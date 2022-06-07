DUBOIS — Clearfield’s Alaina Fedder certainly has a flair for the dramatic.
The junior shortstop already had a 2-run, walk-off home run on her resume’ in a regular season 6-5 thriller over District 6 and Mountain League power Bald Eagle Area, but she added to it on an even bigger stage Monday at Heindl Memorial Field.
Fedder smashed a one-out triple down the right field line in the bottom of the seventh inning to set up pinch-runner Paige Houser scoring the game-winning run two pitches later on a wild pitch, sending the Lady Bison to a 4-3 victory over Franklin in the first round of the PIAA Class 4A playoffs.
“That’s huge for her,” Clearfield head coach Derek Danver said. “In the last two games, she’s been really hard on herself. She been popping the ball up and I don’t think she’s had a hit the last two games until that one. But something about her is she keeps battling. She just came up huge again.”
“I think since I’ve been playing sinceI’ve been so young, I’ve learned to strive in those big moments,” Fedder said.
Houser slid head first just under the tag of Franklin pitcher Trinity Edge, who was unable to keep control of the ball, setting off a wild celebration in front of home plate and down the third base line toward the Lady Bison dugout.
Clearfield jumped on the Lady Knights in the first inning as Lady Bison pitcher Emma Hipps struck out the side in the top half, then got things started in the bottom by reaching base after striking out due to an Edge wild pitch.
Hipps stole second and Ruby Singleton sent a 1-2 pitch to right-center field to plate her to make it 1-0.
After Lauren Ressler flied out to left field, Olivia Bender singled, putting runners on the corners with one out. Bender had three of Clearfield’s eight hits.
Bender’s courtesy runner Houser stole second and, when the throw from the catcher was errant, Singleton raced home with the Lady Bison’s second run.
Franklin got on the board in the top of the second when Edge led off with a single, moved to second on Gabrielle Ladarer’s base hit and then scored when Kirsten Hicks reached on an infield error.
The Lady Knights took the the lead in the top of the fourth on a Brandy Atwell 2-out, 2-run double.
Hicks led off the inning and was hit by a Hipps pitch.
Hipps struck out the next two batters before Sydni Hoobler reached on a bunt single, setting the stage for Atwell, who ripped a 2-1 pitch that bounced off the bottom of the center field wall.
Hipps got out of the inning with a comebacker and did not allow another baserunner the rest of the game. She retired the final 10 batters she faced, including getting the Lady Knight 1-2-3 batters out in the top of the seventh on three pitches.
Hipps made a diving play of a low liner in front of the circle, Bumbarger caught a high pop in foul territory at third and second baseman Kylee Hertlein ranged into shallow right to make an off-balance catch to end the inning.
“We were a little shaky at the start, but we made some plays defensively toward the end,” Danver said. “We settled down, buckled down and did what we needed to do.”
Hipps gave up three runs, two earned, on five hits. She walked one batter (intentionally) and struck out 13.
After leaving the bases loaded in the bottom of the fourth, Clearfield tied the game in the fifth with small ball.
Ressler and Bender started the frame with consecutive singles before Fedder moved them up with a sacrifice bunt.
Danver kept the bunt sign on for Bumbarger, who executed the play perfectly with Ressler racing home and scoring on the safety squeeze.
The Lady Bison tried it again on the next at bat, but Houser was thrown out at the plate. Then with Alexis Benton at the plate and Bumbarger on third, Edge uncorked a wild pitch but was able to get to home plate to cover and tag out Bumbarger to end the inning.
Clearfield had another runner thrown out at home in the bottom of the sixth.
Benton was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning and Hipps was hit by a pitch with one out. Both runners moved up on a passed ball and Ruby Singleton hit a grounder to shortstop Hoobler, who came up firing to home plate, nabbing Benton for the second out of the inning.
“That was just me being aggressive,” Danver said. “On a couple of them I probably shouldn’t have sent them. The bunt that we got thrown out at the plate was a go all the way. They just made a nice play. The ground ball to the shortstop ... she’s a great player and she made a heck of a play on that ball and threw a strike to home plate. The passed ball kind of bounced right back to the catcher, so we kind of had some bad luck on that one.”
Having three runners throw out at home in the fifth and sixth innings didn’t deter Danver from putting on the squeeze again in the seventh with Bumbarger at the plate and Houser on third.
But instead of a squeeze, the pitch was wild and Houser raced home with the winning run.
“I thank gosh that (Danver) put Paige on and I was not the one that had to run for that,” Fedder said. “I was beyond happy (when she scored). I was just happy that it didn’t go the way a couple other ones went.”
“We just wanted to get the ball in play and make them make plays,” Danver said. “We did that to push the run across early in the game and we were going for another safety squeeze there at the end and it was a wild pitch.”
With the win, Clearfield improved to 19-3.
“We battled,” Danver said. “We knew this team was going to put the bat on the ball. They’re athletic. They’re good hitters. We knew it was going to be a battle.”
The Lady Bison advance to the Elite 8 to play District 3 champion Hamburg, which knocked off WPIAL runner-up Elizabeth Forward 5-4.
That game is scheduled for Thursday at a site and time to be determined.
Franklin—3
Hoobler ss 4110, Atwell 2b 4022, Hanna lf 4000, Edge p 2110, Boland 3b 3000, Ladarer cf 3010, Hicks c 2100, Wimer 1b 3000, Fitzgerald rf 3000. Totals: 28-3-5-2.
Clearfield—4
Hipps p 3100, Singleton cf 4111, Ressler 1b 4110, Bender c 4030, Fedder ss 3010, Houser cr-pr 0100, Bumbarger 3b 2011, Hertlein 2b 3010, Benton rf 1000, Cole dp 3000, Twigg (flex) lf 0000. Totals: 28-4-8-2.
Score by Innings
Franklin 010 200 0—3 5 3
Clearfield 200 010 1—4 8 2
Errors—Hoobler, Edge, Hicks; Hertlein, Bumbarger. LOB—Franklin 6, Clearfield 8. 2B—Atwell. 3B—Fedder. SAC—Benton, Bumbarger, Fedder. HBP—Hicks (by Hipps); Benton (by Edge), Hipps (by Edge). SB—Ladarer; Hipps, Houser. CS—Bumbarger. IBB—Edge (by Hipps). WP—Edge 3. Illegal pitch—Edge 2.
Pitching
Franklin: Edge—6 1/3 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO.
Clearfield: Hipps—7 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 13 SO.
WP—Hipps (18-2). LP—Edge.
Time—1:55.