PHILIPSBURG — Alayna Winters converted a penalty kick with 1:32 left in overtime Monday to give the Clearfield girls soccer team a 4-3 victory over Philipsburg-Osceola in both team’s Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference.
Winters scored three goals for the Lady Bison, while P-O got three from Chloe Matson, who sent the game to OT with a tally with just one second left in regulation.
It was the only second half shot for P-O, which held a 2-1 advantage on the scoreboard at the half.
“They had one shot that half and that was a mistake on our part that gave them that shot,” Clearfield head coach Todd Winters said. “But they have definitely improved. (P-O head coach) Joe (Matson) has a good group of girls there and they are going to get better as the season goes on, and hopefully we do the same.”
“I’m proud of the kids. They never quit,” Matson said. “There are things to build on here. It’s a long season, and Clearfield is a good program. We have to remain positive and try to get the next one.”
Matson got the scoring started at 8:28 when she got behind the Lady Bison defense and moved in all alone on Clearfield keeper Mia Helsel, before beating her with a quick shot to give P-O the lead.
Clearfield got the equalizer at 12:19 on Winters’ first goal and the game remained 1-1 until the 31st minute when Matson got loose again.
This time, Maddyx Hampton got the play started when she carried the ball down the left wing and into the goal box before trying to take a shot that was deflected.
After the ball pinballed around, it found the foot of Matson, who blasted it into the net at 30:50.
The Lady Bison were able to tie the game and take the lead early in the second half, scoring twice in a span of 4:37, both on corner kicks.
Winters scored the first when she one-timed the ball past P-O keeper Kinley Bender at 48:36 after Mia Smith served the ball into the goal box off the corner.
At 53:13, Myleigh Hudson was in the right place at the right time as she gathered a loose ball in front of the net after another Smith corner and deposited it in the back of the P-O net to give Clearfield its first lead of the contest.
Clearfield had six corner kicks in the second half (and nine in the game), often getting pressure on the P-O defense thanks to midfield runs by Winters and Smith as the Lady Mounties struggled to stop the ball on the attacks.
“Mia serves such a beautiful ball, and they were giving us opportunities on corners,” coach Winters said.
The Lady Bison outshot P-O 9-0 in the second half, holding possession much of the half, but the Lady Mounties stayed the course and was able to make one last gasp run that sprung Matson.
She was once again able to get behind the Lady Bison defense and had another 1-on-1 opportunity against Helsel, firing the ball into the far corner with one second left on the clock to send the game to extra time.
“That is the fabric of this team, they’re not going to quit,” coach Matson said. “I think they’ve got each other’s backs. I think this game is something we can learn from and move forward.”
Neither team was able to get much traction in overtime as each was able to get one shot on net over the first eight minutes.
But Winters found some space just inside the P-O box as was fouled late in the period, resulting in a penalty kick, which she nailed to give Clearfield its first win this season after two tough losses.
“We needed a win,” coach Winters said. “The girls played hard. We’re having growing pains of course. We knew that we would. But we had some good leadership from the girls that have varsity time and we got a tough win today.
“And I can’t say enough about our back line. I have two freshmen back there and Bre (Taylor) and Claudia (Bailey) did excellent. Khloe (Lanich) is a sophomore and she is stepping up. And Grace (Natoli) is back and she’s kind of directing things.”
Clearfield is back in action Wednesday, playing host to Bishop Guilfoyle.
P-O hosts Johnstown on Sept. 5.
Clearfield 4,
Philipsburg-Osceola 3, OT
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Chloe Matson, PO, (unassisted), 8:28.
2. Alayna Winters, C, (unassisted), 12:19.
3. Matson, PO, (unassisted), 30:50.
Second Half
4. Winters, C, (Mia Smith), 48:36.
5. Myleigh Hudson, C, (unassisted), 53:13.
6. Matson, PO, (unassisted), 79:59.
Overtime
7. Winters, C, (penalty kick), 88:28.
Shots: Clearfield 19, Philipsburg-Osceola 8.
Saves: Clearfield (Mia Helsel) 5, Philipsburg-Osceola (Kinley Bender) 15.
Corner kicks: Clearfield 9, Philipsburg-Osceola 1.