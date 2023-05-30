DUBOIS — St. Marys has been the bridesmaid and never the bride for almost a decade when its comes to softball in District 9, but that all changed Monday afternoon as the Lady Dutch bested defending state champion Clearfield, 8-1, at Heindl Field to capture the Class 4A crown.
The Lady Dutch used dominant pitching and a potent offensive attack that exploded for 16 hits to run past the Lady Bison and collect the program’s first D-9 title since 2014 — when St. Marys topped rival Punxsutawney, 9-0, for the Class 3A title.
Since then, the Lady Chucks and the Lady Bison have been in a thorn in St. Marys’ side in regards to climbing back to the top in District 9. Clearfield beat St. Marys in each of the last two D-9 4A title contests, 3-1 and 4-1, as Emma Hipps outdueled St. Marys’ Kendall Young in both of those matchups.
With Hipps among seven seniors graduated from last year’s state title squad, it was Young’s turn to dominate in the circle. And, that’s just what she did as she allowed just one run (earned) on five hits while striking out 11 and walking none.
She was backed by an offense that ripped the cover off the ball from top to bottom. Seven different players record a hit, with Young being one of six with two or more.
Junior Kara Hanslovan led that attack with a perfect 4-for-4 day at the plate while driving in a pair of runs. Young enjoyed a three-hit day, while Avery Eckels and Lindsey Reiter each ripped a pair of doubles. Molly Hanslovan and Olivia Eckels also had two hits and two RBIs, with Hanslovan belting a double off the top of the wall.
“They are a good team, and they played a good game today,” said Clearfield coach Derek Danver of St. Marys. “There a couple times there at the beginning of the game where they made some nice plays in left field that if those balls get down we get on the board early and it could have changed things.
“But, they were able to make the plays today able to come up with the hits when they needed them. We got outplayed today.”
As his team’s season, Danver was proud of what the squad accomplished given the large turnover from the team that states a year ago.
“If you look at the team we had, we didn’t have a single player in the same position from last year’s team. There were a couple returning players, but they were different positions and different roles, so I’m proud of the way the played this year. We had a lot of young girls who this was a good experience for because they’re going to have some more big games like this in their career.”
The game started out much like the last two championship game meetings between the schools and was a pitchers’ duel through innings that saw St Marys clinging to a 1-0 lead.
Both teams had two hits in the first inning, but Young and Clearfield’s Alaina Fedder worked around those runners to keep it scoreless.
St. Marys senior left fielder Danielle Rolley made arguably the biggest play of the game in the top of the first after Ruby Singleton and Aevril Hayward had opened the game with back-to-back singles.
Fedder then hit a shot into left center, but Rolley ran it down and made a diving catch for the final out. Had she not made the play, Clearfield would have likely jumped out to a 2-0 lead and still had a runner on base with no outs.
Each pitcher then stranded a runner in the second before Young worked a clean top of the third.
St. Marys then grabbed the lead with a run in the bottom half of third.
Molly Hanslovan led off the frame with a single and reached second safely on a throwing error when Olivia Eckels hit into a fielder’s choice. Clearfield did erase Hanslovan from the bases when Young hit a comebacker off the glove of Fedder that ricocheted to shortstop Singleton, who threw to third for an out.
A single by Kara Hanslovan then loaded the bases for Gianna Surra, who forced home the game’s first run with a walk. That’s all the Lady Dutch could muster in the inning, though, as Fedder got a popup for out No. 2 before center fielder Hayward ran down a ball in left-center hit by Avery Eckels for the final out to leave the bases loaded.
Young gad settled in that point as the game went to the fourth as she was in the midst of retiring 11 straight batters — a stretch that spanned the end of the second through the fifth inning.
St. Marys’ offense then broke the game wide open with three runs in the fourth and four more in the fifth to push its lead out to 8-0.
Rolley jump-started the bottom of the third with a bunt single with one out to roll over the lineup. Molly Hanslovan then crushed a pitch to left-center that landed on top of the wall and bounced back into the field of play for a double that scored Rolley.
Olivia Eckels followed with a single that chased home Hanslovan. Young followed with her second hit of the game before Kara Hanslovan ripped a pitch to right to plate Eckels to make it a 4-0 game.
Clearfield then elected to intentionally walk Surra to load the bases, a move that paid off when Fedder snagged a liner off the bat of Rosa DePrater and turned an inning-ending double play.
Clearfield tried to get something going in the fifth with a little small-ball, but St. Marys’ infield was up the challenge as third baseman Kara Hanslovan, first baseman Reiter and Young each fielded bunts for outs in a 1-2-3 inning.
The Lady Dutch then pushed four more runs across the plate in the bottom of the fifth to gran an 8-0 advantage and all but put the game away.
Avery Eckels led off the inning with a double to left before Reiter blooped a double of her own down the left-field line. Eckels initially had to hold up and make sure the ball wasn’t caught and only got to third.
Fedder countered with back-to-back outs, with a grounder by Molly Hanslovan plating the first run of the inning. Olivia Eckels, Young and Kara Hanslovan all then had two-out singles with the hits by Eckels and Hanslovan scoring runs.
Courtesy runner Addison Beimel scored the final run of the inning on a wild pitch as the big two-out rally made it a 8-0 game.
Clearfield avoided the shutout in the sixth when Singleton ripped a leadoff double to left and later scored on a Fedder single to set the eventual final score at 8-1. Singleton was 2-for-3 on the day.
That’s all the Lady Bison could muster off Young though. The game ended in odd fashion in the seventh when Paige Houser reached on a two-out error and tried to take second. However, right fielder DePrater backed up the errant throw to first and gunned own Houser at second to end the game.
St. Marys (15-2) is not yet officially in the state playoffs despite the win, as the Lady Dutch must play District 6 champ Bellefonte on Thursday back at Heindl Field in the District 6/9 subregional final. The winner of that game will then move on to the state bracket.
Clearfield finished the season with a 9-12 record.
Clearfield—1
Ruby Singleton ss 3120, Aevril Hayward cf 3010, Alaina Fedder p 3011, Alexus Green rf 3000, Mia Helsel pr 0000, Eve Siegel dp 2000, Sam Campalong 3b 3000, Madi McBride lf 3000, Paige Houser 2b 3010, Hailey Billotte 1b 2000, Anna Twigg c (flex) 1000. Totals: 26-1-5-1.
St. Marys—8
Molly Hanslovan ss 4122, Olivia Eckels 2b 4322, Kendall Young p 4030, Addison Beimel cr 0100, Kara Hanslovan 3b 4042, Shannon Kaiser cr-pr 0000, Gianna Surra c 2001, Zoe Romanic cr 0000, Rosa DePrater rf 4000, Avery Eckels dp 4120, Lindsey Reiter 1b 4120, Danielle Rolley lf 4110, Jianna Gerg cf (flex) 0000.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 000 001 0—1
St. Marys 001 340 x—8
Errors: Clearfield, 1, SMA 1. LOB: Clearfield 4, SMA 10. 2B: Singleton; M. Hanslovan, A. Eckels 2, Reiter 2. SB: Helsel.
Pitching
Clearfield: Alaina Fedder-6 IP, 16 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO.
SMA: Kendall Young-7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 11 SO.
Winning pitcher: Young. Losing pitcher: Fedder.