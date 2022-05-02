PORTAGE — The Clearfield softball team won the Portage Spring Classic Tournament Saturday with a pair of Mercy Rule wins.
The Lady Bison remained unbeaten at 10-0 by dealing both Central Cambia (11-1) and Glendale (7-1) their first losses of the season.
Clearfield downed the Lady Red Devils 13-2 in five innings in the tournament championship after shutting out the Lady Vikings 11-0 in six innings in the opener.
Glendale rebounded for a 5-2 victory over Portage in the consolation game.
The Lady Bison pounded out 14 hits against Central Cambria, belting four home runs along the way.
Ruby Singleton led the way with three hits, two runs and two RBIs. Emma Hipps, Lauren Ressler, Olivia Bender, Alaina Fedder and Alexis Benton all picked up two hits.
Hipps scored three times and recorded five RBIs. Ressler scored twice and knocked in three, while Bender added two RBIs.
Bender, Hipps, Ressler (who also doubled) and Singleton all cracked home runs. Hipps’ 3-run shot in the third was the 18th of her career, tying the program record held by Rachel Hoffman.
Bender picked up the win in the circle. She only allowed one hit in five innings, but issued eight walks. Only one of the two runs she gave up was earned.
Clearfield scored seven times in the top of the sixth against Glendale to blow that game open.
Ressler and Bender swatted back-to-back homers in the inning. Ressler’s was a grand slam.
Singleton had two hits and scored three times for the Lady Bison. She had a double, as did Hipps, who also picked up the win in the circle.
Hipps gave up three hits and struck out 12 to record her ninth win and fifth shutout of the season.
Glendale got singles from Riley Best, Madison Peterson and Caitlyn Rydbom in the loss.
The Lady Vikings came back with a 5-2 victory over Portage in the consolation game, erasing a 2-0 deficit with all five runs in the the top of the sixth. All five runs scored with two outs.
Alyson Buterbaugh had an RBI single, Jillian Taylor smacked a 2-run double and Kelly Kasaback and Abbey Williams added run-producing singles. Buterbaugh and Kasaback each had two hits in the game.
Peterson got the win, allowing two runs on six hits in her seven innings of work. She walked two batters and struck out nine.
Both teams are back in action today.
Glendale (7-1) visits Juniata Valley, while Clearfield travels to Tyrone.
NOTE: Bender, Hipps, Ressler and Singleton were selected to the all-tournament team for the Lady Bison. Hanna Noel made the team for Glendale.
Championship
Central Cambria—2
Burkett ss 2000, A. Ruddick lf 3210, Janosik 1b 2000, Kamzik 3b 0000, Ruzsi 0001, K. Link 1000, Krawloin c 3000, M. Ruddick 1000, A. Link rf 2000, Henney cf 1000, Blasko cf 0000. Totals: 15-2-1-1.
Clearfield—13
Singleton cf 4232, Hipps 1b 3325, Ressler c 4223, Bender p 3122, Fedder ss 3120, Benton rf 2120, Hertlein 2b 2100, Bumbarger 3b 3100, Cole dp 2111. Twigg (flex) lf 0000. Totals: 26-13-14-13.
Score by Innings
Cen. Cambria 101 00— 2 1 2
Clearfield 234 40—13 14 1
Errors—Burkett, Henney; Fedder. LOB—Central Cambria 6, Clearfield 5. DP—Clearfield. 2B—Ressler. HR—Bender (solo, 4th), Hipps (2 on, 3rd), Ressler (2 on, 1st), Singleton (solo, 2nd). SF—Cole. HBP—Benton (by M. Ruddick). SB—Hipps. WP—Bender
Pitching
Central Cambria: M. Ruddick—4 IP, 14 H, 13 R, 10 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
Clearfield: Bender—5 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 8 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Bender (1-0). LP—M. Ruddick.
Consolation
Glendale—5
Best cf 4110, Noel ss 3010, Peterson p 4000, Buterbaugh 3b 3121, A. Richards 0000, Ka. Cavalet 2b 3110, Taylor rf 3112, Kasaback lf 3121, Williams 1b 3011, Rydbom c 3000. Totals: 29-5-9-5.
Portage—2
Redfern cf 4000, Swank p 4000, Karalfa ss 3120, Castel 3b 3120, Noll dp 3000, Slanoc lf 3010, Koban c 1000, Harrison rf 3000, Boland (flex) 2b 0000. Totals: 27-2-6-2.
Score by Innings
Glendale 000 005 0—5 9 0
Portage 000 200 0—2 6 0
LOB—Glendale 4, Portage 6. 2B—Best, Taylor. HBP—Noel (by Swank). SB—Noel. WP—Peterson.
Pitching
Glendale: Peterson—7 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 9 SO.
Portage: Swank—7 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO.
WP—Peterson (3-0). LP—Swank.
First Round
Clearfield—11
Singleton cf 4320, Hipps p 4120, Ressler 1b 4215, Bender c 4111, Fedder ss 4000, Benton rf 1110, Hertlein 2b 4110, Bumbarger 3b 2210, Cole dp 2001, Twigg (flex) lf 0000. Totals: 29-11-9-7.
Glendale—0
Best cf 3010, Noel p-ss 3000, Peterson ss-p 3010, Buterbaugh 3b 2000, Ka. Cavalet 2b 2000, Taylor rf 2000, Kasaback lf 2000, Williams 1b 200, Rydbom c 2010. Totals: 21-0-3-0.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 003 017—11 8 0
Glendale 000 000— 0 3 5
Errors—Buterbaugh 2, Best, Cavalet 2. LOB—Clearfield 5, Glensale 3. DP—Glendale. 2B—Hipps, Singleton. HR—Bender (solo, 6th), Ressler (grand slam, 6th). SF—Cole. HBP—Benton (by Noel), Bumbarger (by Noel). WP—Noel.
Pitching
Clearfield: Hipps—6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 12 SO.
Glendale: Noel—5 1/3 IP, 7 H, 11 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO; Peterson—2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Hipps (9-0). LP—Noel (2-1).