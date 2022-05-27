DUBOIS — Four years ago, a resurgent Clearfield softball program led by a group of five freshmen starters and a second-year head coach burst on the scene with a District 9 title victory over Karns City at Heindl Memorial Field.
Fast forward to 2022 and that group is now celebrating its third straight District 9 Championship after a hard-fought 4-1 win over St. Marys Thursday at the same venue.
The senior-laden Lady Bison may have been celebrating four in a row had it not been for the lost 2020 COVID year.
“This means everything to me,” said senior starting pitcher Emma Hipps. “We lost one whole year and I wanted to win four years in a row. But it’s really nice to win three times and especially in our senior year.”
Hipps’ classmate Alexis Benton, one of seven senior starters, echoed those sentiments.
“I definitely wanted this one the most,” she said. “We’ve had a great season not only on the field but off the field. We have a great team chemistry and everybody is just going out there and having fun. The bus ride here we were singing and just having fun.”
The fun continued for the Lady Bison all the way through pregame warmups and into the first inning when they took a 2-0 lead in the home half of the frame.
Hipps led off with a double off St. Marys starter Kendall Young, who then caught Ruby Singleton looking at strike 3 after the Lady Bison sophomore had fouled off six pitches in a 12-pitch at bat.
Lauren Ressler worked deep in the count in her at bat as well, fouling off several pitches before appearing to fly out to centerfielder Jianna Gerg on the seventh pitch of her at bat.
But Young was called for throwing an illegal pitch, her second of the inning, and Ressler was able to step back into the batter’s box.
She made the second chance count with an RBI triple to get the Lady Bison on the board.
Olivia Bender followed with a sacrifice fly to Gerg to plate Ressler and make it 2-0.
Young got out of the inning by getting Alaina Fedder to fly out to Gerg, but the Lady Bison had already equaled their production off the Lady Dutch ace in regular season meeting on May 9.
In that game Young allowed just two hits and struck out 13.
“We wanted to take her deep into counts and be aggressive,” Benton said. “Just play our game and be smart. We did way better today against her at the plate. I think a lot of it was nerves the first time. We just went back to playing our game and having fun.”
The 2-0 lead was also key in helping Hipps settle into a rhythm.
“It made me relax a litte bit,” Hipps said. “Before the game I was a ball of nerves, but getting two runs allowed me to go out and relax and do my thing.”
Hipps gave up just one hit through three innings, while striking out seven, including the side in the third.
But St. Marys got to her in the fourth as Young and Kara Hanslovan hit consecutive one-out singles, and an infield error two batters later allowed Young’s courtesy runner Sophia Benjamin to score to make it 2-1.
The inning ended when a St. Marys base runner was called out for leaving the base early.
Clearfield responded with two runs in the fifth.
Hipps led off and was intentionally walked for the second time in the game.
Singleton followed with a double to put runners on second and third with no outs.
Ressler followed with an RBI groundout to first, scoring Hipps and advancing Singleton to third.
Young got Bender to line out to shortstop Hanslovan for the second out, but she then threw a wild pitch, basically losing her grip on the windup and it went behind her. Singleton raced home on the play to up Clearfield’s advantage to 4-1.
Hipps enjoyed a 1-2-3 fifth inning, striking out the side for the second time in the game and, after giving up a leadoff double to Rosa Deprater to start the sixth, she got the 2-3-4 batters on a line out to third, a foul pop to first and a fly ball to center.
St. Marys did not go away quietly however, as it put two runners on in the seventh.
Gianna Surra drew a leadoff walk and, after a strikeout, Lindsey Reiter reached on an error to make for some tense moments.
“There were some nerves there, but we’ve been playing together since we were 10 and we know what we have as a team and that just because we get into a little trouble, we know how to work our way out of it,” Benton said.
“I was confident,” Hipps said. “At that point I was thinking, ‘I’m not losing this now.”
Hipps dug in and struck out the next batter before getting the final out on a popup to third baseman Alexis Bumbarger, setting off a celebration to the right of the circle towards the Clearfield dugout.
“This was a game that was on our mind all season,” said fifth-year Lady Bison head coach Derek Danver. “St. Marys has a great team and they had a great season. We knew it was going to take a great game out of us to beat them.
“The girls were pumped up, they were ready to go and right off the bat put us on the board. When you get a lead and you have Hipps on the mound, you feel a little more comfortable.”
Ressler and Singleton each had two hits for Clearfield. Ressler had a double and a triple and two RBIs. Hipps had a hit and two intentional walks and scored twice. Benton was also on base two times, getting hit by a pair of Young pitches.
Hipps got the win, allowing just the unearned run on four hits, while walking one batter and striking out 12.
Young gave up four runs on just five hits. She walked three and struck out seven.
“We did a really good job of manufacturing runs today,” Danver said. I thought we hit the ball a lot better today against (Young) than we did when we played in the regular season. Even some of our outs were some hard hit balls.
“This is something the girls have been working for, and they tend to show up in games like this.”
Clearfield improved to 18-3 with the win and move on to the PIAA class 4A Tournament. The Lady Bison play the District 10 runner-up June 6 at a site and time to be determined.
St. Marys—1
Deprater 3b 3010, Eckels 2b 3000, Young p 3010, cr 0100, Hanslovan ss 3010, Surra c 2000, Gerg cf 3011, Reiter 1b 3000, Mosier rf 3000, Rolley lf 2000. Totals: 25-1-4-1.
Clearfield—4
Hipps p 1210, Singleton cf 3120, Ressler 1b 3122, Bender c 1001, Fedder ss 3000, Bumbarger 3b 3000, Hertlein 2b 3000, Benton rf 1000, Cole dp 2000, Twigg (flex) lf 0000. Totas: 20-4-5-3.
Score by Innings
St. Marys 000 100 0—1 4 0
Clearfield 200 020 x—4 5 2
Errors—Hertlein, Ressler. LOB—St. Marys 5, Clearfield 4. 2B—Gerg, Deprater; Hipps, Ressler, Singleton. 3B—Ressler. SF—Bender. HBP—Benton 2 (by Young). PO-Benton (by Surra). IBB—Hipps 2, Bender. CS—Hipps (by Surra). WP—Young. Illegal Pitch—Young 2.
Pitching
St. Marys: Young—7 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 7 SO.
Clearfield: Hipps—7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 12 SO.
WP—Hipps. LP—Young.
Time—1:43.