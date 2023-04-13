PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola pitcher Alivia Bizzarri gave up three hard hits on her first four pitches of Wednesday’s game against Punxsutawney, including a 2-run homer to Lady Chuck Ciara Toven on the second offering of the game.
But Bizzarri shook off the shaky start and got plenty of support from her offense as the Lady Mounties took down Punxsy 7-5 at Curtis Park.
Bizzarri scattered 10 hits and walked four, but she also struck out 10 batters. Only two of the five runs she gave up were earned.
“She was lights out,” P-O head coach Steve Frank said. “That pitch that was hit out was a misunderstanding. She hit her spot, but that’s not where we called it. Bizzarri was definitely on.”
Punxsy struck quickly as Laci Poole hit a sharp single on the first pitch of the game and Toven smacked the next Bizzarri offering over the fence for a 2-0 advantage.
Two pitches later, Avary Powell doubled, but Bizzarri zoned in after that. She caught the next two batters looking at strike 3 and induced a comebacker to end the inning.
Bizzarri was on her game over the next three innings, tossing three scoreless frames as a mix of a wicked changeup and a good fastball had the Lady Chucks on their heels.
Meanwhile, the P-O offense got the bats going against Toven.
The Lady Mounties scored an unearned run in the second when Addi Jarrett’s deep fly ball was misplayed by the right fielder, allowing Maddyx Hampton to score. Hampton, who was courtesy running for Jocey Williams, who singled with one out, was on second after an Abby Vaux sac bunt.
P-O got consecutive singles from Emily Herr and Emily Gustkey to start the third and a bunt single from Payton Barnett loaded the bases.
Mykenna Bryan smacked an RBI single to plate Herr, and Gustkey also came around to score when the ball got away from the Punxsy outfielder.
After a groundout and popup, Vaux came up with a clutch two-out hit to knock in Barnett. Bryan also scored on the play on another outfield error.
Punxsy closed the gap to 5-3 in the top of the fifth when an error allowed Powell, who reached on an infield single, to score. The Lady Chucks had runners on second and third with just one out, but P-O turned a big double play to end the inning, gunning down a player at the plate for the third out.
The Lady Chucks tied the game at 5 with two more unearned runs in the fifth.
P-O committed three errors in the inning, while Punxsy got just one hit, a single from Olivia Toven, who was 3-for-4 on the day.
But after the rough inning in the field, P-O put that behind them and regained the lead with two runs on three hits.
“This team doesn’t quit,” Frank said. “They keep playing to the end.”
Ashlynn Havens got the rally started, sliding into third with a triple to lead off the inning.
“She’s been struggling a little bit, but she really stepped up there,” Frank said.
After an out, Gustkey reached base and knocked in Havens with a suicide squeeze.
P-O got an insurance run thanks to back-to-back singles from Bryan and Bizzarri, who helped her own cause by plating Gustkey with her base hit.
The Lady Chucks put two runners on in the top of the seventh as Bizzarri alternated outs and walks. But with two on and two out, she was able to get Olivia Toven swinging to end it.
“I was worried when I watched (Punxsutawney) warm up,” Frank said. “They’re a heck of a team. They are definitely a strong hitting team.”
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 4-2 with the win, while Punxsutawney fell to 3-3.
The Lady Mounties are back in action Friday at Penns Manor.
Punxsutawney—5
Poole rf 3110, C. Toven p 4112, Powell c 3120, K. Young dp 4010, B. Young 3b 4010, Guidice 2b 1000, Hallman 2b 2000, Hergert 1b 3000, Dobbins cf 4110, O. Toven lf 4131, Skarbeck (flex) ss 0000. Totals: 32-5-9-3.
Philipsburg-Osceola—7
Gustkey 2b 4211, Barnett rf 4110, Bryan 3b 4131, Hampton cr-pr 0100, Bizzarri p 4011, Williams c 3020, Vaux 1b 2011, Jarrett lf 3000, Havens ss 3110, Heff cf 2110. Totals: 29-7-11-4
Score by Innings
Punxsutawney 200 012 0—5 9 3
P-O 014 002 x—7 11 4
Errors—Poole, Dobbins, Hergert; Havens, Herr, Williams, Jarrett. LOB—Punxsutawney 10, Philipsburg-Osceola 6. DP—Philipsburg-Osceola 1. 2B—Powell. 3B—Havens. HR—C. Toven (1 on, 1st). SAC—Vaux. SB—Powell, O. Toven; Gustkey.
Pitching
Punxsutawney: C. Toven—6 IP, 11 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO.
Philipsburg-Osceola: Bizzarri—7 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 10 SO.
WP—Bizzarri (4-2). LP—C. Toven.