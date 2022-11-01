BROCKWAY — After a gut-wrenching overtime loss to Karns City last season in the District 9 class 2A title game, the Clearfield girls soccer team was laser focused on bringing home the gold in 2022.
And that’s just what the Lady Bison emphatically did Monday at Brockway’s Frank Varischetti Field, handing St. Marys a 10-0 drubbing to claim their second district title in the last three seasons.
“After what happened to us last year, the girls have been working towards this and definitely stayed focused all season on it,” Clearfield head coach Todd Winters said. “We’ve had good practices lately and have a real nice group right now. We’ve achieved one goal and have to keep working on going forward to the next one.”
Elle Smith scored four goals and handed out four assists to lead the Lady Bison, while Riley Ryen and Alayna Winters each netted a pair of goals.
It did take Clearfield a little time to navigate through the defense of the Lady Dutch, who did a good job in the early going of keeping the top-seeded Lady Bison away from the attacking third.
“St. Marys did a real nice job and defended us well,” Winters said. “I can’t take anything away from them. They have a solid team. But once we got one in and seemed to break the ice ... and then after the third one they seemed to back down a bit and we started having more success.”
But when Smith dribbled through traffic and unleashed a hard shot that found the back of the net at 9:51 in the first half, Clearfield had all the offense it needed.
But the Lady Bison were just getting started.
Clearfield scored three more times in the next 5:34 with Smith netting two and assisting on Winters’ first.
Ryen made it 5-0 at 18:52 with a nice shot from the top of the box.
“We got a chance to scrimmage St. Marys at the beginning of the season and we got a good look at them and saw what they had,” Winters said. “Our game is to keep the ball on the ground and pass it and maintain possession and just try to spread the defense out and that gives us shot opportunities. It got our girls in good position and got their defense out of position. That opened up a lot of things for us.”
St. Marys was able to keep the Lady Bison off the scoreboard the rest of the first half as keeper Olivia Eckels made several big saves and the Lady Dutch got a break when Kaylie Brown had a goal waved off due an offsides call.
It didn’t take Clearfield long to get the offense revved up again in the second half.
Ryen scored at 42:41 off a Smith assist to make it 6-0 and Brown got one in the back of the net again at 45:14, and this time it counted. McKenna Lanager got the assist on the Brown goal after dribbling down the left wing and drawing the defense to her before sending a cross to the charging Brown at the 6.
The score remained 7-0 until late in the half when Clearfield netted three more goals in a span of 7:28.
Lanager and Winters each scored off Smith assists before Smith finished things off with her fourth goal with seven seconds left in the game.
Lanager scored when she followed Smith’s initial shot and slammed home the rebound after Eckels knocked the ball away. Winters was the recipient of a Smith cross.
The Lady Bison outshot St. Marys 25-0 and held a 9-0 advantage in corner kicks.
Eckels made 17 saves for the Lady Dutch.
Clearfield keeper Cayleigh Walker did not need to make a save, but she was quite involved in the game as the Lady Bison defenders used her to drop the ball back any time St. Marys made any kind of advance near midfield.
With the win, Clearfield improved to 17-2.
The Lady Bison advance to the first round on the District 9 class 2A playoffs and will host the District 6 runner-up Nov. 8 at a time to be determined.
“This is where we want to be, but it’s not where we want to go,” Winters said. “The girls have put a lot of work in and their parents do a great job of getting them to practiced and putting up with our schedule. We practice a lot. They put the time in and put up with the running. They may not necessarily like the position they’re in, but they are doing it for the team. Hopefully we can carry this momentum into next week.”
Clearfield 10, St. Marys 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Elle Smith, C, (unassisted), 9:51.
2. Alayna Winters, C, (Smith), 11:18.
3. Smith, C, (unassisted), 12:13.
4. Smith, C, (unassisted), 15:25.
5. Riley Ryen, C, (unassisted), 18:52.
Second Half
6. Ryen, C, (Smith), 42:41.
7. Kaylie Brown, C, (McKenna Lanager), 45:14.
8. Lanager, C, (Smith), 72:25.
9. Winters, C, (Smith), 74:04.
10. Smith, C, (unassisted), 79:53.
Shots: St. Marys 0, Clearfield 25.
Saves: St. Marys (Olivia Eckels) 17, Clearfield (Cayleigh Walker) 0.
Corner kicks: St. Marys 0, Clearfield 9.