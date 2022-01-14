HYDE — The Clearfield Lady Bison girls basketball team held the DuBois Lady Beavers to just nine first half points en route to a 39-25 victory Thursday night.
Riley Ryen led the Lady Bison with 13 points while Cayleigh Walker had 12 and Emma Hipps had nine points and 12 rebounds.
“We came off the Huntingdon loss the other night and we knew we had to correct a lot of things we didn’t do right in that game,” Clearfield head coach Missy Helsel said. “One of them was our defense and I think our girls did an outstanding job on defense tonight. It was probably, honestly, the best performance on defense they’ve had all season — working together with all five on the court as a unit. I’ve got to give it to them.”
Walker hit two free throws just 45 seconds into the game as Clearfield led wire-to-wire. It was just a 6-2 Lady Bison lead after the first quarter — the lone DuBois points being a Madison Rusnica bucket — as both team’s defenses came to play.
“They played hard on defense and they rebounded,” Helsel said of her squad. “That’s probably the best we’ve rebounded all year. Hopefully we can have more games like that and hopefully we’ll have more success on the court once they continue to play like that.”
Clearfield got the lead to 9-2 after Ryen hit her first of three triples on the night midway through the second quarter.
“She made some big shots for us,” Helsel said of Ryen. “She’s probably the smallest girl out there and she got some big rebounds for us. She handles the ball nice and it was probably her best game all year.”
A Hipps layup made it 11-2 before DuBois started to chip away at the lead. Bree Weible scored underneath to make it 11-4. Then an Alexas Pfeufer free throw made it 11-5 before Pfeufer hit two more free throws to make it 11-7.
Walker scored underneath to extend the Clearfield lead to 13-7 as Izzy Geist-Salone then hit a runner at the buzzer to make it 13-9 Lady Bison at the half.
A Pfeufer free throw made it 13-10 before Ryen knocked down a three to stretch the Clearfield lead to six. But Geist-Salone hit a sideline jumper and Allie Snyder scored down low to cut the Clearfield lead to 16-14.
But from there, the Lady Bison went on an 8-0 run to close out the quarter at 24-14.
DuBois cut the lead to 24-19 with 5:34 left in the contest before the Lady Bison started to do its damage at the charity stripe, outscoring DuBois 15-6 the rest of the way for a 39-25 victory.
Geist-Salone had nine for the Lady Beavers while Pfeufer had six.
Helsel said it was a great performance all around for the Lady Bison.
“Cayleigh Walker scored 12,” Helsel said. “Emma (Hipps) just continues to be a presence on the court for us. She can rebound, she handles the ball well. We look to her as our leader for sure. Lauren Kitchen came in and gave us great minutes tonight. Hannah (Glunt) steps up as a freshman and we like what she does with rebounding. Alayna Winters, her defense, I couldn’t say enough about it tonight. She turned it up a notch. They’re all key factors in the win tonight. They all played well.”
Clearfield moves to 5-6 on the season and is back in action tonight against Penns Valley. Helsel said they’ll take what they learned Thursday night and apply it to other games throughout the season.
“One thing that DuBois did really well was they put some pressure on us,” Helsel said. “We’re going to do a better job of handling presses as the season goes on. But we’re going to take that away and we’ll work on it and make the necessary changes we need to to have some success there as well.”
DuBois head coach Rodney Thompson declined comment.
DuBois—25
Madison Rusnica 1 0-0 2, Allie Snyder 1 0-4 2, Izzy Geist-Salone 4 1-2 9, Sarah Henninger 0 0-0 0, Alexas Pfeufer 0 6-8 6, Gabby Orzechowski 0 0-0 0, Abby Geist-Salone 0 0-0 0, Brooke Chewning 0 0-0 0, Kam Fontaine 2 0-1 4, Maddy Orzechowski 0 0-0 0, Lynx Lander 0 0-0 0, Bree Weible 1 0-0 2, Abbie McCoy 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 7-15 25.
Clearfield—39
Hannah Glunt 0 3-5 3, Alayna Winters 0 0-0 0, Cayleigh Walker 4 4-5 12, Riley Ryen 4 2-4 13, Emma Hipps 4 1-3 9, Lauren Kitchen 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 10-17 39.
Three-pointers: Ryen 3.
Score by Quarters
DuBois 2 7 5 11—25
Clearfield 6 7 11 15—39