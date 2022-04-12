CURWENSVILLE — After a scoreless first inning on a rainy, dreary day at Coach Andy Evanko Stadium, the Curwensville softball team was in need of a spark.
Enter freshman shortstop Natalie Wischuck.
The No. 8 hitter in the Lady Tide batting order clubbed a grand slam off Brockway pitcher Gabrielle Hertel to give her team a 4-0 lead. Wischuck added a sacrifice fly in the third inning as her five RBIs led Curwensville to a 12-2 victory over the Lady Rovers.
“That was huge,” Curwensville head coach Allen Leigey said. “We went 1-2-3 in the first inning. We probably swung at some bad pitches. We just weren’t in tune. We weren’t getting anything going, but we got some base runners and Natalie crushed it and that sort of settled us in.”
MacKenzie Wall was hit by a pitch to start the inning before Shyanne Rudy reached on a one-out error and Maddie Butler walked to load the bases for Wischuck.
Rylee Wiggins followed with a walk and, after a pop out, Addison Butler singled to center to score her. Butler ended up scoring on the play as well as a pair of Brockway throwing errors allowed her to motor around the bases.
“We’re a work in progress,” Brockway head coach Don Allenbaugh said. “We did some things right. We did some things wrong. We’re going to work on the things we did wrong and we’re going to reinforce the things that we did right.”
Curwensville added five more runs in the third as it batted around in the inning.
Wall led off with a double and Teagan Harzinski and Rudy followed with back-to-back singles. Wall scored on the Rudy base hit.
After Maddie Butler drew her second walk of the game to load the bases, Wischuck hit a sacrifice fly to right that plated Marlee Gasper, who was pinch running for Harzinski.
Rylee Wiggins followed with a triple that chased home Rudy and Butler to make the score 10-0. She scored a pitch later on a Taylor Luzier base hit.
While the Lady Tide offense was hitting on all cylinders after a bit of a slow start, Curwensville pitcher Joslynne Freyer was in complete control in the circle.
Freyer tossed the first three scoreless innings, facing the minimum nine batters. Brockway’s Eliza Powell did hit a one-out single in the third, but was gunned down by Addison Butler trying to steal second to end the inning.
Powell’s hit was the first Brockway has had against Curwensville since the 2019 season.
Freyer tossed a 5-inning, no-hitter in a 10-0 win last season and pitched an inning in a 3-inning no-no later in the spring.
But Brockway was finally able to solve the Lady Tide ace in fourth, scoring two runs on two hits as Freyer struggled a bit with her control as the rain picked up.
Freyer walked three batters in the inning.
“Pitching was getting tough,” Leigey said. “It was hard to grip the ball. I was letting her call her own pitches so she could just find something to throw strikes with.”
Danielle Wood led off with a base hit before Zoe Moore and Taylor Rhed were both issued walks.
After a strikeout, Stephanie Stage knocked in Wood and Moore with a base hit. Hertel followed with a walk, but Freyer got out of the inning with no further damage done.
“She’s a warrior,” Allenbaugh said of Freyer. “She’s out there and you can tell she’s not 100 percent, but she’s giving everything she has. I could see she was slipping a little bit (in the circle due to weather conditions).”
Curwensville picked up a run in the bottom of the fourth to get the lead back to double digits.
Wall led off with a single and scored later in the inning on a Maddie Butler base hit.
Freyer then worked three outs around singles by Wood and Rhed to end the game in five innings due to the 10-run rule.
Rudy and Wall led Curwensville’s 11-hit attack with two each. Wall scored three runs and Rudy scored twice. Wiggins also had two runs and added two RBIs.
Freyer allowed two runs on five hits, while walking three batters and striking out nine.
Curwensville improved to 2-1 with the win, while Brockway slipped to 0-4.
The Lady Tide return to action today, hosting West Branch.
Brockway—2
Wood cf 2120, Moore lf 2100, Rhed 1b 2010, Heckman 3b 3000, Stage c 2012, Hertel p 1000, Ross dp 2000, Powell rf 2010, Decker ss 2000, Powell (flex) 2b 0000. Totals: 18-2-5-2.
Curwensville—12
Luzier cf 3011, A. Butler c 3111, Freyer p 3010, Wall 3b 2320, Harzinski 1b 3010, Gasper pr 0100, Rudy 2b 3221, M. Butler rf 1211, Wischuck ss 2115, Wiggins lf 1212. Totals: 21-12-11-11.
Score by Innings
Brockway 000 20— 2 5 4
Curwensville 065 1x—12 11 0
Errors—Heckman, Wood, Stage, Decker. LOB—Brockway 3, Curwensville 2. DP—Brockway. 2B—Wall. 3B—Wiggins. HR—Wischuck (grand slam, 2nd). SF—Wischuck. HBP—Wall (by Hertel). SB—Gasper. CS—Powell (by A. Butler). PB—Stage. WP—Hertel 2, Freyer 1.
Pitching
Brockway: Hertel—4 IP, 11 H, 12 R, 9 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO.
Curwensville: Freyer—5 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 9 SO.
WP—Freyer (2-1). LP—Hertel.
Time—1:37.