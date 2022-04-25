CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville softball team piled up 33 runs in a pair of Mercy Rule wins Saturday, sweeping a doubleheader from visiting North Star by scores of 16-0 and 17-0.
Game 1 went just three innings due to the 15-run rule, while Game 2 lasted five frames before the 10-run rule was invoked.
Joslynne Freyer picked up two, shortened, complete game shutouts. She allowed one hit and walked two, while striking out eight in the 3-inning contest, then gave up two hits and fanned eight in the second game.
The Lady Cougars played both games with just eight players, choosing to go without a centerfielder.
“The big thing was my pitcher had her best velocity and best control, maybe because it was dry,” Curwensville head coach Allen Leigey said. “I think she’s figured out how to survive without her ACL. That was a big thing.”
Curwensville smacked 10 hits in Game 1 and had seven in the second contest. MacKenzie Wall had two hits in each game and scored a total of six times on the day to lead the Lady Tide.
Teagan Harzinski swatted a 2-run home run during an 11-run second-inning in the early game to provide the highlight of the day.
“The home run Teagan hit was awesome,” Leigey said. “Her grandmother passed away about a week ago and she was real tight with her. So the best part of the day was when she was able to hit a home run.”
Curwensville scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning in Game 1, then put it away with the 11-run second. Wall had two hits and scored two runs in the inning. Taylor Luzier had a run-scoring double, while Natalie Wischuck knocked in two with a base hit.
Curwensville also scored several runs in the inning due to errors by North Star, which committed six in Game 1.
The Lady Tide got out to a first-inning lead again in the second game, scoring three runs on two hits.
Harzinski plated a run with a double, while Freyer had a rare sacrifice fly to second base.
Curwensville scored six more in the third.
Luzier drew a bases-loaded walk, Maddie Butler plated a run on a fielder’s choice and Freyer had an RBI single. Three more Lady Tide runs scored on errors.
The Lady Tide put things completely out of reach with an 8-run fifth.
Wischuck started the inning with a triple and had a 2-run single in her second at bat of the frame.
Freyer had a bases-loaded single that scored all three runners. She knocked in five runs in Game 2.
Addison Butler added a bases-loaded walk, Wall picked up an RBI single and Luzier got an RBI on a groundout.
Curwensville improved to 4-1 with the wins.
The Lady Tide are back in action Tuesday, hosting Juniata Valley.
“We did some good things,” Leigey said. “But it’s tough when your competition is limited. But we’ve got to get better. It’s not going to get easy. We have Juniata Valley coming Tuesday and then we get Glendale and then Mount Union. It’s definitely going to be a tough road to hoe.”
Game 1
North Star—0
Eagleson lf 2000, Brant ss 1000, Hostetler 2b 2000, Grove 3b 2000, Albright 1b 2010, Eshelman rf 1000, Turner p 0000, Sheetz c 1000. Totals: 11-0-1-0.
Curwensville—16
Luzier cf 3221, A. Butler c 2100, Olosky ph-rf 1000, Freyer p 2011, Gasper cr 0300, Wall 3b 3321, Harzinski 1b 1312, Rudy 2b 3121, M. Butler rf-c 2100, Wischuck ss 1113, Wiggins lf 2114. Totals: 20-16-10-13.
Score by Innings
North Star 000— 0 1 6
Curwensville 5(11)x—16 10 1
Errors—Grove 3, Eagleson 2, Brant; Wischuck. LOB—North Star 4, Curwensville 3. 2B—Luzier. HR—Harzinski (1 on, 2nd). WP—Turner 3, Freyer 2.
Pitching
North Star: Turner—2 IP, 10 H, 16 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 0 SO.
Curwensville: Freyer—3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 SO.
WP—Freyer (3-1). LP—Turner.
Time—0:54.
Game 2
Curwensville
Luzier cf 2302, A. Butler c 4302, Freyer p 3023, Gasper cf 0100, Wall 3b 3321, Harzinski 1b 2111, Olosky ph-1b 0100, Rudy 2b 2000, Swatsworth ph 1000, M. Butler rf 3203, Wischuck ss 4221, Wiggins lf 0101. Totals: 24-17-7-15.
North Star—0
Eagleson lf 3000, Brant ss 3010, Hostetler 2b 3010, Grove 3b 1000, Albright 1b 2000, Eshelman rf 2000, Turner p 2000, Sheetz c 2000. Totals: 18-0-2-0.
Score by Innings
Curwensville 306 08—17 7 1
North Star 000 00— 0 2 3
Errors—Harzinski; Grove 2, Albright. LOB—Curwensville 6, North Star 4. 2B—Harzinski, Wall. 3B—Wischuck. SF—Freyer. HBP—Rudy (by Turner), Olosky (by Brant), Wiggins (by Brant); Grove (by Freyer). SB—Luzier; Brant 2. WP—Turner.
Pitching
Curwensville: Freyer—5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 SO.
North Star: Turner—4+, 5 H, 13 R, 8 ER, 9 BB, 1 SO; Brant—1 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Freyer (4-1). LP—Turner.
Time—1:14.