CLARION — The Clearfield girls came out firing on all cylinders to start Tuesday night’s District 9 Class 4A championship game, but once top-seeded St. Marys withstood that initial surge the Lady Dutch rolled past the Lady Bison, 68-48, to captured their second straight title.
Clearfield hit three 3-pointers in the first 3:21 to jump out to an 11-3 lead only to see St. Marys fight its way back by quarter’s end to only trail by two at 17-15.
The Lady Bison couldn’t maintain that red-hot shooting after the opening eight minutes, while St. Marys got its offense going thanks in large part to 23 Lady Bison turnovers that led to a bunch of transition points for the Lady Dutch.
St. Marys flipped the script in the second quarter and led by as many as nine (29-20) before taking a five-point lead (29-24) to the half. The Lady Dutch then exploded for 21 points in the third to push its lead to 12 (50-38) after three before ultimately winning by 28 points thanks to a 39-24 advantage in the final two quarters.
The Lady Dutch enjoy a decided advantage inside, thanks to the presence of the Caskey sisters, Isabella and Maura, the driving ability of Jayssa Snelick among others.
That not only led to St. Marys finishing with a 21-5 advantage in 2-point field goals but also a parade to the free throw line. The Lady Dutch shot an astounding 37 foul shots but struggled mightily at the line and only made 17. Otherwise, the game would have been a much bigger blowout. In comparison, Clearfield went 11 of 14 the stripe.
Jayssa Snelick powered the Lady Dutch with a game-high 29 points, including a 9-for-11 performance at the foul line. Isabelle Caskey added 11 points and 11 rebounds, while sister Maura Caskey posted 11 points and six boards.
Clearfield also had three players hit double figures, led by Emma Hipps’ 18. Riley Ryen had 13 and Hannah Glunt 11. All three Lady Bison hit three 3-pointers to account for all nine Clearfield treys in the contest.
“They (St. Marys) had some nice balanced scoring, and we knew No. 15 (Snelick) was going to come out to play,” said Clearfield coach Missy Helsel. “Obviously, we let her open too many times.
“We did come out hot in the first quarter, and we went a little dry there in the second quarter. I would have liked to see us get the ball inside to Cayleigh (Walker) more in the paint, but that didn’t happen. When all your outside shots don’t fall, it’s tough to win a ball game like that.”
That initial surge by Clearfeld was led by Ryen, who drained three treys in the opening three-plus minutes. Hipps had the other two points as the Lady Bison took that early 11-3 lead.
St. Marys quickly countered with a 10-3 run to get back within a point at 14-13 with just over two minutes left in the quarter. Snelick fueled that run with eight points, hitting a 3-pointer and completing an old-fashion 3-point play.
Clearfield went back up four in the final minute when Glunt hit Clearfield’s fifth triple of the period, but St. Marys’ Olivia Eckels scored a hoop with 24 seconds left to make it 17-15 after one.
Snelick and Hipps traded 3-pointers to open the second quarter before the Lady Dutch ripped off a 12-0 run to grab a 29-20 lead with 2:18 remaining in the half. Hipps picked up her third foul during that run, which featured six points by Snelick and four from Isabella Caskey.
Clearfield managed to cut that deficit to five by the half (29-24), as Alayna Winters scored a pair of baskets. St. Marys had a chance to extend the lead but went 0-for-5 at the foul line in the final two minutes.
St. Marys pushed the lead to 11 (35-24) with a 6-0 spurt to start the third. Snelick had the first four, including a pair of free throws after a technical foul on a Lady Bison player for slamming the ball on the court after a foul call. Catalone also had a hoop.
Clearfield finally found the scoreboard on a 3-pointer by Hipps with 4:10 left in the quarter. The teams then traded scores before a 7-0 Lady Dutch spurt made it 46-31 with 1:44 left in the period. Catalone netted five of those seven points.
The Lady Bison cut the lead to 12 (50-38) at quarter’s end as Ryen and Cayleigh Walker each went 2-for-2 at the foul line in the final 36 seconds of the quarter.
Glunt then hit a 3-pointer in the opening moments of the fourth to make if a single-digit game at 50-41. Hipps hit another trey just over a minute later to make it a nine-point game again at 53-44 with 5:37 to play.
That’s as close as Clearfield got though, as St. Marys put the game away with a 10-0 spurt that made it a 19-point game with 2:43 remaining. Eckels and Isabella Caskey jump-started that title-clinching run with hoops, while Maura Caskey added three points.
Hipps added a basket and two free throws in the final 2:28, but it did little as St. Marys eventually won by 20 points.
“It was definitely a battle, and I liked that our kids didn’t quit,” said Helsel. “We don’t go deep into our bench, so with the foul situation, and number of fouls that were called, that really hurt us. It seems to happen to us more often than not.
“There are things we’re going to work on the in the offseason to make sure we show back up in this game next year for sure. We have a nice group of underclassmen, but we’re definitely going to miss Emma (Hipps) and her leadership and Lauryn (Kitchen) provides a lot of sound ball-handling when she’s in the game. We’ll miss both of those seniors.
The Lady Dutch play in the District 8/9/10 subregional final Saturday at a location to be determined against the winner of the game pitting the D-8 and D-10 champions against each other.
Clearfield—48
Hannah Glunt 3 2-2 11, Alayna Winters 2 0-0 4, Cayleigh Walker 0 2-4 2, Riley Ryen 3 4-4 13, Emma Hipps 6 3-4 18. Taylor Hudson 0 0-0 0, McKenna Lanager 0 0-0 0, Lauryn Kitchen 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 11-14 48.
St. Marys—68
Jayssa Snelick 9 9-11 29, Maura Caskey 5 1-5 11, Izzy Catalone 3 0-2 7, Holly Anthony 0 2-4 2, Isabelle Caskey 4 3-5 11, Olivia Eckels 2 1-4 5, Abigial Erick 0 0-0 0, Jianna Gerg 0 0-0 0, Rosa DePrater 1 0-0 2, Alexa Schneider 0 1-4 1, Ava Johnson 0 0-0 0, Lucia Hayes 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 17-37 68.
Three-pointers: Clearfield 9 (Glunt 3, Ryen 3, Hipps 3), St. Marys 3 (Catalone, Snelick 2).
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 17 7 14 10—48
St. Marys 15 14 21 18—68