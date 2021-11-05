BROCKWAY — When Clearfield keeper Allison Shipley stopped Karns City sniper McKenna Martin’s penalty kick midway through overtime during Thursday night’s District 9 class 2A Championship at Frank Varischetti Field, the Lady Bison had all the momentum.
Unfortunately for Clearfield, the Lady Gremlins were awarded another penalty kick a little later in the OT and this time Sarah Dodd found the back of the net to give Karns City a dramatic 3-2 victory in a thrilling title game.
It was a gut-wrenching way for the game and the season to end for Clearfield, which came in with a 19-0 record.
“The girls had expectations of going a lot farther,” Clearfield head coach Todd Winters said. “It’s sad for our seniors and all our girls because they worked so hard. I’m so proud of them. They played lights out for 95 minutes.
“We executed well. We controlled the ball. We controlled possession. I’m disappointed. I’m not disappointed in my girls though because I know how good they are. It’s a really great group of girls.”
Clearfield pressured the Karns City end relentlessly much of the night. The Lady Bison outshot the Lady Gremlins 18-8 and held a 9-1 advantage in corner kicks.
And a corner kick is how Clearfield opened the scoring as Riley Ryen sent a perfectly-placed ball to the far post where Emma Hipps ran onto it and booted it by Karns City keeper Rossi McMillin at 12:54.
But McMillin became a stone wall for the Lady Gremlins as the game progressed.
She stopped Elle Smith several times in the first half, once diving to her right to keep the ball out of the far corner and another time punching the ball over the cross bar. McMillin made seven saves in the first half and her teammates responded with a late goal before the break.
Martin got loose at the top of the box despite having a couple Clearfield defenders around her and was able to get a shot off that got by Shipley to tie the game at 1-1 with just 3:43 left in the half.
“I thought we had it handled,” Winters said. “We had two or three girls on the ball. it just took one of those funny bounces.”
Karns City gained a little traction early in the second half and was able to keep the Clearfield offense away from its net for a time.
But the Lady Bison eventually worked through it and began peppering the Lady Gremlin net with shots.
And time after time McMillin was there to make the save.
On one sequence, she dove to her right to stop a laser off the foot of Hipps that looked destined for the far post. The ball got away from McMillin and began rolling toward a hard-charging McKenna Lanager.
But somehow McMillin recovered and took the ball off Lanager’s foot as she was about to shoot it in what looked like an open net.
It was one of nine saves McMillin made in the second half and many were jaw-dropping.
“Their keeper just played lights out,” Winters said. “Their keeper made some diving saves, stopped some rebounds. Offensively our girls did everything they were supposed to do. We were executing well. They just had a really, really good keeper.
“She made a lot of good saves. She kept them in the game and that’s what it came down to. That, and a late call in overtime.”
Martin broke the tie at 71:42 when she was able to get behind the Clearfield defense and had a one-one-one against Shipley, which she converted.
With time winding down, Karns City was called for a foul in the box and the Lady Bison were awarded a penalty kick.
Smith was able to beat McMillin on the pk at 76:42 to tie the game up and send it to overtime.
In the overtime period, both teams had one shot on goal before Karns City was awarded back-to-back penalty kicks.
Shipley came up with a huge stop on Martin on the first shot to keep Clearfield in the game. Shipley made six saves.
“She stepped up. She made a great save on that,” Winters said. “I saw Martin on film and she placed it in the exact same place she has before. We told Shipley that, and she handled it. Shipley performed very well for us tonight. I was not disappointed in her at all.”’
But Dodd was able to covert the second chance at a penalty kick to end the Lady Bison’s season.
Clearfield loses seniors Lydia Brown, Hipps and Shipley, but gets everyone else back for another run next season.
“They’re already talking about it,” Winters said. “Hopefully this keeps them hungry.”
Karns City 3, Brockway 2
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Emma Hipps, C, (Riley Ryen), 12:54.
2. McKenna Martin, KC, (unassisted), 36:17.
Second Half
3. Martin, KC, (unassisted), 71:42.
4. Elle Smith, C, (penalty kick), 76:42.
Overtime
5. Sarah Dodd, KC, (penalty kick), 93:14.
Shots: Karns City 8, Clearfield 18.
Saves: Karns City (Rossi McMillin) 16, Clearfield (Allison Shipley) 6.
Corner kicks: Karns City 1, Clearfield 9.