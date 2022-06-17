UNIVERSITY PARK — The DuBois Central Catholic softball team saw its season end on Thursday morning at Beard Field at Penn State University, as the Lady Cardinals fell to District 4’s Montgomery Red Raiders, 5-1, in the PIAA Class A championship game.
The District 4 champs had pitcher Faith Persing — last year’s Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Association Class A player of the year — throw a complete game four-hitter, while the Red Raiders outhit the Lady Cardinals 15-4.
“Giving up (15) hits and the errors, we were fortunate we only lost 5-1,” DCC head coach George Heigel said. “I know the riser has been (Persing’s) pitch throughout her career. But I didn’t see us striking out and missing the riser a whole lot. We were fouling a bunch of them off ... It might’ve been the spin, I don’t know. She was a good pitcher and we faced a lot of good pitchers in the tournament.”
Throughout the DCC playoff run, Melia Mitskavich has started inside the circle with senior Morgan Tyler finishing the game off in a closer role. That was the plan once again on Thursday but the Red Raider bats put a change to that with Mitskavich giving up six hits in one and 1/3 inning of work.
Montgomery’s Courtney Smith singled in the top of the second inning to bring Kaylei Snyder home for the 1-0 lead. Shelby McRae then singled to load the bases as Persing helped out her own cause with an RBI base hit up the middle for a 2-0 advantage — as Heigel then went to Tyler inside the circle.
“I could tell they adjusted — it appeared to me they adjusted from the video that I saw where they were crowding the plate a lot against the pitcher against Glendale,” Heigel said in regards on how Montgomery hit off of Mitskavich. “I think they made an adjustment and got the girls backing off. None of them were crowding the plate like I saw against Glendale. Those balls that were normally hit on the fists against her were getting squared up and I had to do something — there was something like five straight hits there.
“Mo, to her credit, came in and threw strikes and most often times worked ahead in the count. Hats off to her. She was willing and was able to take that role on as a closer. Today was a little earlier than that, she was more of a long reliever.”
That second inning also saw the Lady Cardinals defense step up to only keep the score at 2-0. Prior to Montgomery taking a 1-0 lead, a single by Brynn McRae to center was fielded by Kayley Risser, who in turn fired home to catcher Jessy Frank to gun down Jenna Waring trying to score. With the score 2-0, a wild pitch by Tyler gave Smith the opportunity to score, but Frank did a great job in gathering the ball and tagging Smith out.
The fourth inning also saw Risser and Emma Suplizio make over-the-head catches on deep fly balls on back-to-back batters.
“We didn’t defend as good as we could’ve — although we did make some good defensive plays,” Heigel said. “(Risser) and (Suplizio) caught nice going-away balls. Lauren Davidson (at second base) made some nice plays ... But we didn’t make some of the routine plays, which was kind of confusing. We had a chance until the sixth inning when they broke it open.”
Down 2-0 in the bottom of the second, senior Savanah Morelli tagged Persing for a double that one-hopped off the center field wall. But any momentum the Lady Cardinals had went away in an instant, as a Madison Hoyt bunt attempt was popped up and then Montgomery was able to tag up Morelli at second for the double play.
“That double play ball, we had the bunt popped up, which is something we harp on,” Heigel said. “Savanah came flying off second base not making sure the ball was on the ground. Yeah, we made a couple of blunders on the bases but we just didn’t get that clutch hit that we’ve been having. You’ll get games like that. I’m hoping it never happens in a state championship game again.”
The Red Raider bats continued to work, albeit all 15 hits on the day were singles, as Montgomery loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the third. But Tyler got Smith to groundout to Davidson to end the threat.
It was much of the same in the top of the fifth inning with the score still 2-0 and DCC was able to get out with two Montgomery runners stranded as the Red Raiders had stranded eight in the first five innings.
While also being outhit 10-1 entering the bottom of the fifth, DCC showed signs of life at the plate as Morelli hit another deep double to lead off the inning. After Hoyt popped up, Frank then got a double of her own over the center fielder’s head, plating Morelli to make it 2-1.
A Davidson popup into shallow left was dropped by shortstop Kaitlyn Raemsch, putting runners on second and third with one out. However, that would be as close as DCC could get as Persing got Rose Whipple and Tyler to pop up to get out of the inning with the lead intact.
Montgomery then added three more insurance runs in the top of the sixth. Persing hit a liner off of Tyler to make it 3-1. Taylor McRae then hit a two-RBI single into left to make it 5-1, although McRae was thrown out at second trying to stretch it.
The bottom of the seventh started off with yet another Morelli base hit — as she was 3-for-3 on the day. However, Persing retired the next three Lady Cardinals to give the Red Raiders its first state title win in school history with the 5-1 decision.
DuBois Central Catholic finished off its season with a 22-3 record. Although coming up one game short of its first state title, it was the second championship game appearance in four seasons, with the other coming in 2019. However, Heigel said he thinks had they not had the 2020 season canceled due to COVID-19, his squad would’ve had a great chance at making it to the title game in three out of four seasons.
“I always like to remind everybody that the best team I think I ever had was the team that COVID took out,” Heigel said.” And I know that everybody says that about their team (in 2020) but I honestly had a really nice team that year. So I think it could’ve been three (out of four). But I’m happy with how we ended up. Honestly about a month ago, I really wasn’t sure if this team had the mentality to get this far. But something clicked. We had a good time the last couple of weeks and beat some good teams.”
Thursday’s game also marked the end of the careers for its four seniors ( Suplizio, Morelli, Tyler and Hoyt). But for 2023, Heigel feels they should pick up where they left off this year — and hopefully make it one win further.
“We will be fine because we lose the four seniors but we have a good eighth grade class coming in,” Heigel said. “I have three or four girls that were sitting on the bench that would be good single-A players on most teams. So we’re going to be able to fill in and we’ve got a good pitcher coming up. Things are bright and positive for DuBois Central down the road.”
Montgomery—5
Faith Persing p 4122, Sloan Wooten 2b 4110, Kaitlyn Raemsch ss 4010, Taylor McRae 1b 4022, Jenna Waring rf 4030, Brynn Fisher pr 0000, Kaylei Snyder cf 3100, Brynn McRae 3b 4130, Courtney Smith lf 4121, Shelby McRae c 3010. Totals: 34-5-15-5.
DuBois Central Catholic—1
Kali Franklin 3b 3000, Emma Suplizio rf 3000, Kayley Risser cf 3000, Savanah Morelli lf 3130, Madison Hoyt ss 3000, Jessy Frank c 3011, Lauren Davidson 2b 3000, Melia Mitskavich p-dp 1000, Rose Whipple 1b 1000, Morgan Tyler 1b-p 2000. Totals: 25-1-4-1.
LOB: Montgomery 9, DCC 3. DP: Montgomery 1, DCC 1. 2B: Morelli 2, Frank.
Score by Innings
Montgomery 020 003 0—5 14 1
DCC 000 010 0—1 4 2
Pitching
Montgomery: Faith Persing-7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 SO.
DCC: Melia Mitskavich-1 1/3 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; Morgan Tyler-5 2/3 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO.
WP-Persing. LP-Mitskavich.