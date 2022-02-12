CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville girls basketball team celebrated Senior Night Friday at Patton Hall by scoring a season-high 48 points in a 48-30 victory over Harmony.
Senior Alyssa Bakaysa led the way with 17 points, 14 rebounds and four blocked shots, while junior Skylar Pentz netted 16 to go with five rebounds and three steals.
The game was close at the half with the Lady Tide holding a 30-25 edge.
But Curwensville took control in the third, outscoring the visitors 10-0 after a prolonged halftime featuring Senior Night festivities.
“We had too long of a half and the girls cooled off a little bit,” Harmony head coach Kristen Winings said. “And we stopped running our plays a little bit and that became an issue.”
Both teams struggled offensively in the third.
Curwensville had 10 turnovers and hit just four of its 12 shots, while Harmony recorded eight turnovers and went 0-for-16 from the field.
The Lady Tide extended the advantage to 44-25 in the fourth before Lady Owl Sherri Kephart broke her team’s scoring drought with a bucket. Kephart had just three points in the second half after a scoring 15 first-half points.
“Sherri Kephart is an outstanding player and we just controlled her a little bit more (in the second half) and I think that was a big key,” Curwensville head coach Bob Desmett said, “At halftime we tried to get our kids to be more aware of where she was on the floor.”
Kephart and the Lady Owls kept things close in the first thanks to an aggressive defense that forced 11 turnovers with many of them being converted into easy transition layups.
“We went over our game plan and changed up our defense a little bit and tweaked things and that made a big difference,” Winings said.
But Pentz kept the Lady Tide in front with a trio of 3-pointers in the first quarter.
Bakaysa and freshman Karleigh Freyer were the catalysts in the second quarter, each netting seven points.
“When you have more people scoring that helps everybody because the other team can’t just double team Alyssa or Skylar,” Desmett said.
Curwensville held a substantial 38-20 rebounding edge. Senior Krya Henry had nine boards.
Bakaysa, Henry, Austyn Guiher and Joslynne Freyer (who did not play due to injury) were honored at halftime.
“This has been a good group of kids,” Desmett said. “They just play well together and they’re just a good bunch of kids.”
Curwensville improved to 6-13 overall and finishes its Moshannon Valley League slate at 4-4.
Harmony fell to 1-18 overall and 0-7 in the MVL.
The Lady Tide are back in action today at Juniata Valley.
The Lady Owls visit Purchase Line on Monday.
Harmony—30
Marissa Brothers 1 0-0 2, Kephart 8 2-4 18, Winings 2 0-0 4, A. Passmore 0 0-0 0, Beck 2 2-2 6, Mariah Brothers 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 4-6 30.
Curwensville—48
J. Passmore 0 0-0 0, Pentz 6 0-0 16, Bakaysa 8 1-2 17, Guiher 0 0-0 0, Henry 3 0-0 6, Carfley 1 0-2 2, K. Freyer 2 3-4 7, Anderson 0 0-0 0, Weber 0 0-0 0, Price 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 4-8 48.
Three-pointers: Pentz 4.
Score by Quarters
Harmony 12 13 0 5—30
Curwensville 15 15 10 8—48