UNIVERSITY PARK — The Lady Bison had Tunkhannock right where they wanted it Friday at the PIAA Class 4A title game at Beard Field.
Like it had in two of the previous three PIAA playoff games, Clearfield trailed going into the fifth inning before late-game heroics sent them to victory.
Trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the fifth, Clearfield senior Lauren Ressler drilled a two-run homer to tie the game, then classmate Alexis Bumbarger ended it with a bases-loaded, walkoff single in the seventh to give the Lady Bison the first state title in program history.
“They never give up,” Clearfield head coach Derek Danver said. “They’re resilient. They’re gamers. Never count them out no matter who they are up against.”
Ruby Singleton led off the seventh with a base hit before Ressler popped to Tiger second baseman Elle McNeff in shallow right field.
Olivia Bender followed with a drive to deep center field that nearly ended the game, but the ball bounced off the top of the wall for a double, giving the Lady Bison runners at second and third with just one out.
Tunkhannock chose to intentionally walk Alaina Fedder, who had an infield single in the third, to load the bases for a potential forceout at any base.
After a brief meeting with Danver, Bumbarger stepped to the plate and went after the first pitch she saw from Tiger starter Kaya Hannan, sending a low liner into shallow left field to plate Singleton and set off a jubilant celebration as the Lady Bison made history.
“That was awesome,” Danver said. “I don’t even know what to say. She came up huge. And she has struggled in the playoffs. So it was great to see her come up huge there.”
Bumbarger, who was 1-for-14 in the playoffs before the biggest at bat of her career, said she questioned why it was her in that situation, but the brief talk with Danver got her focused.
“They walked Lain and I had to go talk to him and I was like, ‘why of all people would they do this to me?’” she said. “And he was like, ‘you can do it. I believe in you. Have confidence in yourself and just visualize where you want it to go, and it’s going to happen.’
“As long as it just dropped or got through the infield, I don’t care. I watched it go and was like, ‘we just won, we just won.’”
“I said listen, ‘there’s nobody but you and the pitcher right here,” Danver said. “‘You’re going to put a ball in play and you’re going to win this game right now.’ That was awesome for her. She’s battled all through the playoffs, never gave up on herself and was able to have a huge moment there.”
Ressler said when the ball first went off Bumbarger’s bat, she was cautiously optimistic the game was over.
“I thought it was down, but they’ve been making plays all day and there could be a chance they catch it,” Ressler said. “But the second it hit the ground I was so thankful that it was her that got it. She needed a breakthrough moment and that was it for her.”
Tunkhannock opened the scoring in the second inning as the first three batters reached base on Lady Bison starter Emma Hipps, who hit Gabby Wood with the first pitch of the inning before giving up a single to Hannan and a double to Sydney Huff.
But the Tigers only got one run out of it as Wood, who had moved to second on a wild pitch, was gunned down at home plate on the Hannan single, thanks to a perfect relay throw from center fielder Singleton to Bender, who put the tag down to get the out.
Huff’s double scored Hannan, but Hipps struck out the next two Tigers to get out of the inning.
After Huff’s double, Hipps retired 17 of the final 19 batters she faced, giving up only a fourth-inning infield single to Schultz and a sixth-inning base hit to McNeff.
Hipps allowed just four hits and didn’t walk a batter in another masterpiece. She struck out 10 in her 80-pitch performance.
“She went out and did her thing,” Danver said of Hipps. “She has been doing it since she came up as a freshman. All three years, she has dominated. She gave us a chance to win every single game that we played. Hats off to her. It’s awesome to see her cap off a superb career like this.”
Unfortunately for Hipps and the Lady Bison, Schultz’s infield single turned into a run as Bumbarger’s throw from third got away from first baseman Ressler and rolled into the corner in right field. Schultz turned on the jets and motored all the away around to score on the play.
Clearfield had its chances over the first four innings of play, but could never got the clutch hit it needed as the Lady Bison stranded six runners, three in scoring position.
That all changed with one swing of the bat in the fifth.
“I always say, ‘the fifth inning is our inning.’” Ressler said. “We’re always down into the fifth inning and that’s when we come alive.”
With one out, Singleton singled in front of Ressler, who turned on a 2-1 offering from Hannan and blasted the ball over the right field fence to tie the game at 2-2.
“Ressler usually drives the ball to the left side,” Danver said. “But (Hannan) brought her an inside pitch and she turned on it. That’s kind of an unusual swing for her to pull a ball like that. But it was a great swing.”
“Knowing there was a runner on and we were down, I was just thinking, ‘how can I get that runner in?’” Ressler said. “And more importantly, ‘how can I get on base?’ I was just trying to help out my team and definitely did not expect to have a big hit like that.”
Both teams got a base runner in the sixth with McNeff hitting a one-out single for Tunkhannock and Alexis Cole getting a two-out single for Clearfield when the Tiger shortstop lost the ball in the sun.
But neither team could take advantage of the baserunners in the sixth, sending the game to the seventh inning where the Lady Bison have feasted this postseason.
Hipps did her part in the top of the seventh, setting down the Tiger 5-6-7 batters in order on 14 pitches, striking out two and getting a fantastic defensive play from Ressler, who laid out to catch a ball in foul territory right in front of the Lady Bison dugout.
That set the stage for Clearfield’s third walkoff victory of this postseason and greatest win in program history when Bumbarger’s fly ball found the outfield grass to plate Singleton.
“I was confident in my girls,” Hipps said. “The people we had up to bat in the bottom of the seventh inning, I had all the faith in the world in them.
“The last couple times I’ve been nervous and ready to go into extra innings, but today, I was like, ‘it’s over. We’re winning.’”
PINCH HITS: Clearfield outhit Tunkhannock 9-4. Bender, Cole and Singleton each had two hits ... Hipps’ 10 strikeouts gives her 285 this season. She struck out 10 or more 16 times and had at least 8 in every one of her 21 starts ... Tunkhannock has been to the PIAA finals three of the past five seasons, finishing second each time.
Tunkhannock—2
Marabell c 3000, McNeff 2b 3010, Schultz ss 2110, Wood 1b 2000, Hannan p 3110, Huff 3b 3011, Van Ness lf 3000, Patton dp 2000, James cf 2000, Kulsicavage (flex) rf 0000. Totals: 23-2-4-1.
Clearfield—3
Hipps p 3000, Singleton cf 4120, Ressler 1b 3112, Bender c 4020, Houser cr 0000, Fedder ss 3010, Bumbarger 3b 4011, Hertlein 2b 3000, Benton rf 2000, Cole dp 3020, Twigg (flex) lf-pr 0000. Totals: 29-3-9-3.
Score by Innings
Tunkhannock 010 100 0—2 4 1
Clearfield 000 020 1—3 9 1
Errors—Hannan; Bumbarger. LOB—Tunkhannock 2, Clearfield 11. 2B—Huff; Bender. HR—Ressler (1 on, 5th). HBP—Wood (by Hipps). SB—McNeff. IBB—Fedder (by Hannan). WP—Hipps.
Pitching
Tunkhannock: Hannan—6 1/3 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO.
Clearfield: Hipps—7 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 10 SO.
WP—Hipps (21-2). LP—Hannan.
Time—1:26.