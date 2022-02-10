HYDE — After seniors Emma Hipps and Lauryn Kitchen were honored in a pregame ceremony Wednesday evening at Bison Gym, the veteran duo played a huge part in Clearfield’s 45-31 win over Bald Eagle Area.
Hipps led the Lady Bison with 18 points, while adding seven rebounds and five steals and Kitchen was tasked with defending Lady Eagle guard Maddie Perry, who had a relatively quiet game on offense with nine points.
“Lauryn Kitchen stepping up and playing defense on (Perry) was huge for us,” Clearfield head coach Missy Helsel said. “Alayna Winters did a good job on her as well. We tried to do a balanced attack with them.
“And we let Emma shut down (Abby Hoover), who hurt us pretty bad the first time we faced them down there.”
The excitement of Senior Night may have had a detrimental effect on the Lady Bison to start the game.
Clearfield turned the ball over eight times in the first quarter and did not make a shot from the floor until Riley Ryen’s buzzer-beater found the bottom of the net. Hipps had the only other Lady Bison points in the first with two free throws and Clearfield trailed 11-4 heading to the second.
“I’m not really sure what was wrong in the first because we did get some shots off and we missed some of those easy layups,” Helsel said. “Maybe it was just the Senior Night jitters and the crowd. But they got that knocked out of them real quick and they knew what they had to do tonight.
“They had to play defense and rebound all four quarters if they were going to win this ball game. And my girls did a nice job on both ends of the floor.”
The Lady Bison still struggled from the field in the second, hitting just 4-of-16 shots. But the visiting Lady Eagles committed nine turnovers and made just one field goal, leading to an 18-14 lead for the hosts at the break.
Hipps scored eight of her team’s 14 second-quarter points.
Clearfield opened a 9-point lead (26-17) in the third quarter, getting six points from Cayleigh Walker, but BEA answered with two buckets late in the frame to close to 26-21. Both teams shot 3-for-11 in the third.
BEA’s Taylor Habovick drilled a 3-pointer early in the fourth to cut her team’s deficit to 26-24, but Clearfield responded with the biggest run of the game.
Spurred on by a couple Hipps steals, Clearfield scored 11 of the next 12 points to take control, 37-26.
On Hipps’ second steal in the run, she scored on a layup and was fouled. She missed the free throw, but got her own rebound and put back. Hipps netted eight points in Clearfield’s 19-point fourth quarter, while Walker and Ryen each scored five.
“Emma played a huge role (in the run),” Helsel said. “She made that great spin move and finished the layup and got fouled. Walker had a couple big ones too. Those were just big plays for us and the girls feed off that momentum.
“Riley handled the point guard position well for us tonight. She took care of the ball when we needed to slow it down and when we needed to push the ball. It was just an all around good game, and I’m super proud of them.”
Walker ended the game with 15 points and eight rebounds, while Ryen scored 11 points and had three assists. Hannah Glunt led Clearfield on the boards with 10 rebounds.
Kierra Serb paced BEA with 10 points and nine rebounds. Perry added seven boards and four steals.
Clearfield improved to 8-11 overall and 5-7 in the Mountain League.
The Lady Bison return to action this evening, hosting Philipsburg-Osceola.
Bald Eagle Area—31
Perry 3 3-3 9, Cunningham 0 0-0 0, Snyder 0 0-0 0, Serb 3 4-8 10, Hoover 2 0-2 4, Thompson 0 0-0 0, Boone 1 1-5 4, Habouick 1 0-0 3, Bryan 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 8-18 31.
Clearfield—45
Winters 0 0-0 0, Walker 5 5-9 15, Ryen 3 5-6 11, Kitchen 0 1-2 1, Hipps 5 7-9 18, Glunt 0 0-2 0. Totals: 13 18-28 45.
Three-pointers: Habouick; Hipps.
Score by Quarters
BEA 11 3 7 10—31
Clearfield 4 14 8 19—45