FLINTON — Relentless.
That’s the word Glendale head coach Brian Kuhn used to describe the defensive effort of Marion Center against his Lady Vikings Monday in the opening round of the District 6 class 2A playoffs at Donald A. Kitko Gymnasium.
The Lady Stingers employed full court pressure from opening tip to late in the fourth quarter, forcing 27 Glendale turnovers and pulling away for a 57-48 victory.
“Turnovers killed us,” Kuhn said. “I thought we weathered the storm there for a while. We were up by 8. But we didn’t protect the basketball. That’s the name of the game right there, and that killed us.”
The Lady Vikings led 11-9 after one, 23-17 at the half and 36-31 after three, but Marion Center scored the first five points of the fourth to tie the game.
Glendale had a 6-0 run in it as Madison Peterson knocked down a field goal and Casey Kuhn and Alyssa Sinclair each went 2-of-2 from the line to give the hosts a 42-36 advantage.
But the Marion Center pressure forced turnover after turnover during the fourth quarter and when Lydia Miller hit a layup and was fouled to give the Lady Stingers the lead again at 45-44, the visitors never gave it back.
Marion Center outscored Glendale 12-4 down the stretch as Miller took over. She scored 13 of her game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter and had four of her seven steals, which all gave the Stingers easy buckets.
“She hit some big shots,” Kuhn said. “She hit some big 3s. And she’s not afraid to attack the hoop. She hurt us. (Miller’s) a heck of a ball player.”
Marion Center was 8-of-11 from the field in the fourth as it pulled away for the victory.
The Lady Stingers also wreaked havoc in the fourth by forcing nine Glendale turnovers. The Lady Vikings lost the ball 17 times in the second half alone.
“I think a lot of that had to do with being tired,” Kuhn said. “We have six girls we run almost the whole game and sometimes five depending on matchups. I think we ran out of gas.
“But for the most part of the season we had done very well against the press. They (Lady Stingers) were relentless tonight. I give them credit.”
Neither team could find much offense in the first quarter as Marion Center went just 3-of-15 from the floor, while Glendale hit only four of its 12 shots. Peterson scored seven of the Lady Vikings 11 in the first. She paced Glendale with 19 for the game.
Peterson continued to have the hot hand in the second as she drilled a pair of 3-pointers and hit a layup to score eight and put the Lady Vikings on top by as many as nine in the quarter.
But Miller drained a 3-pointer right before the half to cut the Stingers deficit to 23-17.
Marion Center cut the Glendale lead down to three on several occasions in the third, but the Lady Vikings always responded. Easterling was very effective in the third, scoring nine of her 17 points and helping the Lady Vikings crash the boards.
Glendale held a 13-8 advantage on the glass in the third, which helped counter its eight turnovers.
Easterling had 17 points, 13 rebounds and five blocked shots despite being the focal point of Marion Center’s half-court defense.
“Minyhah is 6-3. She’s a big ball player. She’s an all-state basketball player,” Kuhn said. “She changes the game. She was double-teamed and triple-teamed all night. She’s a special ball player. Mansfield is going to be very lucky to have her.”
Sinclair added 10 boards and Peterson pulled down seven to help Glendale win the rebound battle 36-27.
But Miller took over for the visitors in the fourth, helping the Lady Stingers rally for the victory by winning the frame 26-12. Miller had 23 points, 10 rebounds, seven steals and six assists.
Glendale finished its season with a record of 16-7.
Easterling, Sinclair, Breann Kuhn and Casey Kuhn played their last game in a Lady Vikings’ uniform.
“I’m proud of these girls,” coach Kuhn said. “I’m always proud of my girls. It’s just a tough loss because I would have liked to have had one or two more games with them. We’re not going to be able to replace Minyhah. And Casey, Bree and Alyssa have been letterwinners since their freshman year. Minyhah has only been with the program for two years. It’s tough to lose a group of girls like this.”
Marion Center advances to play No. 2 seed Portage on Thursday.
Marion Center—57
Miller 8 4-5 23, Ka. Elkin 4 3-8 11, Lipsie 1 0-2 2, Shadle 2 3-5 8, Black 4 2-2 10, Ke. Elkin 1 1-2 3, Haggerty 0 0-0 0, Silvis 0 0-0 0, Leasure 0 0-0 0, Ki. Elkin 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 11-13 57.
Glendale—48
Easterling 8 1-1 17, C. Kuhn 1 4-4 6, Sinclair 1 4-8 6, Peterson 7 2-2 19, B. Kuhn 0 0-0 0, Cavalet 0 0-0 0, Holes 0 0-0 0, Simmers 0 0-0 0, Markle 0 0-0 0, Kelly 0 0-0 0, Krepps 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 10-14 48.
Three-pointers: Miller 3, Shadle; Peterson 3.
Score by Quarters
Marion Center 9 8 14 26—57
Glendale 11 12 13 12—48