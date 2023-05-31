BROCKWAY — A day after suffering a disappointing one-run loss in the District 9 Class 2A Championship to Cranberry, the Curwensville softball team was back at it in a contest to determine true second and earn a berth in the PIAA playoffs.
Unfortunately for the Lady Tide, there seemed to be some jitters, especially in the field where they committed eight errors that cost them dearly in a 10-6, 8-inning defeat Tuesday at Brockway High School at the hands of Moniteau.
Curwensville outhit the Warriors 12-6 in the game, bit it kept giving Moniteau extras outs with shaky defense.
Only three of the 10 runs given up by Curwensville pitcher Addison Siple, who struck out nine and walked just one, were earned.
“AK pitched a really good game,” Curwensville head coach Allen Leigey said. “We just kind of blew it there. I didn’t know what I was going to get from them today. I really didn’t. The girls really wanted (Monday’s) game and they took it pretty hard. I think some of that defensive play sort of carried over.”
Curwensville seemed to have shaken off Monday’s loss in the early going as it did take a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.
After Siple needed just nine pitches to retire the Warriors in order in the top of the first, Curwensville’s offense went to work.
Addison Butler led off with a single and scored five pitches later on Addison Warren’s double. Warren advanced to third on a Siple groundout and scored on a wild pitch from Moniteau starting pitcher Emma Covert.
But the Warriors quickly got back in the game and then took the lead with five unearned runs in the second and third innings.
After Siple struck out the first two batters in the second inning, Addy Williams singled to keep the frame going and the next two Moniteau batters reached on errors, which also allowed two runs to score.
Moniteau scored three more times in the third without the benefit of a hit. Curwensville struggled with bunt coverage in the inning as it committed three errors which prolonged the inning. All the damage came after two outs.
Curwensville’s offense was relatively quiet for several innings, getting just a Butler base hit in the third and a Shyanne Rudy walk in the fourth. But the Lady Tide bats came alive in the fifth.
Ava Hainsey led off with a single and scored on Sydney Simcox’s double. Simcox was thrown out trying to advance to third on the play.
But Butler drew a walk to get the inning going again. Warren followed with an infield single off the glove of pitcher Mariska Shunk, who came on in relief of Covert in the third.
Siple and Teagan Harzinski came up with consecutive RBI singles to tie the game at 5-5.
The Lady Tide took the lead in the sixth on a two-out RBI single off the bat of Butler. She drove in Hainsey, who clubbed a one-out double off Shunk.
Moniteau put Covert back in the circe after Hainsey’s double.
Needing three outs in the top of the seventh to salt away a 6-5 victory, Curwensville committed an error to allow Brianna ottman to reach, then was again unable to cover a bunt, which looked to give Moniteau runners on first and second with nobody out.
But Rottman tried to go from first to third on the bunt when it didn’t look like anybody was covering the bag at the hot corner.
However, Lady Tide left fielder Kaylie Shaw was coming in to cover and caught Rottman in a rundown.
She chased her back toward second and was able to apply the tag.
That play became monumental when Covert delivered a double to plate Lily Staab to tie the game. Had Shaw not been there to cover the bag on the previous play, two runs would have scored.
“Kaylie Shaw saved our butts so many times by being at third, especially in the sixth inning,” Leigey said. “And she made a really good catch in left earlier in the game. She was a highlight for us.”
Needing a run in the bottom of the seventh to win it, Curwensville got back-to-back singles from Siple and Harzinski. But the next three batters were unable to move the runners over as Covert got two short flyouts and a groundout to send the game to extras.
“We have to be able to manufacture a run there with two runners on and no outs,” Leigey said. “We need to get a bunt down. Make them make a play. Every time we tried, we just couldn’t get a bunt down.”
Curwensville struggled with bunt coverage again in the eighth as the first five Moniteau batters reached base, three of them on fielder’s choices and one on an error.
One runner was gunned down at home on one of the fielder’s choices, while another scored on the next one. A Staab sacrifice fly knocked in a second run and Covert belted a 2-run triple to give Moniteau a 4-run cushion going into the bottom of the eighth.
Other than a two-out error that allowed Butler to reach, Covert handled the Lady Tide on three groundouts to end the game.
“It was a pretty good year considering we only had three seniors and everyone else were freshmen and sophomores,” Leigey said. “They toed the line pretty well until today. I just would have liked to have taken more steps with this team this year to get them acclimated to this kind of play.
“We have alot coming back and a lot to work with. We just need to keep getting better, and I think we will. I’m pleased with where we’re at.”
The Lady Tide ended their season at 13-9 and lose Harzinski, Rudy and Shaw to graduation.
“I love this group,” Leigey said. “This group is a really tight group. We didn’t have any drama. And Teagan, Shyanne and Kaylie are going to be missed. Kaylie was really a true team player. She didn’t hit and she was OK with that. She just wanted to play defense. Those kinds of kids don’t come along very often. But all three will be missed drastically.”
Moniteau—10
Rottman lf 3101, L. Staab 2b 4211, Covert p-rf-p 5023, Au. Stewart 3b 4100, Shunk rf-p-cf 4100, Williams c 4021, Al. Stewart 1b 4210, E. Staab ss 4100, Huffman lf-rf 4100. Totals: 36-10-6-3.
Curwensville—6
Butler c 4231, Warren rf 5221, Siple c 4021, Harzinski 1b 4021, Rudy ss 3000, Wischuck 2b 4000, Olosky cf 4000, Hainsey 3b 4220, Reitz dp 1000, Simcox dp 3011. Totals: 36-6-12-5.
Score by Innings
Moniteau 023 000 14—10 6 2
Curwensville 200 031 00—6 12 8
Errors—Au. Stewart, L. Staab; Wischuck 2, Olosky, Harzinski 2, Hainsey 2, Rudy. LOB—Moniteau 6, Curwensville 8. 2B—Covert; Warren, Simcox, Hainsey. 3B—Covert. HBP—Rottman (by Siple). SAC—Au. Stewart. SF—L. Staab. SB—Shunk 2, Anderson; McCartney. WP—Covert; Siple.
Pitching
Moniteau: Covert—4 2/3 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO; Shunk—3 1/3 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
Curwensville: Siple—8 IP, 6 H, 10 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 9 SO.
WP—Covert. LP—Siple (13-9).
Time—2:09.