PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola softball team is coming off a disappointing 5-13 season, but five returning letterwinners and an influx of young talent has fourth-year head coach Steve Frank optimistic the Lady Mounties can turn things around.
“I think we’re going to have a pretty good year,” Frank said. “I think we’re going to surprise some people. They’ll be some growing pains with so many younger players, but they’re committed and ready to get back to the winning tradition.”
The Lady Mounties return five letterwinners in seniors Mykenna Bryan, Emily Herr, Abby Vaux and Jocelyn Williams and sophomore Alivia Bizzarri, who Frank says will be instrumental in P-O’s success this season.
“The letterwinners have been stepping up,” he said. “They all get along and they’ve done a good job of taking the younger girls under their wings. Even back during football season when we did a little fall ball, the older girls were hanging out with the younger ones and that helps build team unity.”
P-O will have to find a way to replace a trio of girls lost to graduation in London Cutler, Paige Jarrett and Karissa Taylor, but Frank believes he has the talent in the underclassmen to do it.
“They will be tough to replace. It was a big blow to lose them,” Frank said. “We lost three to graduation and had a couple other girls that would have been letterwinners not come out. But we have a really good freshmen class. Probably going to have at least stepping in and starting right away. So we do have sme younger girls stepping up.”
While there will be a youth movement of sorts throughout the lineup, the circle and catcher’s roles are going to be headed up by veterans.
Bizzarri, Vaux and junior Daisy Wayland will all see time in the circle, while returning starter Williams is back behind the plate.
Bizzarri started 12 games last season as a freshman and came on in relief in three other games. She struck out 51 batters in 71 1/3 innings and had a 3.63 ERA. Vaux saw limited action, appearing in four games, while Wayland did not get time in the circle last season but did pitch some on varsity as a freshman.
Williams started every game for the Lady Mounties last season behind the dish and will give whichever pitcher that has the ball a veteran presence to throw to.
Other positions that will be filled with experience include both corner infield spots and center field. Bryan will back to patrol the hot corner and is the leading returner is most offensive categories including batting average (.375), runs (13) and RBIs (12).
Vaux will play first, while Herr is likely to play centerfield and be the main backup to Williams behind the plate.
The rest of the starting lineup will be filled by underclassmen with little or no varsity experience.
Franks says that sophomore Ashlynn Havens and freshmen Emily Gustkey and Maddyx Hampton are all in the mix for shortstop and second base. And one of the three could also play a corner outfield position.
Also looking for time in the outfield are juniors Madeline Bainey and Wayland, sophomore Macy Long and freshman Payton Barrett.
Sophomores Olivia Gallaher and Sienna Wilsoncroft along with freshmen Maleena Albright, Mia Butler, Natelee Fleck, Daisy Glessner, Adison Jarrett, Ali Muir, Brynn Philips and Jersey Pitts are also part of the talented group of underclassmen that could see time.
Frank says the goals haven’t really changed for the Lady Mounties, who expect to excel given the program’s pedigree.
“We have been trying to stress to the girls that last season was one of the worst years in our history and we want to rebound,” Frank said. “We want them to work hard and play as a team. We want to have a winning season, win districts, go to states. And our ultimate goal is to win states.
“We want get back the Lady Mountie tradition.”
P-O opens the season Wednesday, playing host to DuBois.
Roster
Seniors
*Mykenna Bryan, *Emily Herr, *Abby Vaux, *Jocelyn Williams.
Juniors
Madeline Bainey, Daisy Wayland.
Sophomores
*Alivia Bizzarri, Olivia Gallaher, Ashlynn Havens, Macy Long, Sienna Wilsoncroft.
Freshmen
Maleena Albright, Payton Barnett, Mia Butler, Natelee Fleck, Daisy Glessner, Emily Gustkey, Maddyx Hampton, Adison Jarrett, Alli Muir, Brynn Philips, Jersey Pitts.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
March
22—DuBois. 24—at Penns Manor, 4 p.m. 28—Huntingdon. 30—Central Mountain. 31—Penns Valley.
April
4—Bald Eagle Area. 6—at Hollidaysburg. 11—Tyrone. 12—Punxsutawney. 18—at Clearfield. 19—Bellefonte. 21—at Huntingdon. 24—Penns Valley. 27—at Bald Eagle Area. 28—at Chestnut Ridge.
May
1—Hollidaysburg. 4—at Tyrone. 8—at Bellefonte. 10—Central. 11—Clearfield.
Games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless noted.