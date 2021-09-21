PHILIPSBURG — After watching his team pick up their first win of the season last week against Huntingdon, Philipsburg-Osceola head coach Joe Matson thought his squad was ready to win its second in a row Monday afternoon against Penns Valley.
Unfortunately for Matson and the Lady Mounties, they weren’t able to finish on several scoring opportunities throughout the game and the Lady Rams made the most of their chances at the Project 70 Soccer Fields.
We had at least four or five opportunities in front of the net that very well could have been goals for us that would have been the difference in this game,” Matson said.
Most of those chances came in a strong second half for the Lady Mounties, who found themselves trailing 3-1 at the break after Lady Ram striker Scotty Dinges got loose in the box a couple times.
“I think we came out flat for whatever reason, whether it was playing right after school or the change in venue,” Matson said. “That could be something to take into consideration. The final score does not reflect it, but I believe we have the better team. It was just a situation that we were not able to convert some of those chances that we should have made happen. It was a frustrating loss.”
Dinges gave the visitors a 1-0 lead at 13:50 when she hurdled a prone Lady Mountie keeper Paige Rishel, who was unable to corral a volley into the box, got to a loose ball and fired it in the empty net.
P-O quickly found the equalizer at 15:58 on Madison Vaugh’s direct kick from about 25 yards out that she tucked neatly under the crossbar and over the outstretched hands of the Lady Ram keeper.
Vaughn nearly converted another direct kick from about the same spot on the field later in the half, but her shot hit the crossbar.
Penns Valley netted two goals three minutes apart midway though the half to grab a 3-1 advantage.
Dinges scored the first at 22:40 when she found open space at the 6 and slotted the ball by Rishel.
Cate Goodwin made it 3-1 at 25:42 as she got loose on a breakaway and slammed the ball off the inside of the far post and across the line.
Te teams were even in shots at the half at 4-4, but Penns Valley had the two-goal advantage.
The Lady Ram lead swelled to 4-1 at 50:15 as Dinges notched the hat trick when she redirected Ellie Brinker’s corner kick past new P-O keeper Kinley Bender as just inside the far post.
But after Penns Valley’s fourth goal, the field started tilting toward the Lady Mounties.
Bender did have to come up with a couple big saves against Dinges, but for the most part it was the Lady Mounties controlling play for most of the second half.
The pressure in the Penns Valley end resulted in another direct kick (that missed high), a penalty kick that was converted by Lily Warlow at 56:30 and several dangerous shots, several off the feet of Schenley Farrell and a couple from Ashlynn Havens.
But either the shots were a little off the mark or the Penns Valley keeper was in position to make the save.
“The second half we did play better,” Matson said. “We knew that the personnel that they had and the adjustments that we made were good enough to keep our defense in position make adjustments and changes on the fly. I think our scheme was decent but today, largely, opportunities presented themselves, and we didn’t cash in.”
Rishel and Bender combined to make six saves for the Lady Mounties, who slipped to 1-4 overall and in the Mountain League.
“We’ve got four seniors, but we’re young ane we’re continuing to evolve,” Matson said. “We had a tough week last week between illness and injuries, but I think that we’re still trending, I think, in the right direction.
“So, as long as the girls can stay positive, I think that we’ll reap some of these benefits of having athletic kids that are fast and that can compete. We need to just take it day by day and, play with the heart.”
P-O is back in action Saturday at Moshannon Valley.
Penns Valley 4,
Philipsburg-Osceola 2
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Scotty Dinges, PV, (unassisted), 13:50.
2. Madison Vaughn, PO, (direct kick), 15:58.
3. Dinges, PV, (unassisted), 22:40.
4. Cate Goodwin, PV, (unassisted), 25:42.
Second Half
5. Dinges, PV, (Ellie Brinker), 50:15.
6. Lily Warlow, PO, (penalty kick), 56:30.
Shots: Penns Valley 10, Philipsburg-Osceola 13.
Saves: Penns Valley ( Noelle Webb) 7, Philipsburg-Osceola (Paige Rishel 1, Kinley Bender 5) 6.
Corner kicks: Penns Valley 3, Philipsburg-Osceola 4.