HYDE — The Clearfield softball team overcame five errors that led to seven unearned runs Tuesday at the Bison Sports Complex, scoring five times over the final two innings to pull away from visiting Huntingdon 13-7.
The Lady Bearcats took the lead with three unearned runs in the top of the first and, after Clearfield went ahead 8-3 after two, pushed four more across in the fourth to close the gap to one run.
All seven of Huntingdon’s runs came with two outs.
“A win is a win. It was ugly. But it was a win,” Clearfield head coach Derek Danver said. “We did not show up and play a great game today. There could be a number of reasons for that and we can make any excuse we want, but if we play like that in many of our games this season, we’re not going to to do very well.
“I’m happy we got a win, but there is a lot of room for improvement.”
After the Lady Bearcats went in front 3-0 in the first, Clearfield answered with three in the home half of the frame.
Anna Twigg’s one-out single plated Ruby Singleton and Aevril Hayward after they walked and reached on wild pitch on strike 3, respectively.
Twigg scored two pitches later on a Sam Campolong groundout.
Clearfield took what looked like a comfortable lead in the bottom of the second, scoring five runs on six hits.
Madi McBride and Haley Billotte opened the frame with consecutive singles and Singleton followed with a grounder that the first baseman misplayed. McBride scored on the play, while Billotte and Singleton ended up on third and second.
Hayward knocked Billotte in with a base hit and Fedder cleared the bases, launching a 3-run homer over the left-center field wall to give the Lady Bison an 8-3 advantage.
But Clearfield’s offense went silent over the next two innings and Huntingdon closed the gap with four unearned runs in the top of the fourth.
Two runs scored on an error that would have been the third out and two more trotted home on a 2-run single off the bat of Isadore Kazmarksi, who had two of the five Lady Bearcat hits and also reached when she was hit by a Fedder pitch in the sixth.
Clearfield responded with three runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Hayward tripled to the corner in right field to chase home Billotte and Singleton, then scored a couple pitches later on Fedder’s RBI single.
The Lady Bison added a couple insurance runs in the sixth.
Faith Gardner’s sacrifice fly plated Campolong, who led off the frame with a double and advanced to third on an Eve Siegel grounder.
Pinch-hitter Ava Lynch, Billotte and Singleton hit consecutive two-out singles to give Clearfield one more run. Singleton plated McBride, who came back into the game to run for Lynch.
Billotte led Clearfield with three hits, while Campolong, Fedder, Hayward and Twigg had two apiece. Singleton reached base every time she came to the plate. She walked, reached on an error, singled and was hit by a pitch twice. Singleton and Hayward both scored three runs. Fedder knocked in four and Hayward had three RBIs.
“We had some timely hitting,” Danver said. “I thought we could have been a little more patient at the plate. i thought we were a little anxious. I would like to see some improvement there.”
Fedder also got the win in the circle, allowing just five hits, while walking three batters and striking out 10. None of the seven runs she gave up were earned.
“She pitched well,” Danver said. “I don’t think it was her best outing, but I thought she pitched pretty well, given the circumstances of having to get more outs than she should have. She was able to work out of some jams.
“But all around — offensively, defensively — it wasn’t our best.”
Clearfield improved to 2-1 with the win.
The Lady Bison travel to St. Marys today.
“We are getting into the meat of the schedule in the next couple weeks,” Danver said. “We have a lot of young girls and they’re going to have to grow up really quickly. It’s going to start to be a grind.”
Huntingdon—7
Patrick p 4110, Reynolds 1b 2100, Miller pr 0100, Beyer dp 4200, Kazmarksi c 3023, Shope cr 0100, Edwards cf 4000 Robb rf 4000, Borger 2b 4000, Sheffield ss 2000, Cassatt ph 1000, Beck lf 4120, Hillard (flex) 3b 0000. Totals: 32-7-5-3.
Clearfield—13
Singleton cf 2312, Hayward ss 5323, Fedder p 4124, Twigg c 4022, Campolong 3b 4121, Siegel rf 3000, Green dp 2000, Gardner dp 1001, McBride lf 3210, Lynch ph 1010, Billotte 1b 4230, Helsel (flex) 2b 0000, Houser flex (cr-2b) 0100. Totals: 33-13-14-13.
Score by innings
Huntingdon 300 400 0— 7 5 4
Clearfield 350 032 x—13 14 5
Errors—Edwards 3, Reynolds, Beck; Helsel 3, Billotte, Campolong. LOB—Huntingdon 9, Clearfield 6. 2B—Campolong. 2B—Hayward. HR—Fedder (2 on, 2nd). HBP—Sheffield (by Fedder), Kazmarksi (by Fedder); Singleton 2 (by Patrick). SF—Gardner. SB—Patrick, Beyer, Shope 2; Singleton, Hayward. WP—Patrick 3. PB—Twigg.
Pitching
Huntingdon: Patrick—6 IP, 14 H, 13 R, 10 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO.
Clearfield: Fedder—7 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 10 SO.
WP—Fedder (2-1). LP—Patrick.
Time—2:08.