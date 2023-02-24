DUBOIS — The Clearfield girls basketball team surged to a quick 6-0 lead early in the first quarter of Thursday’s District Class 4A semifinal at DuBois Area High School on the strength of 3-pointers by Hannah Glunt and Mia Helsel.
But the Lady Bison momentum was short-lived as the St. Marys press and early foul trouble for Clearfield quickly turned the tide.
The Lady Dutch went on a 17-2 run the rest of the quarter and never lost the double-digit lead once they reached it in the second on the way to a 46-27 victory.
St. Marys advances to play Punxsutawney for the D-9 title.
“The girls executed tonight, and that was a goal of ours,” St. Marys head coach Michael Franciscus said. “We knew that if we executed throughout the entirety of the game, we were going to have a chance to win. We executed our game plan very well. The girls played hard, and as a team. I am really proud of their effort.”
After Clearfield’s quick start, the St. Marys defense forced the Lady Bison into six first-quarter turnovers and the Lady Dutch owned the boards in the opening frame 12-3.
On top of that, Clearfield was whistled for nine fouls in the quarter to just one for St. Marys as both Glunt and Helsel were in early foul trouble. Helsel missed much of the second quarter with three fouls.
“That happens in games and when that happens our game plan changes when one of our starters has to come out,” Clearfield head coach Missy Helsel said. “We tried to regroup. We had some unfortunate turnovers with their press. We’ve batted that all year, but these girls are young. We’ve got a freshman, sophomore and two juniors starting and one senior with Riley (Ryen), who’s done a great job all year.”
St. Marys’ Olivia Eckels led the Lady Dutch in the first, scoring all eight of her points — including hitting a pair of 3s.
Both teams struggled with turnovers in the second, each committing five, and found it difficult to score. St. Marys was just 3-of-10 from the field, but the Lady Bison hit on just one of their 15 shots — getting a 3 from Glunt — and the Dutch took a 25-13 lead to the break.
While Clearfield was hoping to cut into the deficit to start the second half, St. Marys had other ideas, quickly causing a Lady Bison turnover and turning it into points.
The Lady Dutch opened the third on a 10-0 run as Izzy Catalone found her scoring touch. Catalone drilled a pair of 3s and netted eight of her game-high 12 points in the third as the St. Marys lead grew to 41-18 by quarter’s end.
The Lady Bison’s shooting woes continued in the third as they hit just 2-of-9. They were 10-of-50 for the game.
“We understand that we need to get set with our shots, and I don’t think we were hovering around the 3-point line close enough like we should,” Coach Helsel said. “That could come with inexperience playing in a big game like this district playoff game. It’s a good learning game for us, and we’re happy to be here and looking forward to next year already.”
Clearfield won a very low-scoring fourth quarter 9-5 to set the final.
Glunt led the Lady Bison with 11 points, while Helsel netted 8 and pulled down a team-high 6 rebounds. Glunt, Cayleigh Walker and Alayna Winters each grabbed five boards.
Jayssa Snelick posted a double double for the Lady Dutch, scoring 10 points and ripping down 14 rebounds — 6 offensive. She also had four steals and three assists.
Maura Caskey added seven rebounds and Eckels notched five as St. Marys ended up plus-10 on the boards for the game.
The Lady Bison were whistled for a total of 20 personal fouls to just seven for St. Marys, who took 20 free throws in the game, hitting on only eight. Clearfield went 3-for-7 from the charity stripe.
The Lady Bison ended its season with a record of 10-13 and will return four starters for the 2023-24 campaign as Ryen is the lone senior.
“Riley’s done a great job with her foul shooting, her passing into Cayleigh Walker, and her 3-point shot,” Coach Helsel said. “We’ll miss her leadership next year, but we’re excited for the underclassmen to come up through and work all summer.”
St. Marys improved to 19-6. The Lady Dutch play top-seeded Punxsutawney for the D9 title March 3 at Clarion University’s Tippin Gym.
Clearfield—27
Glunt 3 3-6 11, Winters 1 0-0 2, Walker 1 0-2 2, Helsel 3 0-0 8, Jones 0 0-0 0, Ryen 1 0-0 2, Gill 0 0-0 0, Evilsizor 1 0-0 2, Hudson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 3-8 27.
St. Marys—46
Schneider 2 3-8 7, Catalone 4 1-2 12, Eckels 3 0-0 8, Snelick 4 2-4 10, Caskey 1 1-3 3, Hanslovan 1 1-2 3, DePrater 1 0-1 3, Braun 0 0-0 0, Garstka 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 8-20 46.
Three-pointers: Glunt 2, Helsel 2; Eckels 2, Catalnoe 3, DePrater.
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 8 5 5 9—27
St. Marys 17 8 16 5—46