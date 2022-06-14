LORETTO — The Clearfield softball team had just one hit against Beaver pitcher Payton List, a Virginia Tech recruit, through five innings Monday at Red Flash Softball Field in the PIAA class 4A semifinals and trailed the defending state champions 1-0.
But the Lady Bison tied the game with a run in the sixth, then won it in the home half of the seventh when Ruby Singleton’s bases-loaded single plated Alexis Benton to give Clearfield a 2-1 walkoff victory and send it to the PIAA finals Friday at Beard Field.
“They’re gamers,” Clearfield head coach Derek Danver said of his team, which snapped the 42-game winning streak of the Bobcats, who last lost in 2019. “When they get in big situations like this, I don’t know what it is that they get locked in more, but they get focused and they get the job done. They know we need a run and do what they need to do to push it across.”
The Lady Bison got its seventh-inning spark from Benton, who got hit by a List pitch on a 1-1 count with two out.
“She said at the beginning of the year jokingly, ‘I’m going to break the career record for hit by pitches,’ and she’s got to be close,” Danver said. “I tell them all the time, ‘anything you can do to get on base. It’s a free base if they hit you.’ And she eats that up. She loves getting hit. So that was huge to start the inning.”
No. 9 hitter Alexis Cole, who stepped to the plate next, certainly took the Benton hit by pitch as a sign of things to come.
“It’s always a good sign when she gets hit,” Cole said.
Cole, who battled List hard in her previous at bat before popping out to second base with two runners on, wasted little time keeping the momentum on Clearfield’s side.
She dropped a single into right field on the first pitch and Benton motored all the way to third to put the winning run tantalizingly close.
“It felt really good to get that hit,” Cole said. “We were down on ourselves so much after the (fifth) inning. Just coming back was great.”
“The at bat before with the runner on second, she battled and put the ball in play. She was on it,” Danver said.
That brought Emma Hipps to the plate. Hipps had grounded back to List, grounded out to third and struck out in her previous three at bats. But after a conference in the circle and a ball to Hipps, Beaver chose to intentionally walk the Lady Bison leadoff hitter.
Did Hipps expect that?
“No, because I struck out my last time up and it was a pretty poor at bat,” she said.
That brought Singleton, the single-season Lady Bison hits record holder who already had a first-inning single off List, to the plate.
“I was so confident in her,” Hipps said. “If there was anyone I’d want in that situation, it would be Ruby.”
Singleton certainly didn’t disappoint.
“I was scared,” Singleton said. “I had to believe in myself. And I heard what their coaches said, ‘trust us, trust us,’ and they were moving their players to get me out. And I just thought to myself, ‘it’s my time.’
Indeed.
The sophomore smacked a ball up the middle that Beaver second baseman Taylor Young made a great play on, getting to it as she lunged behind the bag and trying to scoop it up and throw it to shortstop Hanna Crowe for the force out.
But she couldn’t make the play and Benton, who watched it play out after already crossing home plate, was safe, setting up a somewhat delayed, but jubilant celebration focused around a group of seven seniors.
“I think there was a lot of pressure, especially since I wanted them to make it to the state championship and I want to be there with them because this is my family,” Singleton said.
Beaver drew first blood in the top of the third, doing all its damage with two out.
With first base open, Clearfield decided to intentionally walk the dangerous List.
That backfired as Young followed with an infield single and Sami Springman jumped on the first pitch after that for an RBI single.
As the game wore on, that decision was weighing on Danver.
“There certainly was (some regret),” Danver said. “But she’s a great hitter and when you respect somebody like that, they earn that. We decided that was what was best right there.
“We wanted to make one of their other players come up big and they did. It just didn’t work out in our favor. Had we lost that game 1-0, I’d probably be losing a little sleep over it.”
The scenario lit a fire under Hipps, who retired 13 of the final 14 batters she faced after the Springman single, only giving up a one-out hit to Grace Thompson in the fourth.
“I was mad that we walked (List),” Hipps said. “I wanted to pitch to her. I don’t want to lose. I trust my defense behind me, but I put a lot of pressure on myself. I have the mentality that I can’t let anyone gets hits off me.”
Hipps allowed just one run on four hits, while walking two batters and striking out eight.
List gave up two runs on five hits, while walking four batters and also striking out eight.
“We faced a really good pitcher and Emma stood toe-to-toe with her,” Danver said. “Emma was lights out like she has been the last few games, especially after that run scored. She was locked in the rest of the game.”
Clearfield tied the game with two outs in the sixth.
Lauren Ressler belted a two-out double down the left field line and Olivia Bender plated her with a base hit two pitches later.
That set up the seventh-inning heroics from Singleton, who now has 41 hits this season.
“That was awesome,” Danver said. “She’s had a great season. She’s been hitting the ball hard all year. I had nothing but confidence when she was in there. She came up big. And it’s a moment I hope she’ll never forget.”
Nor will any of the Lady Bison, especially the seniors, who suffered through a heartbreaking 1-0 loss to Bald Eagle Area in the state semis as freshmen.
“It’s awesome,” Hipps said. “We finally broke the curse.”
“It means so much,” Cole said. “We’ve all been working so hard for this. I love these girls so much.”
Clearfield (21-3) faces Tunkhannock (20-6), the District 2 champion, in the PIAA finals Friday at 1:30 p.m. at Penn State University’s Beard Field.
“A state championship has been our goal since these girls were young,” Danver said. “They made the state semis their freshmen year. To finally get here with an opportunity to win it is huge.”
Beaver—1
P. List p 2100, Young 2b 3010, Springman c 3011, Crowe ss 2010, Cornell 3b 3000, C. List cf 3000, Thompson 1b 3010, Slipko lf 3000, Karas rf 3000. Totals: 25-1-4-1.
Clearfield—2
Hipps p 3000, Singleton cf 4021, Ressler 1b 3110, Bender c 3011, Houser cr 0000, Fedder ss 2000, Bumbarger 3b 3000, Hertlein 2b 1000. Benton rf 2100, Cole dp 3010, Twigg (flex) 0000. Totals: 24-2-5-2.
Score by Innings
Beaver 001 000 0—1 4 0
Clearfield 000 001 1—2 5 0
LOB—Beaver 5, Clearfield 7. 2B—Ressler. HBP—Benton (by P. List). IBB—P. List, Crowe; Hipps.
Pitching
Beaver: P. List—6 2/3 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 8 SO.
Clearfield: Hipps—7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 8 SO.
WP—Hipps (20-2). LP—P. List.
Time—1:31.