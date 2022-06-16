STATE COLLEGE — The Clearfield softball team will make its first appearance in the PIAA Championships Friday at Penn State University’s Beard Field when it battles perennial power Tunkhannock for Class 4A supremacy.
The Tigers have made it to the finals three times in the last five seasons since the playoffs expanded to six classes n 2017.
Tunkhannock lost to Beaver, which the Lady Bison eliminated Monday, 5-4 in 9 innings in last season’s class 4A final.
The Tigers also made it to the title game in 2017, dropping a 5-3 decision to Mount Pleasant.
Also a PIAA qualifier in 2018, Tunkhannock lost in the quarterfinals to Bethlehem Catholic, which went on to the championship game where it fell to Punxsutawney by a 2-0 score.
“They have experience at this stage that we don’t,” Clearfield head coach Derek Danver said. “They’ve been here a few times and lost and that may give them some fuel for the fire.
“But our girls aren’t intimidated. They showed that against Beaver.”
After a slim 2-1 victory in the opening round of the PIAA playoffs this season, Tunkhannock has run roughshod through its opponents, scoring a 10-0 victory over Archbishop Wood in the quarterfinals and a 13-0 win against Villa Joseph Marie in the semifinals.
Tunkhannock is 20-6 on the season. Two of its losses have been at the hands of class 5A PIAA finalist Pittston, which owns 5-2 and 9-1 victories.
The Tigers are led by junior pitcher Kaya Hannon, who has allowed just one unearned run on four hits in her three PIAA playoff starts. Hannon has struck out 15 and walked three in her 17 innings pitched.
For the season, Hannon has a 19-5 record with a 1.85 ERA. She has struck out 200 batters and walked 31 in 143 2/3 innings pitched.
“We need to identify pitches and lay off the off speed stuff,” Danver said. “They have dominated in their last two games, so we need to put the ball in play and pressure them early.”
She’ll battle with Lady Bison senior Emma Hipps, who has a 20-2 record to go with a 1.05 ERA. Hipps has allowed just 74 hits and issued 28 walks in her 147 innings of work, while fanning 275 batters, good for a 1.87 strikeouts per inning average.
Hipps will need to navigate through a Tiger lineup with six players batting .370 or better.
Hannon’s .446 batting average leads Tunkhannock. She has 10 doubles and 23 RBIs on the season.
Gabby Wood is the Tigers cleanup hitter, who is tied for the team lead in home runs with seven and is easily the Tiger leader in RBIs with 37. Wood, who has a .388 average, smacked a home run in the semifinal win over Villa Joseph Marie.
Other dangerous hitters for Tunkhannock are Emily Schultz (.395 average, 24 runs, 22 RBIs), Paige Marabell (.386 average, 7 home runs, 24 RBIs), Ella McNeff (.382 average, 29 runs, 12 stolen bases) and Erin Van Ness (.370 average).
The Tigers are batting .352 as a team with 55 doubles and 19 home runs.
Clearfield has a .317 team batting average with 42 doubles and 22 homers.
The Lady Bison have three girls hitting over .400 and one more just under the mark.
Ruby Singleton’s .466 average leads the team as does her 41 hits, which is Clearfield’s single-season program record. The sophomore centerfielder has 12 doubles and is tied for the team lead in runs scored with 32.
Hipps is hitting .434 with eight doubles and eight home runs. She also has 32 runs and is tied for the team lead in RBIs with 29.
Catcher Olivia Bender’s 9 big flys is tops on the team, while her .403 batting average trails only Singleton and Hipps. Bender is third in RBIs with 24.
Lauren Ressler, the Lady Bison first baseman, is hitting .395 with 10 doubles and three home runs. She has 25 runs and 29 RBIs.
The teams do not share any common opponents, but Tunkhannock played tight games against Williamsport (5-4 loss) and Shamokin (2-1 win), which were also on the schedules of a few of the Lady Bison’s foes.
Williamsport split 1-0 games with St. Marys, dropped an 8-4 decision to Bald Eagle Area, fell to Punxsy by 10-0 and 12-10 scores and beat DuBois twice. Shamokin lost to Central Mountain twice (2-1 and 11-0).
“It’s hard to compare opponents,” Danver said. “We see a lot of good teams in our league, but maybe they do too. We need to put the ball play, Emma needs to have command of the strike zone and the defense has to play well behind her.”
The class 4A Championship is scheduled for a 1:30 p.m. start.