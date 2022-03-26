MORRISDALE — The Glendale softball team rapped 12 hits — nine going for extra bases — in Friday’s game against West Branch to surge to a 13-5 victory in both teams’ season openers.
Riley Best, Hanna Noel and Madison Peterson, Glendale’s 1-2-3 batters, led the barrage, combining for four doubles, a triple and a home run, while Abbey Williams cleaned up in the No. 8 spot in the lineup with five RBIs.
The Lady Vikings jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the top of the first inning, getting doubles from Peterson and Williams, while West Branch committed three costly errors to prolong the inning.
“Jumping out to the lead like that just takes all the pressure off,” Glendale head coach Bruce Vereshack said. “We had some big games with the bat. Madison Peterson hit the ball, Abbey Williams had five RBIs. We can hit.”
The Lady Warriors’ minds may have been elsewhere at the start of the game.
West Branch head coach Dan Betts was hit in the face with a ball during pregame warmups and had to be taken to the hospital. He did not return to the game after being treated for a broken nose.
“Coach Dan suffered that injury in warmups and then we came out in the first inning and gave up five runs on one or two hits,” Lady Warrior assistant coach Joe Moore said. “We dug a hole. It took a few innings for the girls to get settled in and then it was too late.
“Once the girls got settled in, they played well. But we have work to do. We made some errors and we let some baserunners on.”
West Branch got a run back in the bottom of the first on a Greysyn Gable RBI single, then the teams traded runs in the third. A Williams’ groundout plated Ally Buterbaugh, who led off the top of the third with a double, while Lady Warrior’s leadoff hitter Meghan Cantolina picked up a one-out single then moved around the bases thanks to a Kamryn MacTavish base hit and a pair of wild pitches in the home half of the frame.
Glendale made it 8-2 in the top of the fourth when Noel legged out a triple to chase home Best, who led off with a double, then scored on an outfield error.
Best cracked a solo homer in the top of the fifth to make it 9-2, but West Branch answered in the bottom of the inning on Gable’s RBI groundout that plated Brooke Bainey, who doubled to lead off.
The Lady Vikings pushed four more runs across in the sixth.
Peterson and Kaprice Cavalet led off with back-to-back doubles to make the scored 10-3. Buterbaugh was hit by a pitch in front of Kelly Kasaback, who reached on an infield single.
After a strikeout, Williams delivered again, this time smacking a two-run single. Caitlyn Rydbom followed with an RBI groundout to up the Lady Vikings advantage to 13-3, putting the Mercy Rule in play if they could hold West Branch scoreless in the bottom of the sixth.
But the Lady Warriors refused to go away quietly, scoring two runs to stave off the 10-run rule and force one more inning.
“This is a very scrappy bunch of young ladies here and they won’t lay down,” Moore said. “They’ll be back and they’re going to put a lot of runs on the board this year. I look for good things from this group.”
Noel got the win for Glendale after tossing four innings in relief of Best. Noel allowed three runs, just one earned, on two hits, while walking three batters and striking out five.
Madison Nelson was hung with the loss. She gave up 13 runs (nine earned) on 13 hits, while walking four and fanning four. Nelson pitched against the Lady Vikings in last season’s season opener and gave Glendale fits in a 3-1 loss.
“Give West Branch credit. That’s a good team,” Vereshack said. “ I was concerned about this game. They’re a Double-A school and we’re just single-A. We have a lot back, but Nelson held us to 3-1 last year. I’m happy to get the win.”
Peterson was 3-for-5 with two runs scored. Best, Noel and Williams all added two hits. Best and Buterbaugh both scored three runs. Seven different Lady Vikings had at least one RBI.
Mallory Graham paced West Branch with two hits, while Gable collected two RBIs.
Both teams return to action Tuesday.
Glendale hosts Williamsburg, while West Branch visits Mount Union.
Glendale—13
Best p-cf 4321, Noel ss-p 5121, Peterson cf-ss 5231, Kr. Cavalet 2b 4211, Buterbaugh 3b 4311, Kasaback lf 4210, Taylor rf 3011, C. Richards rf 1000, Williams 1b 4025, Ka. Cavalet pr 0000, Rydbom c 3001, A. Richards cr 0000. Totals: 37-13-13-12.
West Branch—5
Cantolina cf 3110, Bainey 3b 4111, MacTavish ss 3110, Gable c 3012, Nelson p 2000, Graham lf 4020, Betts rf 1000, Smeal rf 2100, Ca. Wesesky 1b 2100, Butler 2b 3000. Totals: 27-5-6-3.
Score by Innings
Glendale 501 214 0—13 13 2
West Branch 101 012 0— 5 6 4
Errors—Noel, Kasaback; MacTavish, Bainey 2, Betts. LOB—Glendale 9, West Branch 6. DP—Glendale. 2B—Peterson 2, Williams, Buterbaugh, Best, Cavalet, Noel; Bainey. 3B—Noel. HR—Best (solo, 5th). HBP—Best (by Nelson), Buterbaugh (by Nelson). SB—Taylor; MacTavish, Gable, Smeal. SAC—Ca. Wesesky. WP—Best 5.
Pitching
Glendale: Best—3+ IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO; Noel—4 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO.
West Branch: Nelson—7 IP, 12 H, 13 R, 9 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO.
Best pitched to two batters in fourth inning.
WP—Noel (1-0). LP—Nelson (0-1).
Time—2:17.