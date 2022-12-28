HYDE — The Clearfield girls basketball team put all five starters in double figures Tuesday afternoon at Bison Gym in a 64-22 victory over Curwensville.
Mia Helsel led the way with 17 points, while Riley Ryen netted 15. Cayleigh Walker and Alayna Winters each scored 11 with Hannah Glunt rounding things out with 10.
All five Lady Bison starters scored in the first period as Clearfield surged to a 23-9 lead by the end of the frame.
“That’s one of our goals every game — to have all five starters score in each quarter,” Clearfield head coach Missy Helsel said. “You do that and that’s at least 40 points, and 40 can win you a lot of high school girls basketball games.”
The Lady Bison ran to a 9-0 advantage and led 16-2 midway through the first as steals and deflections led to plenty of scoring chances on easy transition buckets. Helsel and Ryen each scored seven in the first quarter to lead the charge.
“We worked on transition this week, just trying to get back,” Curwensville head coach Dawna Wheeler said. “We know that’s what Clearfield’s known for. They like to push the ball up the floor. But you can’t simulate that very well in practice with only seven girls.”
The Lady Bison were 10-of-17 in the first quarter and shot over 50 percent from the floor in the first half. Key to the high shooting percentage was Clearfield’s ability to make most of its layups, a skill the Lady Bison have struggled with at times this season.
“We’ve practiced that a lot and we’ve talked about it a lot, and we watched the film,” Helsel said. “They are learning and getting better and growing individually and as a team each day. And that’s all we ask for.”
Clearfield opened the second quarter on an 18-0 run as Walker was the recipient of several good setups from her teammates. Walker netted nine of her 11 in the second quarter and the Lady Bison took a 43-14 advantage to the break.
“It seems like the girls are getting a better feel for each other, and we knew that was going to come,” Helsel said. “It was just going to take time. We’re finding each other within our offense and getting to know where each other are going to be.
“Being able to get Cayleigh the ball where she doesn’t have to take a dribble and go up and work real hard at it ... that’s huge for us.
The Lady Bison put the Mercy Rule in motion early in the third quarter as Glunt hit a pair of buckets after a basket from Curwensville’s Natalie Wischuck. The Lady Bison won the quarter 12-5 and took a 55-19 advantage to the fourth.
Clearfield set the final, outscoring the Lady Tide 9-3 in a quick-moving quarter.
Janelle Passmore led Curwensville with six points, while Brooklyn Price scored five. Karleigh Freyer had seven rebounds, while Addison Butler recorded three assists and two steals.
Glunt and Walker each pulled down seven boards for Clearfield. Ryen dished out five assists, while Helsel recorded four. Helsel and Ryen each added three steals. Clearfield notched 11 as a team.
With the victory, the Lady Bison win the season series over Curwensville 2-0. Clearfield won 48-20 on Dec. 5.
“The score doesn’t show it, but I thought we moved the ball an awful lot better (than the first game),” Wheeler said. “We took a whole lot more shots. We’re seeing the court more. So there are some things we can take away from this. I definitely saw improvement.”
And Wheeler says despite the Lady Tide’s 0-6 record, things are looking up for the young team, which started four sophomores and a junior against Clearfield.
“It’s a process, and I keep telling the girls that,” Wheeler said. “You just have to trust in it and stick together. We’re not going to cash in right now, but next year at this time is going to be a different story.”
Curwensville is back in action Jan. 4 at Juniata Valley.
Clearfield (5-4) travels to Tyrone on Jan. 3.
Curwensville—22
Wischuck 2 0-0 4, Price 1 2-2 5, Passmore 2 0-0 6, Freyer 1 2-2 4, Butler 0 0-0 0, Weber-Herring 1 1-2 3, Elensky 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 5-6 22.
Clearfield—64
Helsel 8 0-0 17, Glunt 4 1-1 10, Walker 5 1-2 11, Winters 5 1-2 11, Ryen 7 0-0 15, Gill 0 0-0 0, Jones 0 0-0 0, Hudson 0 0-0 0, Evilsizor 0 0-0 0, Wisor 0 0-0 0, Uncles 0 0-0 0, Hodanish 0 0-0 0, Swaled 0 0-0 0. Totals: 29 3-5 64.
Three-pointers: Passmore 2, Price; Helsel, Glunt, Ryen.
Score by Quarters
Curwensville 9 5 5 3—22
Clearfield 23 20 12 9—64