CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville softball team finished 12-9 a season ago, seeing its campaign end in the District 9 Class AA semifinals to Moniteau, which beat the Lady Tide 7-4 despite getting out-hit 10-5 in the game.
Curwensville’s 10 letterwinners are looking for a little redemption after suffering that disappointing loss.
“We did everything but beat Moniteau,” Curwensville head coach Allen Leigey said. “If you look at the line score we did everything but score more runs than they did. It left a bad taste in our mouth.”
The Lady Tide return plenty of experience in their 10 letterwinniners, which includes: seniors Maddie Butler, Joslynne Freyer, Taylor Luzier, MacKenzie Wall and Rylee Wiggins, juniors Teagan Harzinski, Shyanne Rudy and Kaylie Shaw and sophomores Andriana Swatsworth and Nora Young.
The 10 veterans, especially the five seniors, will be the key to the success of the 2022 Lady Tide.
“We’re pretty blessed there with a lot of letterwinners that are going to be our core,” Leigey said. “MacKenzie is going to anchor us at shortstop and Joslynne’s going to be in the circle. Maddie Butler is going to move from behind the plate and probably move around in different positions, but she’s going to play. And Rylee is probably going to be my right fielder.”
Curwensville’s fifth senior — Luzier — is back after taking last season off and looks to step in for the Lady Tide’s leading hitter from last season in Abby Pentz, one of four lost to graduation.
Pentz had a monster season with the bat, leading Progressland in most offensive categories. She batted .587 and slugged 1.189. Pentz had 44 hits, scored 44 runs and collected 39 RBIs. She also tripled five times and stole 25 bases.
Luzier batted .471 her freshman season to go with an OBA of .556 and a slugging percentage of .804. She would have played in 2020, but COVID wiped out the spring season.
“She’s back and she’s going to help us a lot,” Leigey said of Luzier. “She’s as good as Abby was. So we lost Abby, and that was a big loss. But we replaced her with somebody that’s right there with her.”
In addition to the 10 letterwinners, Curwensville has eight other girls on the team with varying degrees of experience in the sport. Freshmen Addison Butler and Natalie Wischuck could step right into starting spots at catcher and second base, respectively.
“(Butler’s) only a freshman, but she’s probably played more ball than some of my seniors,” Leigey said. “She’s on a travel team that plays all the time. She’s going to help us out a lot. And the same with Natalie Wischuck. She’s going to help us out a lot. She’s really athletic and has good wheels. So two freshmen starters are going to plug some holes where we needed it.”
Freyer will get the majority of time in the circle, but will likely get some help from Wall.
“MacKenzie is going to step in as my second pitcher,” Leigey said. “She’s been working at it really hard, and I think she’s going to be a pleasant surprise in the circle.”
That duo will also be two of Curwensville’s top hitters that will probably be slotted in the No. 3 and 4 spots in the lineup.
Freyer hit .586 in 2019 and followed that up with a .526 average in 2021. Freyer’s 40 hits and 28 RBIs were second only to Pentz last year in Progressland, while her 22 runs scored were good for eighth. She hit safely in 19 of the Lady Tide’s 21 games, collecting multiple hits in 11 contests.
Wall batted .538 with 35 hits, 27 runs and 27 RBIs, which were all in the Top 4 in Progressland.
Harzinski, Rudy and Wischuck will be in the 5 through 7 spots in the lineup in some capacity, giving Curwensville plenty of offensive firepower.
“Butler and Luzier at the top are going to be table setters,” Leigey said. “And we have good bats coming up behind them. I think we’re going to score some runs.”
Curwensville’s schedule is a little different this season since it’s now part of the Inter County Conference. Teams like Elk County Catholic, Johnsonburg, Kane and Sheffield have been replaced by the likes of Bellwood-Antis, Juniata Valley, Mount Union and Williamsburg.
“It’s going to be tougher,” Leigey said. “We’re going to see some better pitching. But that’s going to set us up so when we get into districts, we’re going to be better. Hopefully going to the ICC is going to make us better.”
And in turn, Leigey and the Lady Tide are hoping that sets them up for a successful postseason run.
“Our goal is pretty big,” Leigey said. “If we can stay healthy in the circle, we should be in the district finals. We should have been there last year. Our goal is to get to the finals. We want to play on Memorial Day.”
Curwensville opens its season March 29, hosting Moshannon Valley.
Roster
Seniors
*Maddie Butler, *Joslynne Freyer, *Taylor Luzier, *MacKenzie Wall, *Rylee Wiggins.
Juniors
*Teagan Harzinski, Brooklyn Knepp, Elizabeth McElheny, *Shyanne Rudy, Makenzie Hullihen, *Kaylie Shaw.
Sophomores
Marlee Gasper, *Andriana Swatsworth, *Nora Young.
Freshmen
Addison Butler, Ava Olosky, Alaina Reitz, Natalie Wischuck.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
March
25—Moshannon Valley. 29—at Juniata Valley. 31—Glendale.
April
5—at Williamsburg. 7—at Bellwood-Antis. 8—at Harmony. 11—Brockway. 12—West Branch. 18—Purchase Line. 19—Mount Union. 21—at Moshannon Valley. 23—North Star (DH), 11 a.m. 26—Juniata Valley. 28—at Glendale.
May
3—Williamsburg. 5—Bellwood-Antis. 6—Harmony. 10—at West Branch. 12—at Mount Union.
Games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless noted