HYDE — The Clearfield girls basketball team halted a 4-game skid Monday at Bison Gymnasium, topping Bellefonte 48-24.
The Lady Bison raced out to a 19-4 lead after one quarter. Clearfield hit its first three shots from the floor and hit two free throws to take a quick 8-0 advantage and kept the pressure on throughout the frame.
Clearfield connected on seven of 12 field goals in the first and did a good job getting the ball inside to Cayleigh Walker, who scored eight of her 11 points in the opening stanza.
“We’ve had so many games where we’ve missed those first few layups to start the game, so tonight was a huge confidence boost,” Clearfield head coach Missy Helsel said. “They were able to put those layups in, made some jump shots and shot pretty well from the foul line.
“It really helped a lot making those first few shots to build that confidence and go on a little bit of a run to get some breathing room.”
The Lady Bison built on its lead in the second, using their defense to create scoring opportunities, while also making things tough for the Lady Raiders when they did get into their half-court offense.
Clearfield forced six Bellefonte turnovers in the second and held it to just 2-of-12 from the floor.
The Lady Bison put 15 more on the board to take a comfortable 36-8 lead to the break.
“The defense creates a lot of that at times, especially with Lauryn (Kitchen) and Riley (Ryen). When they’re on fire on the defensive end, they come down and they can make some shots. It was a fun game to watch.
“There was a lot of good passing from our kids that I haven’t seen all season. When you look at that as coaches, we know they’re getting better as the season goes on.”
Hannah Glunt hit a basket early in the second half to give Clearfield a 30-point lead and start the running clock.
The Lady Bison outscored the visitors 7-3 in the third to take their largest lead of the game at 43-11, but Bellefonte cut into the advantage some in the fourth, thanks to Maria Cotter, who netted nine of her team-high 12 points in the frame.
Cotter’s nine points in the fourth were more than Bellefonte scored as a team in any of the first three quarters.
Clearfield was 14-of-16 from the free throw line in the game and was plus-7 on the boards.
“We’ve spent a lot of time on rebounding in practice and learning how to attack the basket and get the kids on the other side in position to rebound those shots,” Helsel said. “So it is paying off for us, and I was just really happy with the way they all played.”
Emma Hipps led the Lady Bison with 16 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals. Ryen scored eight points and dished out three assists, and Kitchen netted seven points off the bench, while grabbing four rebounds.
Clearfield improved to 6-10 overall and 4-6 in the Mountain League.
The Lady Bison host DuBois Central Catholic in a non-league matchup this evening.
“We’re looking forward to the end of the season here.” Helsel said. “We know there are some good games that we’re going to be able to compete and have a good chance to come out with a victory and this was the first one. We’ve got a number of home games coming up, which is nice too.
“It’s nice for these kids to play at home and have a crowd in their favor. And that certainly showed tonight, making those first few shots.”
Bellefonte—24
Neff 4 0-2 8, Hamilton 0 0-0 0, Rados 0 0-0 0, Ripka 0 1-4 1, Cotter 4 3-4 11, Rossman 1 0-0 2, Whitman 1 0-0 2, Aviles 0 0-0 0, Lose 0 0-0 0, Kopcha 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 4-10 24.
Clearfield—48
Glunt 1 4-4 6, Winters 0 0-0 0, Walker 4 3-4 11, Ryen 3 0-0 8, Hipps 4 7-8 16, Kitchen 3 0-0 7, Lanager 0 0-0 0, Hudson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 14-16 48.
Three-pointers: Ryen 2, Hipps, Kitchen.
Score by Quarters
Bellefonte 4 4 3 13—24
Clearfield 21 15 7 5—48