MILL HALL — For the second straight season, the Glendale softball team came up one win short of playing for a state championship.
The Lady Vikings dropped a 4-1 decision to District 11 champion Tri-Valley Tuesday at Central Mountain High School to see another magical postseason run came tantalizingly close to the PIAA title game.
Glendale fell to eventual state champ Montgomery in the same round last year.
“To get to the state semis two years in a row and lose is tough,” Glendale head coach Bruce Vereshack said. “It’s really, really tough.
“But congratulations to Tri-Valley. I thought we were evenly matched, but they played a little better than we did and got a few more hits when they needed them.”
The first big hit came right off the bat in the bottom of the first as leadoff hitter Gianna Poletti drilled a 1-2 offering from Madison Peterson into the left-center gap for a double, advanced to third on a Cassie Snyder sac bunt and scored on Grace Header’s RBI groundout.
Header came up with another big at bat in the third when her one-out single chased home Snyder, who reached on an error before stealing second and third base.
The Bulldogs tacked on two more runs in the fifth, thanks to back-to-back two-out hits from Brittany Rice and Emma Maurer.
Rice belted a double, while behind in the count 0-2, to knock in Paletti, who had led off with a base hit. Maurer scored Rice with a single.
Meanwhile, Glendale struggled to adjust to the strike zone and finished the game with just four singles. The Lady Vikings struck out 12 times in the game against Maurer, who also walked four.
“We just couldn’t figure out what a strike was today,” Vereshack said. “We work so hard to not go up out of the zone. That is what we teach. But we had to today.”
Riley Best led off the top of the first with a single and moved to second on a Peterson sacrifice. But Maurer stranded Best at second with two strikeouts.
The Lady Vikings tried to make some two-out noise in the second as both Caitlyn Rydbom and Alyssa Sinclair drew walks. But Maurer got out of it with a liner to third.
Sinclair’s at bat gave the Lady Vikings some hope, however, as she recovered from going down 0-2 to foul off six pitches and work the count full before walking.
“That was a great at bat,” Vereshack said. “We had to have those kind of at bats.”
Glendale went in order in both the third and fourth innings, but then got a little something going in the fifth when Sinclair and Weld each reached base on one-out infield singles.
But once again Maurer worked out of trouble as she struck out the next two batters to keep the Lady Vikings off the board.
Glendale finally broke through in the sixth as Kelly Kasaback walked and stole second unconventionally. She was on first with Jillian Taylor at the plate and started jogging to second on what looked like a high pitch and Ball 4.
But the home plate umpire called a delayed strike 3 as Taylor started walking toward first, and Kasaback, who was caught well off the base, motored to second and just beat the throw.
After a flyout to right field, Kaprice Cavalet singled to score Kasaback to make it 4-1.
Glendale had one last shot in the seventh when Best drew a 2-out walk, but Maurer recorded her 12th and final strikeout to finish the game and end the Lady Vikings’ season.
“Nobody gave up. Nobody,” Vereshack said. “These are the never-say-die Lady Vikings. The girls fought right to the end. Even those last couple innings we had chances. We just couldn’t figure out what a strike was. The girls were just guessing in there.”
Tri-Valley, which improved to 23-2, is back in action Friday at 11 a.m. at Beard Field on the campus of Penn State University in the Class A Championship against Union.
Glendale ends its season with a record of 21-5, but returns five starters, including starting pitcher Peterson. Best, Kasaback, Sinclair and Taylor played their last game for Glendale.
“That’s a tough core to lose. But everyone loses seniors. We have some good players coming back and some good ones coming up,” Vereshack said. “We’re going to be competitive as long as Madi Peterson is pitching. We’re not going to have almost 300 hits like this year, but we’ll just find a different way next year.
“We’ll concentrate on hitting in the offseason and as long as Madi is Madi, we’ll have a chance. We’re going to be fine.”
Glendale—1
Best cf 3010, Peterson p 3000, Kasaback lf 2100, Taylor ss 3000, Buterbaugh 3b 3000, Ka. Cavalet 2b 3011, Rydbom c 2000, Ko. Cavalet cr 0000, Sinclair 1b 2010, Weld rf 3010. Totals: 24-1-4-1.
Tri Valley—4
Paletti ss 3220, C. Snyder 3b 2100, Header cf 3012, Rice c 3121, Maurer p 3011, A. Snyder cr 0000, Artz lf 3000, Schwalm 2b 2020, McGrath dp 3000, Lupole rf 2000, Kroh ph 1000, Stehr (flex) 1b 0000. Totals: 25-4-8-4.
Score by Innings
Glendale 000 001 0—1 4 2
Tri-Valley 101 020 x—4 8 0
LOB—Glendale 7, Tri-Valley 5. DP—Glendale 1. 2B—Paletti, Rice. SAC—Peterson; C. Snyder. SB—Weld, Kasaback; Rice, C. Snyder 2, Header, Paletti. PB—Rice 2.
Pitching
Glendale: Peterson—7 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO.
Tri-Valley: Maurer—6 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 12 SO.
WP—Maurer. LP—Peterson (14-4).
Time—1:44.