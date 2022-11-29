HYDE — The Clearfield girls basketball team went 10-13 last season — the first under head coach Missy Helsel, who led the program to a 6-8 mark in the rugged Mountain League and an appearance in the District 9 Class 4A title game.
Lost to graduation from that squad are leading scorer Emma Hipps, who averaged 13 points per game, and Lauryn Kitchen. But Helsel feels the program is in a great place as they embark on season two of her regime.
“Emma Hipps was a huge part of our success last season and we will miss her greatly, while Lauryn Kitchen provided solid minutes over the course of the season.” Helsel said. “Last year was a solid first year for myself, our coaching staff and players. Our girls learned a lot about our system and the direction we are working towards.
“I enjoyed my first year at Clearfield and am excited for the future of the program. There are a lot of talented young players returning and some new faces that will definitely challenge the older girls.”
The Lady Bison return four letterwinners this season in senior Riley Ryen, juniors Cayleigh Walker and Alayna Winters and sophomore Hannah Glunt.
Walker was second on the team in scoring (11.1 ppg) and third in rebounding (5.5 rpg), while Ryen was third in scoring (8.1) and led the team in assists (1.9 per game). Winters led the team in steals (2.9 per game) and Glunt paced the Lady Bison on the boards (7.0 rpg).
“Our team will be led by our lone senior Riley Ryen,” Helsel said. “Riley is an outstanding shooter, great ball handler and is very consistent from the free throw line. We will look to her to provide a big spark when needed during games.
“Walker will be our force inside battling on both ends of the court. Winters brings a level of defense that I am confident will stop any threat on the opposing side and Hannah understands the balance of an inside/outside game, and her rebounding is a bonus for our team.”
Juniors Jaylee Gill, Taylor Hudson and Arika Jones look to be key contributors this season as well, while freshman Mia Helsel leads a large freshman class and should make an immediate impact.
“Taylor, Arika and Jaylee round out our junior class and will all provide good minutes for us in games and challenge for positions in practice,” Helsel said. “We have a number of freshmen on our roster this year. Mia Helsel will see significant playing time as a freshman, and we expect production from her immediately.”
Sophomore Caitlyn Albertson and freshmen Elia Evilsizor, Abrielle Hodanish, Myleigh Hudson, Hailey Miles, Elliot Swales and Megan Wisor provide plenty of depth for the Lady Bison, who will once again compete in the rock-solid Mountain League.
“These girls are preparing for a challenging season in the last year of the Mountain League,” Helsel said. “I look for this group to only get better as the season progresses and as they become more confident with each other on the court.
“Executing on offense and outplaying teams on defense will be keys to our overall success. Our schedule is filled with great games ... the Mountain League has some great basketball programs. We want our girls to take one game at a time, working towards accomplishing some big goals this season.”
Clearfield opens the season Friday at 3 p.m. against Clarion-Limestone in the opening round of the Brookville Tournament.
Roster
Seniors
*Riley Ryen.
Juniors
Jaylee Gill, Taylor Hudson, Arika Jones, *Cayleigh Walker, *Alayna Winters.
Sophomores
Caitlyn Albertson, *Hannah Glunt.
Freshmen
Elia Evilsizor, Mia Helsel, Abrielle Hodanish, Myleigh Hudson, Hailey Miles, Elliot Swales, Megan Wisor.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
December
2—Clarion-Limestone at Brookville Tournament, 3 p.m. 3—at Brookville Tournament, TBA. 5—at Curwensville. 7—St. Marys, 7:15 p.m. 9—Punxsutawney, 7:15 p.m. 13—Philpsburg-Osceola. 17—at Hollidaysburg, 5:30 p.m. 20—Bald Eagle Area. 27—Curwensville.
January
3—at Tyrone. 6—Bellefonte. 10—Huntingdon. 11—at DuBois Central Catholic, 7:15 p.m. 13—at Penns Valley. 16—at Philipsburg-Osceola. 19—Hollidaysburg. 23—at Bald Eagle Area. 26—Tyrone. 30—at Bellefonte.
February
2—at Huntingdon. 6—Penns Valley. 14—at DuBois, 7:!5 p.m.
Games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.