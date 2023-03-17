HYDE — The Clearfield softball team is coming off the greatest season in program history, having won 22 games, Mountain League and District 9 titles and capping things off with the ultimate prize — PIAA gold.
But much has changed for the Lady Bison and sixth-year head coach Derek Danver, who lost seven staters to graduation, including three all-state players in Olivia Bender, Emma Hipps and Lauren Ressler.
“Last year was an amazing year,” Danver said. “It’s a season that I’ll never forget as a coach. I had a lot of great players that were with me for four years that are no longer with us. Built great relationships with them over the four years and they’re greatly missed.
“But they kind of set the tone for what Clearfield softball is. These girls that are playing now, they looked up to them. They want to be just as good as those girls were. So that group of girls set the tone for Clearfield softball being a winning program, and I think they want that as well.”
Fortunately for the Lady Bison, the cupboard wasn’t totally emptied as four letterwinners return in senior Alaina Fedder and juniors Paige Houser, Ruby Singleton and Anna Twigg.
Fedder was the starting shortstop last season and had key hits in several games, including a walkoff homer against perennial Mountain League power Bald Eagle Area as well as a triple in the bottom of the seventh inning against Franklin that led to the first of three walkoff playoff wins in Clearfield’s march to the title.
She’ll transition to the starting pitcher’s role this year.
“We have some great players returning,” Danver said. “Alaina is going to move to the circle. She’s a great, vocal leader. Even with the senior-heavy team last year she was always the voice leading the infield, always cheering her teammates on, always making sure everybody knew the situation.
“So it’s great to have her as the leader with all these young girls.”
Singleton was the table-setter for the offense last year, setting a program record for single-season hits with 43, while also scoring 34 runs — none bigger than the game-winner in the state championship game. She also had the game-winning hit against Beaver in the PIAA semis and ended the year with a .467 average. She’ll also be the only player back in the same spot as last season — centerfield.
“Ruby’s a leader as well, but in different ways,” Danver said. “She’s not as vocal, but you watch her practice and she does everything the right way. She goes 100 percent, 100 percent of the time. She’s a great role model for these younger girls to watch how she practices.”
Twigg was a defensive force last season, starting every game in left field. But she may move behind the plate to take over for Bender. Houser’s role expanded as the season went on and she became an important pinch runner for the Lady Bison, scoring the game-winning run against Franklin in the first round of states.
“Anna and Paige are looked up to as well and they are going to be leaned on more as leaders this year,” Danver said.
While Danver knows he can count on his four letterwinners, who will likely all serve big roles on the team, there is plenty of playing time still up for grabs among a large roster of 29 girls that includes five seniors (Fedder, Faith Gardner, Ava Lynch, Alaina Moore and Lucy Norris) as well as 13 freshmen.
“More than any year I’ve coached we have more depth than ever before,” Danver said. “But that does make my job a little more difficult because there are a lot of girls competing for spots and the difference between the girls that are going to be starting one game and the girls that won’t be starting one game is very small.
“We’re probably going to have 10 different lineups this year, where last year we pretty much had a lineup and we stuck to it all year. This year it’s going to take some time to figure out what girls can compete at this level.
“Everyone on the roster is competing for playing time and any one of them could see time throughout the year.”
With that said, most positions are still up for grabs as Danver and his staff evaluate players to see who gives them the best chance to score runs — and limit them.
“We’re rebuilding a lot of our defense,” Danver said. “We do have three defensive players returning, but only one is going to be in the same spot as she was last year. So we have eight defensive positions with new faces this year.”
So with the overhaul of the roster, what are the goal for the Lady Bison?
“I always hope for a winning season,” Danver said. “Even with the team we had last year, it seems like an underachieving goal but always our first goal is to have a winning season. That’s one of the goals. And compete for a district championship. It’s the same goals we have going into every year.”
What has changed a bit this year is how Danver is approaching the upcoming season.
“We played some games in the fall and I was still kind of thinking about last season and finally I had to say, ‘you know what, we have to move forward,” Danver said. “It’s obviously very different for me. I have a whole new set of girls that I’m trying to coach and build relationships with and learn who they are and how to push them. I haven’t had to do that the last four years. It’s been easy for me. So there is a lot more teaching going on. So there has been a lot more instruction this year, which I have enjoyed.
“I’ve enjoyed seeing the girls progress, and I’m excited to see what we put on the field. I really do think we have some young talent, some athletic girls that have the opportunity to have really great careers. I’m excited for them and excited to see where we can go.”
Clearfield opens its season March 28 at Bellefonte.
Roster
Seniors
*Alaina Fedder, Faith Gardner, Ava Lynch, Alaina Moore, Lucy Norris.
Juniors
Alexus Greene, *Paige Houser, Hailee Irwin, Michelle Johnson, Chloe Sarver, *Ruby Singleton, Katherine Thomas, *Anna Twigg.
Sophomores
Taylor Blantz, Madi McBride, Kelsey Mitchell, Eve Siegel.
Freshmen
Hailey Billotte, Bailee Brown, Rae Duckett, Aevril Hayward, Mia Helsel, Myleigh Hudson, McKensey Hunter, Emalee Mills, Hailey Miles, Natalie Rowles, Haley Smay, Raigan Uncles, Megan Wisor.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
March
28—at Bellefonte. 31—at Hollidaysburg.
April
4—Tyrone. 6—Bald Eagle Area. 11—Huntingdon. 12—at St. Marys. 14—at Penns Valley. 17—at Bradford. 18—Philipsburg-Osceola. 24—Hollidaysburg. 25—Bellefonte. 27—at Tyrone. 29—at Portage Spring Tournament, 11 a.m.
May
1—at Bald Eagle Area. 4—at Huntingdon. 8—Penns Valley. 11—at Philipsburg-Osceola. 16—Punxsutawney. 18—at DuBois.
Games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless noted.