HOLLIDAYSBURG — The Clearfield girls soccer team finished off another undefeated Mountain League season Monday with a 5-1 victory over Hollidaysburg.
The Lady Bison ended its league slate at 14-0. Clearfield has won 38 straight league contests. Its last Mountain League loss came against Huntingdon (4-3) on Sept. 23, 2020.
“(Hollidaysburg) is a good team and they played us well,” Clearfield head coach Todd Winters said. “They played us hard. It’s a good, physical team to play.”
Clearfield took the lead just 7:23 into the game as Elle Smith made a run down the middle of the field, got behind the defense and laced a shot past Lady Tiger keeper Sophia Blescia.
Hollidaysburg gave Smith a lot of attention when she had the ball in the attacking third, often collapsing on her with multiple defenders in and near the box.
That led to Clearfield’s second goal as Smith dribbled into the box, drew the defense to her and dropped a pass back to Riley Ryen, who fired the ball into the net at 22:41 to make the score 2-0.
While the Lady Bison had a 2-0 lead on a couple nice plays, they largely struggled to find much offense as Hollidaysburg did a good job winning 50/50 balls and made Clearfield work to connect passes and possess the ball.
“We weren’t winning a lot of balls in the first half,” Winters said. “I think we were kind of flat in the first half. We talked that over at halftime and definitely put some stuff together in the second half. But we just need a little more intensity and to play with more urgency, and that can be hard to do sometimes.”
The Lady Tigers made a few dangerous runs into the Clearfield end in the first half, resulting in three corner kicks and several scoring opportunities.
But Lady Bison keeper Cayleigh Walker made four big saves to keep the visitors off the scoreboard as Clearfield took the 2-0 advantage to the break.
Clearfield led 5-4 in shots at the break.
“Cayleigh had a great first half,” Winters said. “She was diving, making great saves, moving around well. We were really happy with how she did that first half.”
It was more of the same in the early going of the second half with both teams struggling to find much traction.
But the Lady Bison began winning more contested balls and connecting passes as the half wore on and scored three goals in a span of 5:44 to take complete control.
“if we can set the ball down and pass it instead of playing kickball, we just possess it and our girls have enough foot skills that we can move it around, take it into pressure or back to the backline and switch it around,” Winters said. “When we play the ball on the ground and make good passes, good things happen. When we get into kickball, its anybody’s game.”
Ryen made it 3-0 at 58:53 after taking a pass from Grace Natoli and blasting a shot from outside the 18 that found the back of the net.
Exactly three minutes later, Smith surprised Lady Tiger second-half keeper Natalie Foster with a close-range shot at the near post after a short setup from her sister Mia.
Elle Smith finalized the Lady Bison scoring at 64:37, converting a penalty kick after she was tripped in the box.
Hollidaysburg’s Abby Bell spoiled Clearfield’s shutout bid at 78:45 when her direct kick from about 25 yards out eluded the outstretched hands of Walker and tucked in under the bar.
Walker made six saves for the Lady Bison, who outshot Hollidaysburg 14-7. Ryen had seven of Clearfield’s shots.
Clearfield ended its regular season with a record of 16-2. Hollidaysburg finished 13-5 overall and 11-3 in the Mountain League.
“It was good to get the win against a good team,” Winters said. “Now we have to focus on playoffs.”
The Lady Bison are back in action Oct. 31 in the District 9 class 3A Championship at Brockway’s Frank Varischetti Field. Top-seeded Clearfield faces St. Marys.
Clearfield 5, Hollidaysburg 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Elle Smith, C, (unassisted), 7:23.
2. Riley Ryen, C, (Smith), 22:41.
Second Half
3. Ryen, C, (Grace Natoli), 58:53.
4. Smith, C, (Mia Smith), 61:33.
5. E. Smith, C, (penalty kick), 64:37.
6. Abby Bell, H, (unassisted), 78:45.
Shots: Hollidaysburg 7, Clearfield 14.
Saves: Hollidaysburg (Sophia Blescia 2, Natalie Foster 6) 8, Clearfield (Cayleigh Walker) 6.
Corner kicks: Hollidaysburg 4, Clearfield 2.