Godin 0 0-0 0, Cowder 2 0-0 4, Parks 0 0-0 0, L. Williams 1 0-0 3, Prestash 0 0-0 0, Shingledecker 1 0-0 2, Betts 0 0-0 0, Smeal 0 0-0 0, Croyle 0 0-1 0. Totals: 11 3-4 29.
Three-pointers: C. Kuhn, B. Kuhn 2; Guglielmi 2, Mertz, L. Williams.
Score by Quarters
Glendale 12 9 7 17—45
West Branch 7 10 6 6—29