HYDE — The Clearfield girls golf team was very young and a bit inexperienced at the sport last season as three freshmen and a sophomore made up the core of the squad.
And while that made for a few growing pains last season, all four Lady Bison — junior Rowan Mattern and sophomores Isabella Gearhart, Mia Helsel and Hailey Miles — are back and showing significant improvement as they’ve been working hard at their craft.
“They were young last year,” Lady Bison head coach Leslie Palumbo said. “Many of them were freshman and most were new to golf. Isabella had some prior experience from golfing with her dad (Bison boys head coach Chad Gearhart) and Mia had some prior golf experience too from golfing with her family. But we were pretty young.
“We’ve really just been tweaking things with those four. They are so motivated and so excited for practice. They’ve asked me to have more practices, so we’ve been holding more and practicing on a consistent basis.”
Also back on the team this season is senior Zoah Mandel, while the lone newcomer is junior Abby Grady.
“Zoah was out last year too, but she had an injury and couldn’t golf as much,” Palumbo said. “Abby is our new girl, and she has picked it up pretty quick. She’s tall and has a nice golf structure. We are just tweaking her swing. She picked it up super quickly, so I’m excited to see how it goes.”
Palumbo says the entire team has shown nothing but enthusiasm and an eagerness to learn.
“The motivation is fantastic,” she said. “They are super excited for golf. They want to learn the game. They absorb everything I say. I told them last year to just absorb everything, try things and find out what works for each of them, and they did that. So last year and this year are just night and day with the difference in their swings, and they are just putting it all together.”
Palumbo says with the majority of the girls still being so young, some goals are pointed to the future. But she does think the pieces are in place to perhaps qualify a team for the District 9 Golf Championships this season.
Gearhart and Helsel qualified as individuals last season.
“Our goals are kind of pointing toward next year, but for this year my goals for the girls are just to keep practicing, keep bettering their swing and improving their game,” Palumbo said.
“We are hoping to take a team to districts. It’s been several years since we had a team of four qualify for districts. So our main goal is to qualify a team for districts.”
The Lady Bison will get a look at the host course for this year’s D-9 tournament Saturday when Clearfield opens the season at the St. Marys Invitational.
“It’s great because that is where districts are going to be held,” Palumbo said. “So I’ll take practicing at St. Marys. Bavarian Hills is a wonderful place anyhow. So we are looking forward to it, and looking forward to 18 holes.”
Clearfield, which is in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference this season in all sports, will get to golf a few more matches this season and get to see some different courses, which has the team very ready to get things started.
“I am very excited to have more matches this season and super excited to get started this Saturday.
The St. Marys Invitational begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at Bavarian Hills Golf Course.
Roster
Senior
Zoah Mandel.
Juniors
Abby Grady, *Rowan Mattern.
Sophomores
*Isabella Gearhart, *Mia Helsel, *Hailey Miles.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
August
12—at St. Marys Invitational, 9 a.m. 17—at Penn Cambria Tri-meet, 1:30 p.m. 22—Tri-Meet at Clearfield, 1 p.m. 28—Tri-Meet at Philipsburg, noon. 29—Tri-Meet at Clearfield, 3 p.m.
September
5—at Westmont-Hilltop, 3 p.m. 7—at Coudersport Invitational, 9:30 a.m. 12—at LHAC Championships (Park Hills County Club), 10 a.m.
October
2—at District 9 Championships (Bavarian Hills Golf Course), TBA.