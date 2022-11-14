CLARION — Through its first 20 games this season, the Clearfield girls soccer team allowed an average of just 2.5 shots per game against them and had only given up two in the postseason in a pair of shutout victories.
That trend continued in Saturday’s PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal matchup against General McLane as Clearfield gave up just four shots to a potent Lady Lancer squad.
Unfortunately for the Lady Bison, McLane scored on three of its shots and were just as stingy on defense, limiting Clearfield to three, in a 3-0 victory at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium.
“It’s definitely not the outcome we wanted,” Clearfield head coach Todd Winters said. “We watched a little film on them and talked to a few coaches around the state that played against them. And we knew what we had to do with (Brooklyn Respecki) and (Sydney Rotko) and we did. I mean we took them out of the game. (Respecki) is going to college. She’s committed to play and we didn’t let her score.”
Respecki and Rotko each scored twice in the Lady Lancers 5-1 victory over WPIAL champion Avonworth in their PIAA opener.
But it was Sam Johnson and Abby Walker, who were lethal against the Lady Bison on Saturday.
Johnson had two assists and Walker had a pair of goals, while Kelsey Berger added one — all on corner kicks — to provide the difference in a game that saw only a total of seven shots combined.
McLane scored two times on two shots in the first half to take a 2-0 lead to the break and added their final tally in the first minute of the second half.
“Three set pieces ... and the first two were definitely mistakes we made, and we paid for those mistakes,” Winters said. “The third one I’ll have to watch on film to see what happened, but we definitely gave them two goals. At this time of the season you can’t do that.”
With neither team finding much offensive success on the wet Memorial Stadium turf in the early going, it was McLane that finally was able to gain some possession and pressure the Clearfield goal.
The Lady Lancers moved the ball dangerously close to Lady Bison keeper Cayleigh Walker on an attack and eventually the Clearfield defense worked it out of danger. But the pressure led to a McLane corner kick.
Johnson set the ball at the flag and sent a low line drive toward the front of the net. The ball skipped along the ground before Walker found it and was able to get a good foot on it in the scrum to give her team a 1-0 advantage at 14:34.
There wasn’t much more offense by either side through the rest of the first half until McLane was once again able to work the ball deep and force another corner.
This time Johnson’s volley was high and toward the crossbar. Walker leaped in the air to try to tip it over the bar, but it slipped off her fingertips and landed on the turf at the far post where Berger beat the Lady Bison defenders to it and knocked it into the corner for a 2-0 lead with 5:10 to go in the half.
The Lady Bison made some changes at the break and came out ready to execute them but General McLane took the opening kickoff and worked the ball into the Clearfield end immediately. forcing the third corner kick of the night.
Johnson’s high volley found the head of Walker, who drilled the ball into the net just 58 seconds into the second half.
“We made some adjustments to start the second half and that quick goal was huge,” Winters said. “Other than those corner kicks, they really didn’t have any opportunities. We adjusted and we had the right game plan but we just didn’t formulate a good enough attack from it. Those set pieces just killed us tonight.”
Clearfield did begin to generate an attack at times in the second half and got three shots on goal — one each from Abby Ryan, Riley Ryen and Elle Smith — but Lady Lancer keeper Bella Dibble handled them all to keep Clearfield off the scoreboard.
“We had a couple shots, a couple chances, but not many,” Winters said. “They knew about Elle too, and because we were concerned about their attack, it kind of limited our offense a little bit.
“We tried man-marking with Alayna (Winters), and we pulled her off and Abby stepped in and did a great job. That gave us a little more possession in the attacking end. We did some good things, but we just didn’t execute on the set pieces, and that’s what killed us.
“We definitely didn’t play our style of soccer and that’s to (General McLane’s) credit for taking us out of our style.”
Clearfield ends its season with a record of 18-2 and says goodbye to a group of six seniors (Megan Hamm, McKenna Lanager, Ryan, Ryen, Smith and Cara Turner) that took the program to new heights.
“This senior group will be greatly missed,” Winters said. “Since they were freshmen, they only lost one game on our home field and that was in their freshman season. So that’s pretty good, a pretty big accomplishment. They won a couple district titles and three or four Mountain League titles in a row.”
The Lady Bison were 66-12-2 since the senior group hit the ground running as freshmen and put together a 37-4 mark over the past two seasons. The Lady Bison’s 7-0 victory over Central on Tuesday was the program’s first ever PIAA victory.
“These girls are great, and they work hard and some of them are going to go on and play at the college level, and that’s going to be awesome to see,” Winters said.
General McLane moves on to play Mount Pleasant Tuesday in the PIAA semifinals at Slippery Rock University at 7 p.m. Mount Pleasant edged Fort LeBeouf 1-0.
NOTES: Smith finished her stellar career with a program record (and Progressland record) 180 goals, which is also believed to be the third most in District 9 history. She also recorded 73 assists, second all-time in Lady Bison history to Ryen, who dished out 78 to go with 47 goals.
General McLane 3, Clearfield 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Abby Walker, GM, (unassisted), 14:34.
2. Kelsey Berger, GM, (Sam Johnson), 34:40.
Second Half
3. Walker, GM, (Johnson), 40:58.
Shots: Clearfield 3, General McLane 4.
Saves: Clearfield (Cayleigh Walker) 1, General McLane (Bella Dibble) 3.
Corner kicks: Clearfield 0, General McLane 6.