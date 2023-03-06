HYDE — Right here, right now.
That was the mantra for the Clearfield swimming and diving teams before they left for the second day of competition Saturday at the District 9 Swimming and Diving Championships at St. Marys High School.
The boys had a comfortable lead over second-place DuBois after Day 1 and cruised to their 11th straight title, while the girls trailed Brookville by 15 points but rallied to win their sixth consecutive championship by a slim 10-point margin, 313-303.
“I told both teams, ‘right here, right now,’ before we left for St. Marys,” Clearfield head coach Jon Mikesell said. “’This is what we trained for this entire season –it comes down to each one’s accountability to their team. Do your part.’
“The boys knew they had the team title pretty much wrapped up, but I asked them to also help inspire the girls in their quest for the team title because they were in a battle with Brookville. And oh boy did each team step up to the task.”
It all started Saturday morning with Clearfield sweeping the diving championships. Keegan MacDonald, the lone boys entrant, won his third straight district championship. But he didn’t rest on his laurels, knowing it was his, but rather scored 211.40 points to just miss breaking the school record.
Lady Bison divers Dehlia Elbe, Katie Peacock and Sarah Cutler then provided an immense boost by scoring 37 team points to overtake Brookville by 22 points in the team race. Elbe won the event with a score of 230.25, which was nearly 56 points higher than St. Marys runner-up Lilliana McKay.
Clearfield’s girls swimmers kept it going with big performance after big performance from there.
Jaylin Wood and Danielle Cline took fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 100 free, while Danna Bender was seventh, combining for another 28 team points.
Beth Struble followed with the Lady Bison’s lone district championship with a victory in the 500 free, swimming a 5:54.61 to beat St. Marys Katie Petrosky by 10 seconds. Emma Quick and Cadence Day provided valuable team points with fourth- and sixth-place finishes, respectively.
“We were down 15 points after day one and our divers Dehlia Elbe, Katie Peacock and Sarah Cutler delivered,” Mikesell said. “Senior Jaylin Wood set the tone in the 100 freestyle, dropping over 2 seconds and taking third place.
“In the 500 free, Cadence Day came out and won the first heat and took sixth place overall. My two seniors Emma and Beth raised the bar and set the tone for the meet with Beth winning the 500 and Emma moving up to fourth. She had a very strong finish and if she had 10 more yards, she would have gotten third.”
Lexie Miller and Quick went 5-6 in the 100 back, while Skylar Wallace took 12th. Senior Cheryl Thomas followed with a big swim in the 100 breast, smashing her seed time and getting to the podium in sixth, despite a lower seed.
“Emma and Lexie Miller kept it going in the 100 back and Skylar Wallace had another good performance and dropped her time by 3 seconds,” Mikesell said. “The race of the day was the 100 breast, and senior Cheryl Thomas, who was seeded eighth, delivered it in a big statement, which tipped the scales for the girls team to win the team title.
“She came out in the first of two heats and won her heat. Cheryl’s time was good enough to move her up all the way up to sixth place.”
The girls 400 relay team of Bender, Struble, Wood and Cline ended the day with a runner-up finish in the 400 free relay, two seconds behind gold medalists St. Marys. Their time was also good enough to qualify for states, despite not winning the automatic bid that comes with a district title.
Those same four girls also qualified for PIAAs in the 200 free relay, which they took second in on Thursday.
While the Bison boys didn’t have much drama Saturday, that didn’t stop them from a strong performance, led by Nick Vaow, who reached the top of the podium for the fourth time in the meet with a win in the 100 free in a time of 48.92, nearly three seconds faster than second-place Jaedon Yarus (DuBois).
“I cannot say enough about Nick as he has continued to lead this team throughout the entire season, and has been a tremendous role model for the new swimmers,” Mikesell said. “He didn’t disappoint in the 100 free. I can’t wait to see what he does at states.”
That was the final event the boys won in the meet, but they continued to place high and achieve crush personal bests in race and race.
Landyn Rankin was second in the 500 free, out-touching Brookville’s Brody Barto at the wall with a time .81 better. Lucas Scott (sixth), Sam Rish (eighth) and Gavin Taylor (10th) also came through with jaw-dropping time drops in the event.
“It was was no surprise in the two 500 heats that the four bison swimmers were ready to deliver,” Mikesell said. “In the first heat sophomore Sam Rish dropped an astonishing 18 seconds while his teammate Gavin Taylor topped that by dropping 29 seconds. In the final heat, sophomore Lucas Scott dropped a staggering 23 seconds to finish, while freshman Landyn Rankin battled senior Brody Barto from Brookville to out touch him for second place. All four of them have worked very hard all season for this race and proved that “attitude” is everything when it comes to racing.”
Isaac Putt (6th, 100 free) and Gavin Coudriet (9th in 100 free), Rish (6th, 100 back) and Derrick Mikesell (2nd, 100 breast) all provided more highlights and big time drops for the boys team that went on to win the team race by 95 points over DuBois.
“I had a coach come up to me after the meet and asked me what we do to get all these swimmers the drops at championships,” Mikesell said. “I told her as coaches we ask them to “trust the training” and as individuals they will have to establish their own attitude and effort for the workouts we provide them to accomplish their goals. We can’t provide that for them. It can only come from them.
“We tell them daily, ‘you can find or use an excuse but in the end it will not get you to where to want to be. And most importantly, lose the negative attitude because most of the time it will only produce a negative result.’ We show them the way, and they must make the journey by themselves.”
The PIAA Class 2A meet is set for March 15-16 at Bucknell University.
Boys
Team Standings
1. Clearfield, C, 316. 2. DuBois, D, 221. 3. Bradford, BR, 185. 4. Brookville, BKV, 174. 5. St. Marys, SM, 118.
200 Medley Relay: 1. Clearfield (Nick Vaow, Derrick Mikesell, Connor Morgan, Landyn Rankin), 1:42.26. 2. St. Marys. 3. Bradford. 200 Free: 1. Vaow, C, 1:47.36. 2. Joda Fenstermacher, BKV. 3. Rankin. 200 IM: 1. Brody Barto, BKV, 2:11.35. 2. Morgan, C. 3. Spencer Bridgman, D. 50 Free: 1. Jaedon Yarus, D, 22.20. 2. Mikesell, C. 3. Owen Troisi, BR. 100 Fly: 1. Patrick Young, BKV, 51.74. 2. James Pistner, SM. 3. Morgan, C. 200 Free Relay: 1. Clearfield (Mikesell, Morgan, Rankin, Vaow), 1:13.90. 2. DuBois. 3. St. Marys. Diving: 1. Keegan MacDonald, C, 211.40. 100 Free: 1. Vaow, C, 48.92. 2. Yarus, D. 3. Andrew Reiter, DCC. 500 Free: 1. Mason Birckbichler, Moniteau, 5:16.25. 2. Rankin, C. 3. Barto, BKV. 100 Back: 1. Fenstermacher, D, 56.83. 2. Steven Williams, BR. 3. Jason McAnany, SM. 100 Breast: 1. Young, BKV, 59.18. 2. Mikesell, C. 3. Spencer Bridgman, D. 400 Free Relay: 1. DuBois (Yarus, Connor McAllister, Bridgman, Fenstermacher), 3:29.80.
Girls
1. Clearfield, C, 313 2. Brookville, BKV, 303. 3. St. Marys, SM, 223. 4. Bradford, BR, 133.
200 Medley Relay: 1. Brookville (Madeline Golier, Cora Parson, Ella Fiscus, Kerrigan Swartz), 1:57.22. 2. Bradford. 3. St. Marys. 200 Free: 1. Evelyn Bliss, Union, 2:01.19. 2. Sophia Condon, SM. 3. Beth Struble, C. 200 IM: 1. Karsyn Gracey-Dalton, BR, 2:25.56. 2. Erika Doolittle, BKV. 3. Marlayna Bender, C. 50 Free: 1. Katie Reott, Moniteau, 24.57. 2. Bailey Franci, Brockway. 3. Jaylin Wood, C. 100 Fly: 1. Sarah Krise, SM, 1:01.20. 2. Golier, BKV. 3. Danielle Cline, C. 200 Free Relay: 1. St. Marys (Gabby Pistner, Sophia Condon, Allison Geci, Krise). 1:42.96. 2. Clearfield. 3. Bradford. Diving: 1. Dehlia Elbe, C, 230.25. 2. Lilliana McKay, SM. 3. Katie Wehler, SM. 100 Free: 1. Bliss, Union, 53.84. 2. Bella Rhoades, BKV. 3. Pistner, SM. 500 Free: 1. Struble, C, 5:54.61. 2. Katie Petrosky, SM. 3. Grace Park, BKV. 100 Back: 1. Reott, Moniteau, 58.23. 2. Rhoades, BKV. 3. Krise, SM. 100 Breast: 1. Franci, BROCK, 1:09.87. 2. Gracey-Dalton, BR. 3. Swartz, BKV. 400 Free Relay: 1. St. Marys (Pistner, Condon, Geci, Krise), 3:47.64.