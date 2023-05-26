FLINTON — When Claysburg-Kimmel leadoff hitter (and starting pitcher) Emalee Cavender swung at the first pitch she saw against Glendale in Thursday’s District 6 Class A semifinal, she was sending a message that the Lady Bulldogs were on the attack.
While Lady Viking shortstop Jillian Taylor handled the popup for the first out of the game, the aggressive play was a sign of things to come.
Claysburg attacked pitches from Glendale’s Madison Peterson early in the counts often and the Lady Bulldogs were aggressive on the base paths throughout in an 8-1 road victory over the No. 2 seed.
“Claysburg is the standard. Everybody knows that,” Glendale head coach Bruce Vereshack said. “They’ve got an awesome program down there. We came up a little bit short today.”
The Lady Bulldogs scored two runs in each of the first, third, fourth and sixth innings, while Glendale’s run came in the sixth when it was down 8-0.
“We’re always aggressive. I hear that all the time from other coaches that haven’t played us,” Claysburg-Kimmel head coach Mike Barbarini said. “I believe in putting pressure on the other team and just executing.
“When we got girls on second and third with less than one out, we put balls in play to score those runs. We had a play there to score a run on the rundown to get an extra run. If we keep adding on one or two every inning, it ends up being 8-1.”
After Cavender made the opening out, Jenna Helsel singled and stole second in front of Nevaeh Walter, who also came up with a base hit, which moved Helsel to third.
Helsel scored on a Peterson wild pitch, while Walter moved to third on the play before scoring on Bella Francona’s sacrifice fly to left field.
Glendale looked to answer in the home half of the first as leadoff hitter Riley Best singled and, after two outs, Kelly Kasaback also recorded a base hit. But Cavender came up with a big strikeout to get out of the inning unscathed.
She did not allow another hit to the Lady Vikings until Best’s two-out single in the fifth.
“We came into the game saying, ‘we’re not going to let her beat us,’” Barbarini said of Best. “We threw her offspeed stuff. She could have her singles up the middle. We would have put her on in situations. But we weren’t going to let her beat us.”
Cavender also got some help from her defense, especially third baseman McKenzi Black, who took a liner off the facemask to lead off the second inning, but shook it off, found the ball and fired to first for the out. She had a total of five assists in the game, including gunning down the lead runner at second base twice on fielder’s choices.
“She’s a senior,” Barbarini said. “She has experience there, and she is really coming into her own and playing well.”
While Cavender was keeping the potent Lady Viking offense silent, Claysburg continued to add to its advantage.
Payton Hinish and Cavender opened the third inning with consecutive doubles to take a 3-0 lead. After a groundout, Walter singled to score Cavender to make it 4-0.
The Lady Bulldogs upped the lead to 6-0 in the fourth with three more hits and a clutch ground ball to the right side of the infield.
McKenna Black, Zakera Bush and Hinish all had singles in the frame with Hinish’s plating Black.
With one out, Cavender hit a grounder to Glendale second baseman Kaprice Cavalet, who took the out at first. Bush scored on the play.
Cavalet was a bright spot for the Lady Vikings as she had five assists and two putouts in the field.
Claysburg made it 8-0 in the sixth with some razzle dazzle on the base paths.
McKenna Black led off with a walk and Jaylee Swindell followed with a base hit.
After an out, Hinish scored Black with a groundout to first baseman Alyssa Sinclair.
Cavender followed with a walk, trotted to first and never stopped running. She got caught in a rundown between first and second, which allowed Swindell to race home with the eighth run. Cavender ended up on second.
Glendale was able to get to Cavender in the sixth as Kasaback and Alyson Buterbaugh singled and Caitlyn Rydbom provided a one-out sacrifice fly.
But Cavender got a groundout to end the sixth and set the Lady Vikings down in order in the seventh. She allowed just five hits, walked two and struck out four.
“She pitched a heck of a game,” Vereshack said. “When we squared balls up it was right at somebody.”
The Lady Bulldogs rapped nine hits off Peterson. Walter and Hinish each had two.
Claysburg-Kimmel improved to 19-3, while Glendale slipped to 18-4.
“I told the girls ‘we’re still a good team and we’re going to get into the state tournament and make a run like we did last year,’” Vereshack said.
Glendale plays the loser of today’s Ferndale-West Branch contest next week in the D-6 third-place game at a date, site and time to be determined.
Claysburg advances to the District 6 Class A Championship on Wednesday at Saint Francis.
Claysburg-Kimmel—8
Cavender p 3111, J. Helsel cf 4110, Walter c 4121, Francona 2b 3001, McKenzi Black 3b 3000, J. Helsel pr 0000, McKenna Black lf 3210, Swindell ss 3110, Bush 1b 3110, Hinish dp 3022, Musselman pr 0100, Lehman (flex) rf 0000. Totals: 29-8-9-5.
Glendale—1
Best cf 4020, Peterson p 4000, Ka. Cavalet 2b 2000, Kasaback lf 3120, Taylor ss 3000, Buterbaugh 3b 3010, Rydbom c 2001, Sinclair 1b 3000, Weld rf 2000. Totals: 26-1-5-1.
Score by Innings
Claysburg-Kimmel 202 202 0—8 9 2
Glendale 000 001 0—1 5 0
Errors—Swindell, McKenna Black. LOB—Claysburg-Kimmel 5, Glendale 7. 2B—Hinish, Cavender. SF—Francona; Rydbom. SB—J. Helsel, Walter, Cavender, Swindell, C. Helsel; Buterbaugh.
Pitching
Claysburg-Kimmel: Cavender—7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO.
Glendale: Peterson—7 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO.
WP—Cavender. LP—Peterson (12-3).
Time—1:36.