CURWENSVILLE — Neither the Clearfield nor the Curwensville girls basketball teams could find their shooting touch Wednesday evening at Patton Hall in the second annual Bob E. Day Classic.
But it was the Lady Bison who made enough buckets down the stretch to pull away from the host Lady Tide, outscoring them 15-3 in the final eight minutes en route to a 40-24 victory.
Clearfield was just 5-of-19 from the field in the fourth and only 15-of-75 for the game, but the Lady Bison didn’t let the rough night from the field deter them.
“We don’t know who it’s going to come from on a given night, but that’s what is nice about thee kids. They can all contribute,” Clearfield head coach Missy Helsel said. “I tell them that the only way you are going to get hot in basketball is to keep shooting. Shoot, shoot, shoot and miss all night, but the only way to get hot is keep shooting.”
Lauryn Kitchen came up with a huge 3-pointer late in the the fourth that seemed to seal it, putting Clearfield in front 32-22, then made another basket on the next trip down the court to give the Lady Bison a 12-point lead.
And Cayleigh Walker stayed the course, while battling against Curwensville defensive wizard Alyssa Bakaysa, who posted a monster triple double with 12 points, 16 rebounds and 12 blocked shots.
Walker scored a game-high 16 and added 12 rebounds, eight on the offensive glass.
“Cayleigh did an outstanding job in there battling against Bakaysa,” Helsel said. “She didn’t back down at any point, and I couldn’t be more proud of her.”
Clearfield got out to an early 7-0 lead on a pair of Walker baskets and a trey from Emma Hipps as Curwenville opened the game by missing its first 13 shots from the floor.
Skylar Pentz hit a 3-pointer to stop the scoring drought and added a pair of free throws, while Bakaysa scored on a short jumper to tie the game at 7-7 after one.
The Lady Tide led the entire second quarter until Hipps hit a runner in the lane, was fouled and made her free throw to put Clearfield on top 17-15 at the break.
The Lady Bison were just 6-of-33 from the floor in the first half, while Curwensville shot 5-of-28.
“We’ll work on layups in practice,” Helsel said. “If we could make a lot of our layups, we’d pull away from a lot of teams.”
Bakaysa was a big reason for Clearfield’s shooting woes as she not only blocked 12 shots, but she altered plenty more as the Lady Bison tried to find a way to get around her.
“She’s a big presence inside and we knew that coming in,” Helsel said, “But we had a lot of shots inside the paint and around the key that just didn’t fall for us.”
“The 12 blocks and 16 rebounds for Alyssa is excellent and the 12 points in alright, but the rest of the team needs to start scoring,” Curwensville head coach Bob Desmett said. “That’s a good night for Alyssa, but we need to pick up the scoring.
“I feel bad for Alyssa (to have a game like that and not win), but she’s a team player and she’d take scoring just eight points a night if we win. We just have to do better. Maybe I have to do better.”
Clearfield took a 25-21 lead into the fourth after another low-scoring third frame that it won 8-6.
Walker got an offensive board and putback to give Clearfield a 27-21 lead early in the fourth and after a Joslynne Freyer free throw made it 27-22, the Lady Bison went on a 7-0 run keyed by a Hipps layup and Kitchen’s two baskets.
Curwensville got the deficit back under 10 once in the final frame before the Lady Bison pulled away for the 16-point victory.
Hipps had eight points, four steals and three assists for the Lady Bison, while Hannah Glunt added eight boards and three steals. Alayna Winters chipped in with seven rebounds and four steals.
Clearfield had 14 steals as a team and forced a total of 29 Curwensville turnovers, many coming in the second half as the Lady Tide only took 16 shots from the floor.
“We played some good defense in the first half, but we knew we were going to have to turn it up a notch more in the second,” Helsel said. “Let them make the mistakes. We have the defense to create the turnovers.”
“I think their pressure affected us and we couldn’t control the ball,” Desmett said. “They did a good job. (Clearfield) played a good game.”
Pentz had eight points for Curwensville. Kyra Henry ripped down 11 rebounds and Austyn Guiher added six.
Clearfield improved to 3-4 with the win, while Curwensville dipped to 3-3.
Both teams are back in action Tuesday.
The Lady Bison host Tyrone, while the Lady Tide entertain Bellwood-Antis.
Clearfield—40
Glunt 1 1-5 3, Winters 2 1-2 5, Walker 7 2-6 16, Ryen 0 2-2 2, Hipps 3 1-1 8, Kitchen 2 1-2 6, Ki. Reed 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 8-19 40.
Curwensville—24
J. Freyer 0 3-6 3, Guiher 0 0-0 0, Henry 0 0-2 0, Bakaysa 5 1-2 12, Pentz 2 3-4 8, K. Freyer 0 1-2 1, Carfley 0 0-0 0, Weber 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 8-16 24.
Three-pointers: Hipps, Kitchen; Pentz, Bakaysa.
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 7 10 8 15—40
Curwensville 7 8 6 3—24