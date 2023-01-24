CURWENSVILLE — The Glendale girls basketball team ran out to a 15-0 lead over host Curwensville Monday evening at Patton Hall and cruised to a 59-17 victory over the Lady Tide.
The Lady Vikings had a pronounced height advantage, which helped them own the boards (41-25) and make it tough for the Curwensville offense to shoot over. The Lady Tide missed their first 19 shots and were just 2-of-26 in the first half.
“That team is so much bigger than us, so much taller,” Curwensville head coach Dawna Wheeler said. “I told the girls, I said, ‘you have to pump fake and go up. You’re not getting that first look. You’re going to have to get fouled and go to the foul line.’
“But they took a lot of things that we’ve been working on in practice with shooting and things, and that’s what they did tonight. I’m happy with their performance.”
All five Glendale starters scored in the Lady Vikings’ first-quarter run, which was jumpstarted by a Casey Kuhn 3-pointer just seconds into the game. Minyhah Eastering had five points in the first frame and Breann Kuhn netted four to help the visitors take a 17-2 lead into the second.
Curwensville’s lone points came on a pair of Karleigh Freyer free throws.
“We were working a little high-low, and trying to get some back-door cuts,” Glendale head coach Brian Kuhn said. “We were working on some things we are going to need to do down the stretch.
“And we are trying to establish a little depth. We had Sarah Holes in the game a lot. We need a little more depth getting ready for the playoffs, because we’ve only been running with six girls basically.”
Glendale’s Madison Peterson got hot in the second quarter as she scored eight of her 16 points in the frame.
“If you get Maddy started early, she gets some confidence going and she can be unstoppable,” Kuhn said.
Easterling added six in the second as the Lady Vikings surged to a 36-9 advantage at the half.
Skylar Pentz scored a pair of field goals in the second for Curwensville, while Freyer added two more free throws and Brooklyn Price added one.
The Lady Vikings got a steal and a layup from Alyssa Sinclair and a trey by Peterson to start the third, putting Glendale in front 41-9, which started the Mercy Clock.
There wasn’t much scoring the rest of the frame as Easterling hit a pair of buckets for Glendale and Freyer countered with two field goals and a free throw.
Freyer scored nine points, pulled down 10 rebounds and added a blocked shot for the Lady Tide.
“Karleigh did everything we asked of her,” Wheeler said. “Box out, keep Minyah frustrated. That’s what she did. She played much bigger than she actually is tonight. She came ready to play.”
“(Freyer) was battling,” Kuhn said. “She got a couple shots in there on Minyhah. She’s not afraid. She took it strong.”
Easterling finished her night with six points in the fourth to give her a game-high 21. She also pulled down 16 rebounds, blocked four shots and dished out four assists.
Breann Kuhn led the Lady Vikings in assists with five. Sinclair added three to go with three steals.
Glendale improved to 11-5 overall, 5-4 in the Inter County Conference and 5-0 in the Moshannon Valley League.
“We’re hoping to run the table,” Kuhn said. “It’s there for us. But we have to play smart basketball. We need to get some W’s and move up in the playoff bracket.”
Curwensville dipped to 0-14 overall, 0-9 in the ICC and 0-6 in the MVL.
Both teams are back in action Thursday.
The Lady Tide host Bellwood-Antis, while the Lady Vikings welcome Mount Union to town.
Glendale—59
Peterson 6 1-1 16, Sinclair 3 1-1 7, C. Kuhn 2 0-0 6, B. Kuhn 2 0-0 4, Easterling 9 3-4 21, Cavalet 1 0-0 2, Holes 0 0-0 0, Kelly 1 0-0 3, Simmers 0 0-0 0, Ross 0 0-0 0, Fontanella 0 0-0 0, Krepps 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 5-6 59.
Curwensville—17
Elensky 0 0-0 0, Price 0 1-2 1, Passmore 0 0-0 0, Freyer 2 5-6 9, Butler 0 0-0 0, Weber 1 0-0 3, Pentz 2 0-2 4. Totals: 5 6-10 17.
Three-pointers: C. Kuhn 2, Peterson 3, Kelly; Weber.
Score by Quarters
Glendale 17 19 9 14—59
Curwensville 2 7 5 3—17