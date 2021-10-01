HYDE — The Clearfield girls soccer team kept its unbeaten record intact Thursday afternoon with a 9-0 win over Philipsburg-Osceola.
Elle Smith netted a hat trick for the Lady Bison, Emma Hipps scored a pair of goals and Riley Ryen added a goal and two assists to lead the Lady Bison attack.
Taylor Hudson and Alayna Winters also scored for Clearfield, which improved to 11-0 overall and 8-0 in the Mountain League.
“Our first half was nice,” Clearfield head coach Todd Winters said. “Our girls like to play soccer. They like to have fun. It was good to see them attack and score.”
The Lady Bison scored six times in the first half, getting started by Riley Ryen, who broke the ice with a goal at 6:43.
Ryen set up the next Clearfield goal with a short pass in the box to Winters, who sent a hard shot past P-O’s first half keeper Kinley Bender at 10:49.
Smith got the first of her three goals at 16:14 when she took advantage of some confusion on the back end of the P-O defense and corralled a loose ball before sending it into the net at 16:14.
A little less than three minutes later Smith finished a run that was set up by Winters, by playing the ball off her own head to her feet and into an open goal at 18:55.
Exactly three minutes later, Hipps scored after tripping over a Lady Mountie defender, keeping her feet and slotting the ball by Bender.
Hudson finished the first-half scoring, finishing after a nice set up from Kaylie Brown, who passed the ball back from near the goal line to her teammate just beyond the 6.
“Riley started us off today and it’s good that she’s starting to find the back of the net,” Winters said. “Taylor scored again today after scoring a couple up at Curwensville. It’s nice to have some other people score. We want to spread it around.”
Ryan adding her name to the scoring list with a header of a Ryen corner kick at 44:40.
Hipps collected her second goal on a breakaway at 49:18, and Smith fiinalized the scoring with an unassisted tally at 56:10.
Clearfield held a 24-2 advantage in shots and took 10 corner kicks to just one by the shorthanded Lady Mounties.
“We had one starter at districts for golf, we had another starter out with COVID-related issues, we’re down four or five players right now, so we’re wounded,” P-O head coach Joe Matson said. “So this game wasn’t really telling of the type of team we have. I think it’s one of those situations where we survive and advance to the next game and hope we get some bodies back and get back to playing a better brand of soccer.
“But Clearfield is very talented, and I wish them the best of luck. Those girls are top notch, and we want to aspire to be like that quality of team. Today just wasn’t our day.”
With the game in hand, Winters got many of his bench players extended minutes and worked out some of his starters at different positions.
“We got a lot of girls in today,” he said. “We just need to make sure that when these girls are going in that their positioning is better than it was today. Their skill level coming off the bench might not be quite as high as a starter. but we expect them to go in there and perform.
“I was hoping to knock the ball around more possession-wise in the second half. I don’t really feel like we had much for scoring opportunities in the last 24 minutes.”
P-O likely had the best scoring chance over the last 20 minutes of play when Schenley Farrell fought for a ball deep in the Lady Bison end and sent a rocket toward the net. But Clearfield’s second-half keeper Jaylee Gill made the save.
“Schenley’s a great player,” Winters said. “The (Lily) Warlow girl is a nice little player. (Ashlynn Havens) is aggressive, winning the balls in the midfield. (Kendra Smith) is a nice defender. They have some talent.”
“Kendra Smith and Ashlynn Havens both did a great job today,” Matson said. “We have some talent. We just need to heal up and get some bodies back.”
P-O slipped to 2-6 overall and 1-6 in the Mountain League.
Both teams are back in action Monday.
Clearfield visits Hollidaysburg, while the Lady Mounties travel to Bald Eagle Area.
Clearfield 9,
Philipsburg-Osceola 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Riley Ryen, C, (McKenna Lanager), 6:43.
2. Alayna Winters, C, (Ryen), 10:49.
3. Smith, C, (unassisted), 16:14.
4. Smith, C, (Winters), 18:55.
5. Emma Hipps, C, (unassisted), 21:55.
6. Taylor Hudson, C, (Kaylie Brown), 33:04.
Second Half
7. Abby Ryan, C, (Ryen), 44:40.
8. Hipps, C, (unassisted), 49:18.
9. Smith, C, (unassisted), 56:10.
Shots: Philipsburg-Osceola 2, Clearfield 24.
Saves: Philipsburg-Osceola (Kinley Bender 9, Paige Rishel 5) 14, Clearfield (Allison Shipley 1, Jaylee Gill 1), 2.
Corner kicks: Philipsburg-Osceola 1, Clearfield 10.