EBENSBURG—The District 6 Class 3A softball quarterfinals between top-seeded and 19-0 Central Cambria and eighth-seeded Philipsburg-Osceola on Monday in Ebensburg appeared to be a mismatch.
But the Lady Mounties, who were 7-13 and had lost six straight games to end the regular season, pulled off one of the biggest upsets in District 6 history.
Thanks to No. 8 hitter Emily Herr’s three-run home run off of Central Cambria ace and Notre Dame recruit Kami Kamzik in the second inning, Alivia Bizzarri pitching in tight moments and strong defense, P-O stunned the Lady Red Devils, 4-2.
“It feels great to know that we’re back, we can still do it, still play as a team and have each other’s back,” Herr said.
“All I’ve got to say is what a game,” Bizzarri said. “No one gave up. Everybody stuck behind me.”
“I knew they could do it,” P-O coach Steve Frank said. “Bad luck has been following us for awhile.”
The win advanced P-O into the semifinals, where the Lady Mounties will play at fourth-seeded Forest Hills, a 2-0 winner over Westmont Hilltop, at 4 p.m. on Thursday.
P-O batters didn’t have much luck against Kamzik for most of the game. The tall right-hander tossed a four-hitter, struck out 14 and walked one.
But one of those hits was Herr’s first home run at any level. After Kamzik struck out the first four batters, Jocey Williams walked and Abby Vaux reached on an infield hit after faking a bunt attempt.
Herr, a senior center fielder, then pounded a Kamzik offering over the right-center field fence. Her jubilant teammates were there to greet Herr as touched home plate.
“It was my first one, so I really didn’t know what to do,” Herr said laughing. “But I was just like ‘Oh I guess I’ve got to run the bases.’ As soon as I hit it, I kind of knew. I heard everyone screaming, so I was like ‘Okay that kind of just confirmed it.’
“A few games ago, I hit one and the yellow piping on the top of the fence kind of robbed me. It didn’t go over. It bounced off and went back into the field. Finally getting this one actually felt really good, especially being my senior year.”
“Emily hitting the home run was like a spark,” Bizzarri said. “It made me feel like I had room to wiggle. If I give a run up, oh well. My team’s going to hit. Emily hit that bomb that started the fire. All the confidence just got up.”
Central Cambria, which left nine on base, loaded the bases in the bottom of the second, but Bizzarri caught a pop-up for the third out.
Bizzarri tossed a five-hitter, struck out 10 and walked eight. But four of her walks were Kamzik, who hit 11 home runs during the regular season. Frank chose to pitch her way outside or way inside on three of the walks and intentionally walked her one other time.
“That’s why we put Kami (at leadoff) for the better part of the season,” Central Cambria coach Stephen Ruddek said, “because most teams were not pitching to her. We were going to gamble if they do. If they don’t, then we expect to get the first runner of the game on. It’s helped us all season. We just couldn’t capitalize on it today.”
After Kamzik walked and stole second with one out in the third inning, Bizzarri fielded an Aubrey Ruddek ground ball, threw to first baseman Abby Vaux for the second out. Vaux threw home to catcher Williams, who put the tag on the sliding Kamzik to complete a double play for third out.
Central Cambria loaded the bases again in the fifth and had runners on second and third in the sixth. Both times, though, Bizzarri came up with strikeouts to end the inning.
“I had a rough end to the season, and I’m finally back,” Bizzarri said, “and it feels good to be back. At the end of the season, I don’t know what happened. Now I’m out of it, and it felt really good.”
In the top of the sixth, Payton Barnett’s looping pop up fell in short left field and bounced toward foul territory for a double. She moved to third on a wild pitch. Bizzarri hit a fly ball into shallow right field, but Barnett tagged and raced home on the sacrifice fly.
“Yes, I was (gambling),” Frank said of sending Barnett. “I figured we were going to need at least one more, if not two more with their meat of the lineup coming up.”
Vaux began the bottom of the seventh by catching a low line drive at her feet.
But then Kamzik walked and Keira Link singled. A ground ball out for the second out moved the runners to second and third.
Cleanup hitter Kathryn Scott pounded a double off the left field fence to score Kamzik and Link. But Bizzarri struck out Olivia Janosik for the final out.
“She got hurt in the middle of the season, and I think it’s been taking awhile (to recover),” Frank said. “She’s back. She was hitting her spots and was comfortable and in control.”
The celebration began on the P-O side.
“It finally came together,” Frank said. “Let’s hope we stay there.”
Philipsburg-Osceola—4
Gustkey 2b 300, Barnett rf 311, Bizzarri p 200, Bryan 3b 301, Williams c 200, Wayland cr 010, Vaux 1b 311, Jarrett dp 300, Herr cf 311, Hampton ss 200, Havens lf 000. Totals: 24-4-4.
Central Cambria—2
Kamzik p 0000, K. Link 2b 3110, Ruddek ss 4000, Scott c 4022, O. Janosik 1b 4000, Krawcion cf 1000, Blasko 3b 3010, Rozsi rf 3010, M. Janosik lf 3000. Totals: 25-2-5-2.
Score by Innings
P-O 030 001 0—4 4 1
Central Cambria 000 000 2—2 5 0
Errors—Williams. LOB—Philipsburg-Osceola 1, Central Cambria 9. 2B—Barnett, Bryan; Scott. HR—Herr. RBIs—Herr 3, Bizzarri; Scott 2. SF—Bizzarri. SB—Kamzik, Scott. PO—Nileski (by Williams). DP—Philipsburg-Osceola.
Pitching
Philipsburg-Osceola: Bizzarri—7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 8 BB, 10 SO.
Central Cambria: Kamzik—7 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 14 SO.
WP—Bizzarri (6-8). LP—Kamzik.
Time of Game: 1:50