FLINTON — Both the Glendale and Moshannon Valley softball teams were looking to put tough losses behind them Tuesday when the Mo Valley League rivals met in Flinton.
The Damsels were no-hit in a 15-0 loss to defending District 6 class A champ Conemaugh Valley on Monday, while the Lady Vikings were held to one hit in a 10-0 defeat to defending District 9 class A champion DuBois Central Catholic.
Both teams broke their scoreless streaks with runs in the first inning, but it was the Lady Vikings who pulled away for the 16-2 victory, putting the Mercy Rule in affect after five innings.
“We were just everywhere (against DCC) swinging at bad pitches, looking at good pitches, we were intimidated,” Glendale head coach Bruce Vereshack said. “Today I thought for the most part we didn’t swing at anything bad and if it was the on the plate, we hit it.”
The Lady Vikings rapped 13 hits off Damsel pitcher Madison McCoy, who was pressed into action on Monday when Mo Valley starting pitcher Annabeth Anderson exited after being hit with a line drive. Anderson was not available Tuesday.
Mo Valley head coach Joe Vereshack said Anderson’s absence had an affect, not only in the circle but around the diamond as well.
“It was a big difference without her,” Vereshack said. “I had to switch my whole defense around.”
Kaprice Cavalet and Kelly Kasaback led the Lady Viking offense, combining to go 6-for-8 with five runs scored and seven RBIs. Cavalet hit run-producing doubles in her first two at bats and had an RBI in each of her four plate appearances. Kasaback was a home run short of the cycle, belting an RBI double in the first, an RBI single in the second and a run-producing triple in the fourth.
“They stepped up,” Bruce Vereshack said. “We changed the batting order up a bit and they both responded. Kelly had our only hit against (DCC), and she had good at bats.”
While the Lady Viking offense was clicking on all cylinders, it was Mo Valley that struck first.
McCoy opened the game with a bunt single and advanced all the way to third when Tessa Martin’s sac bunt was misplayed, putting runners on the corners with no outs.
McCoy scored on a wild pitch by Riley Best, who hit Damsel No. 3 hitter Makenzie Daniel with a pitch, then uncorked a second wild pitch to allow Martin to score.
Best then walked Damsel cleanup hitter Ava Robison on six pitches.
But after the shaky start, Best zoned in and struck out the next three Damsels to stop any further damage.
“We started off pretty well,” Joe Vereshack said. “I changed the game plan to start off offensively and it worked. But we’re young in the bottom of the order and they don’t understand the concept yet. But we’re working on it.”
Best retired 13 in a row after issuing the walk to Robison, striking out 10 of them.
Ella Berg doubled off Best with one out in the fifth to stop the streak.
Best ended up giving up just two runs on two hits, while walking three batters and striking out 10.
“When Riley gets settled, she’s as tough as anybody,” Bruce Vereshack said. “I knew she was going to get settled in. Just give her some time. Once she’s warmed up, she’s tough.”
After falling behind 2-0, the Lady Vikings responded with four in the home half of the first, getting RBI doubles from Cavalet and Kasaback and an RBI single from Alyssa Sinclair, who also stole home in the inning.
The Lady Vikings were aggressive on the base paths all game long, racking up 12 stolen bases.
“We are full of athletes,” Bruce Vereshack said. “We have a ton of team speed. Everybody can run. So why not run?”
Cavalet jumpstarted a 7-run second with her second RBI double. Ally Buterbaugh had a sacrifice fly and reached base on the play when the ball was dropped in the outfield. Kasaback knocked in a run with a single, and Sinclair plated two with a base hit. There were also runs scored on an error and a passed ball.
RBI singles from Cavalet and Jillian Taylor in the third pushed the Glendale lead to 13-2.
The Lady Vikings tacked on the final three runs in the fourth on an RBI single from Madison Peterson, an RBI groundout from Cavalet, and Kasaback’s run-producing triple.
Peterson reached base all four times she came to the plate and scored four runs. Sinclair added two runs and three RBIs.
Glendale improved to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in both the ICC and MVL.
Mo Valley slipped to 2-3 overall and 0-2 in league play.
The Damsels are back in action Thursday, visiting Homer-Center. Glendale hosts Mount Union on April 11.
Moshannon Valley—2
McCoy p 2110, T. Martin c 2100, Daniel 1b-3b 1000, A. Robison rf-1b 1000, O’Donnell cf 2000, Boring cf 0000, C. Robison 3b 2000, Selvage rf 2000, L. Martin 2b 2000, Washell 2b 0000, Fox lf 1000, Ortegon lf 1000, Berg ss 2010. Totals: 16-2-2-0.
Glendale—16
Best p 3210, Peterson ss 3421, Ka. Cavalet 2b 4334, Buterbaugh 3b 2101, Kasaback cf 4233, Sinclair 1b 2223, Romano ph-1b 2000, Taylor rf 1110, Weld ph-rf 1010, Ko. Cavalet lf 2000, McNitt cr-ph-lf 1100, Rydbom c 2110. Totals: 27-16-13-12.
Score by Innings
Mo Valley 200 00— 2 2 4
Glendale 472 3x—16 13 1
Errors—Sinclair; A. Robison, T. Martin, C. Robison. LOB—Mo Valley 3, Glendale 5. 2B—Berg; Ka. Cavalet 2, Kasaback. 3B—Taylor, Kasaback. HBP—Daniel (by Best). SAC—R. Martin. SF—Buterbaugh. SB—T. Martin; Ka. Cavalet 3, Sinclair 4, Taylor 2, Buterbaugh, Kasaback, Weld. WP—McCoy 3; Best 2. PB—T. Martin.
Pitching
Moshannon Valley: McCoy—4 IP, 13 H, 16 R, 12 ER, 5 BB, 4 SO.
Glendale: Best—5 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 10 SO.
WP—Best (2-0). LP—McCoy (0-2).
Time—1:36.