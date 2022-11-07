The Philipsburg-Osceola volleyball team has turned heads, not only in Progressland, but across the state.
After making the Final Four last year and the Class AA state title game two years ago, it seemed like this might be the year the Lady Mounties would need to rebuild.
Good thing no one told them.
Philipsburg-Osceola lost nine seniors from last year’s squad, and junior Starcia Bainey, who moved to a different school district.
Heading into the season, the only player with any full-time starting experience was junior and two-time Progressland Player of the Year Reese Hazelton.
And while Hazelton is a force and can dominate games on her own, P-O still needed to fill in around her.
And that’s precisely what head coach Dave Eckberg did.
Eckberg, who has been at the helm of the program since 2012, knew that the Lady Mounties would struggle to start the season.
The team implemented a new setter system, rotating both Maddy Lumadue and Natalie Betz in during games. It was the first time in four years the Lady Mounties had a new setter, after starter Kalista Butler graduated and headed off to Plymouth State to play.
Lauren Dugan took over as the libero from Janey Johnson, who was one of the best at the position.
Both Butler and Johnson were named to the PCVA all-state team last year, along with Hazelton.
The Lady Mounties also had to revamp their hitting. London Cutler, Paige Jarrett, Abby Lumadue and Jayden Perks were all lost to graduation.
In their place, a group underclassmen, including junior Sophie Granville, who missed all of last year with a knee injury, stepped up.
Granville and Hazelton are the lone letterwinners on the team and take the biggest role at the net.
But Ava Ropert, Megan Johnson, Emily Gustkey and Adi Jarrett have come up against some of the biggest hitters in the district this season and haven’t backed down.
All four had a hand in the win on Saturday, with each getting a block or a kill to help the team secure its third-straight title.
Oh, the Lady Mounties also had to revamp their back row too.
Lost to graduation were serving specialist Josie Tekely and defensive specialists Olivia Curtorillo and Isabella Curtorillo.
In their place stepped Betz, Dugan and Annie Johnson.
All three have played their positions well and have come up with several points and digs for the Lady Mounties this season.
Most teams would struggle to replace one or two key players, but Philipsburg-Osceola has completely turned over 5/6 of its roster and managed to win its third-straight title handily.
There’s no rebuild needed here, just reloading.