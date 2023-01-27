HYDE — The first time the Clearfield girls basketball team played Tyrone this season, the Lady Bison fell behind by double digits early and ended up on the wrong end of a 62-41 decision.
But Thursday at Bison Gym, Clearfield stayed with the Lady Eagles all game long, until the visitors were able to pull away late in the fourth quarter for a 51-39 victory.
In the first meeting, Tyrone drilled nine 3-pointers, led by Bree Paul, who hit five.
Clearfield held Paul to just three points on Thursday, but didn’t have an answer for Lady Eagle forward Kayelin Gibbons, who didn’t play in the first meeting. Gibbons scored 24 points, hauled in 16 rebounds and dished out five assists to lead Tyrone.
“Gibbons is an all-star ball player. She’s a force,” Clearfield head coach Missy Helsel said. “We tried putting two people on her, doubling her every chance we could get. But that left someone else open and what she did — credit to her — was find the open person and dump off to them, and that person made those shots. I think that was the real difference-maker.”
After battling the Lady Eagles close in the early going, Tyrone ended the first quarter on a 11-4 run to take a 17-8 lead into the second. Gibbons had six points in the paint, while Amariah Sprankle came off the bench to score seven during the run.
Clearfield quickly cut the deficit to five (17-12) in the second and kept it a two-possession game for much of the rest of the quarter.
Walker scored six in the quarter, while Riley Ryen hit a key trey late in the frame as the Lady Bison went into the break down just 25-22.
Tyrone came out of halftime with an offensive surge, hitting its first three shots, including Paul’s three, to go on a 7-0 run and quickly take the lead to 10 for the first time in the game, 32-22.
But to Clearfield’s credit, it was able to stop the Tyrone momentum with some solid play on defense and chipped away at the Lady Eagle advantage.
Walker had a pair of buckets in the paint, while Helsel was 4-for-4 from the free throw line.
And when Glunt drilled a half-court 3-pointer at the buzzer, Clearfield went into the fourth quarter down just 38-33.
“These girls just have it in them that they are not going to give up, and I appreciate every second that they’re out there fighting,” Coach Helsel said. “They’re trying to get a steal, trying to get a turnover.
“And Hannah works so hard getting those rebounds, and Mia battled in there to grab some big rebounds too. They just never gave up, and that’s hard when we’re asking them to play that many minutes and go out and battle against a team like that.”
Unfortunately for the Lady Bison, Gibbons continued to be a menace in the paint as she scored eight points in the fourth, while Sprankle drilled a 3 to help Tyrone pull away late in the frame.
Sprankle scored 12 points and added three assists for Tyrone.
Clearfield was just 2-of-12 from the field in the final quarter.
Walker (11), Glunt (10) and Helsel (10) were all in double figures for Clearfield. All three had seven rebounds as well.
“We had some nice balanced scoring with Hannah and Mia and Cayleigh,” Coach Helsel said. “We battled hard for four quarters. Our top five girls are playing a lot of minutes of basketball and I know they get tired, and we’re asking a lot of them. But they’re doing a nice job defensively. I think they are all getting better individually, and as a team.
‘And playing a team like Tyrone makes us a better basketball team. We’ve been working on our defense. And that is what kept us in the game.”
Clearfield slipped to 8-10 overall and 5-6 in the Mountain League. Tyrone improved to 10-6.
The Lady Bison are back in action Monday at Bellefonte.
Tyrone—51
Lehman 2 0-1 4, Paul 1 0-0 3, Weston 1 0-2 2, Woomer 3 0-0 6, Gibbons 12 0-2 24, Sprankle 5 0-0 12, Greene 0 0-0 0, Volders 0 0-0 0, Eades 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 0-5 51.
Clearfield—39
Helsel 3 4-4 10, Glunt 2 4-6 10, Walker 5 1-1 11, Ryen 2 0-0 6, Winters 1 0-0 2, Gill 0 0-0 0, Jones 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 9-12 39.
Three-pointers: Sprankle 2, Paul; Ryen 2, Glunt 2.
Score by Quarters
Tyrone 17 8 13 13—51
Clearfield 8 14 11 6—39