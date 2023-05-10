CURWENSVILLE — The starting pitchers in the Curwensville-Mount Union softball game at Coach Andy Evanko Stadium had eerily similar stat lines following Tuesday’s game.
Both Curwensville’s Addison Siple and Mount Union’s Ke’Andra Wible allowed just three hits and each struck out 13 opposing batters.
Unfortunately for Siple and the Lady Tide, it was the visiting Trojans who made the most of their limited opportunities in a 2-0 decision.
“I’m just frustrated that there were a couple plays we could have made and that we are so close to making plays, and we don’t,” Curwensville head coach Allen Leigey said. “And we can’t get a bunt down, and we practice it and practice it.
“But at the same time I’m happy with our performance. We did play pretty well.”
Siple, who fired a 5-inning, 2-hit, shutout Saturday against Bellwood-Antis and followed that up with a 3-inning perfect game Monday versus Moshannon Valley, tossed 5 2/3 hitless innings on Tuesday — and the Lady Tide still trailed 1-0.
Mount Union scored an unearned run in the top of the second when Wible, who reached base on a leadoff walk on a full count, motored all the way around from first to score on a play that had Curwensville baffled.
With one out, Siple struck out Abbey Brodbeck, but catcher Addison Butler, who appeared to trap the ball against her chest protector, threw down to first base to make sure she got the out. It looked like first baseman Teagan Harzinski caught the ball and then lost it on the transfer, but the base umpire said she never had control.
While all this was going on, Wible raced around the bases and slid home with the game’s first run. The score remained 1-0 until the seventh.
“I don’t think that was a dropped third strike,” Leigey said. “AB said, ‘I trapped it against my belly. It never hit the ground.’ But since she trapped it in there, that’s why she threw it.”
Siple gave up a 2-out double to Chelsea Williams in the sixth then walked Brodbeck, but got out of the inning with a strikeout.
She allowed a one-out infield single in the seventh before giving up a two-out RBI double to Kendra Gardner, who hit a liner just out of the reach of left fielder Kaylie Shaw.
Siple sandwiched three strikeouts around the two hits in the inning to give her 13. It’s the tenth time in 14 games, Siple has recorded at least 10 strikeouts.
Unfortunately for the Lady Tide, Wible was matching Siple pitch-for-pitch.
Wible allowed a two-out single to Siple in the first and a two-out base hit to Butler in the fifth, but got the next batter out both times to end those innings.
Ava Hainsey led off the Lady Tide third with a walk, but a popped-up bunt attempt led to a double play to snuff out that threat.
Perhaps Curwensville’s best chance to score came in the fourth when Siple and Harzinski drew back-to-back walks to start the frame.
But Wible made a great play on a hard liner back at her off the bat of Shyanne Rudy for the first out, then struck out the next two batters to get out of the jam.
Siple also led off the sixth with a single, but Wible retired the final six Lady Tide batters after that to secure the shutout.
“Shy hit that one pretty much on the screws and the pitcher made a good play on it,” Leigey said. “And Teagan hit one pretty hard in the first, but it was right at their right fielder. There were a lot of ifs and buts.”
Curwensville dipped to 8-7 with the loss, while Mount Union improved to 10-7.
The Lady Tide host Penns Manor on Thursday.
Mount Union—2
Crisswell c 3000, Gardner 2b 4011, Yocum ss 4000, Wible p 1100, Williams 3b 3010, Brodbeck dp 2000, Trego rf 2000, Harris cf 2000, Cramer lf 3110, Dimoff (flex) 1b 0000. Totals: 24-2-3-1.
Curwensville—0
Butler c 2010, Wischuck ss 3000, Siple p 2020, Harzinski 1b 2000, Simcox pr 0000, Rudy 2b 3000, Warren rf 3000, Olosky cf 3000, Hainsey 3b 2000, McCartney dp 3000, Shaw (flex) lf 0000. Totals: 23-0-3-0.
Score by Innings
Mount Union 010 000 1—2 3 0
Curwensville 000 000 0—0 3 1
Error—Harzinski. LOB—Mount Union 7, Curwensville 6. DP—Mount Union. 2B—Williams, Gardner. HBP—Trego (by Siple). IBB—Wible. SB—Crisswell, Gardner, Cramer. WP—Wible 2; Siple 2. PB—Butler.
Pitching
Mount Union: Wible—7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 13 SO.
Curwensville: Siple—7 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 13 SO.
WP—Wible. LP—Siple (8-7).
Time—2:01.