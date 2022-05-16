PHILIPSBURG — The Clearfield softball team piled up 17 hits, including eight for extra bases Saturday at Curtis Park in a 14-2 victory over host Philipsburg-Osceola.
With the win, the Lady Bison clinched the Mountain League title. They are 11-1 in league play.
“This locked up the Mountain League championship, which was one of our goals,” Clearfield head coach Derek Danver said. “I’m proud of the girls for that. When these girls came to high school, we were one of the bottom teams in the league, so they really turned the program around.”
Emma Hipps led Clearfield at the plate and from the circle.
She tossed a complete game, three-hitter, allowing just an earned run, while walking one and striking out 18 Lady Mounties.
Hipps was also the main catalyst in the offense, going 4-for-5 with a double, two home runs, four runs scored and seven RBIs.
But Hipps wasn’t the only Lady Bison that had a strong day at the plate.
Ruby Singleton was 3-for-4 with two doubles and four runs scored, Olivia Bender was also 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs and Lauren Ressler and Anna Twigg each had two hits.
Alexis Benton and Alexis Bumbarger added doubles.
Every Lady Bison in the starting lineup had at least one hit or scored one run.
“The bats were on fire today,” Danver said. “We were crushing the ball from the top to bottom of the order. We found some gaps, hit a couple over the fence and even some of our outs were hit really hard at some of their players.
“We had a couple hard hits to left, one to third and (Paige) Jarrett made a nice play in centerfield on one that Ressler hit. So even our outs I thought we did a nice job at the plate.”
Clearfield jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first as back-to-back doubles from Singleton and Hipps produced one run, wile a sacrifice fly from Ressler plated another.
The Lady Bison added five more in the fourth after an early error prolonged the inning.
Singleton doubled in Kylee Hertlein, who had reached on the error, with two outs and Hipps followed with her first 2-run homer of the game.
Consecutive singles from Ressler and Bender were followed by a wild pitch that advanced both runners and an Alaina Fedder two-run single. Ressler and Paige Houser, who was courtesy running for Bender, scored.
Hipps’ second two-run blast scored Singleton, who walked, in the sixth to make the score 9-0.
P-O got on the board in the home half of the sixth when pinch-hitter Madeline Bainey hit a single, Jarrett was hit by a Hipps pitch and London Cutler singled to left.
Bainey scored on the hit, while Jarrett also motored home after the ball was misplayed in the outfield. Hipps struck out the side following Cutler’s hit. She also struck out the side in the fourth, stranding Jarrett (who led off with a double) and Cutler (who reached on an error).
Hipps had struck out seven consecutive Lady Mounties prior to Jarrett’s double and then set down five more in order via K after Cutler’s single.
“As the season’s gone on, Emma has been getting stronger and stronger,” Danver said. “Hopefully she keeps it going.”
“She was on today,” P-O head coach Steve Frank said. “She pitched well.”
Clearfield tacked on five more in the top of the seventh.
Hipps hit a two-run single, while Bender cracked a two-run home run. One other Lady Bison run scored on an error.
The loss for the Lady Mounties concluded a tough 1-5 week that included a doubleheader sweep to Hollidaysburg Friday evening.
“I think some of that carried over,” Frank said. “We had six games this week, and that’s a lot, especially with a lot of younger girls. It’s hard to win with a younger team. But we’re building for the next few years.”
Clearfield improved to 14-2 overall. P-O slipped to 4-12.
Both teams are back in action today.
Clearfield hosts Penns Valley, resuming a game from Friday that was suspended in the fifth with the Lady Bison ahead 3-0 before playing a 7-inning contest.
The Lady Mounties travel to Punxsutawney.
Clearfield—14
Singleton cf 4432, Hipps p 5447, Ressler 1b 4121, Bender c 4132, Houser cr 0100, Fedder ss 5012, Benton rf 5010, Hertlein 2b 5100, Bumbarger 3b 4110, Twigg lf 4120. Totals: 40-14-17-13.
Philipsburg-Osceola—2
Jarrett cf 2110, Cutler ss 3021, Betz lf 3000, Vaux 1b-p-3b 3000, Herr 2b 3000, Williams c 3000, Chverchko 3b-p 2000, Bizzarri p-1b 3000, Wayland dp 1000, Bainey dp 2110, Long (flex) rf 0000. Totals: 25-2-4-1.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 200 502 5—14 17 2
P-O 000 002 0— 2 3 3
Errors—Fedder, Twigg; Cutler 2, Chverchko. LOB—Clearfield 8, Philipsburg-Osceola 4. 2B—Singleton 2, Hipps, Bumbarger, Benton. HR—Hipps 2 (1 on, 4th; 1 on, 6th), Bender (1 on, 7th). SF—Ressler. HBP—Jarrett (by Hipps). SB—Hipps, Houser, Hertlein; Havens. CS—Hertlein (by Williams). WP—Bizzarri. PB—Williams.
Pitching
Clearfield: Hipps—7 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 18 SO.
Philipsburg-Osceola: Bizzarri—5 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Vaux—0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Chverchko—2 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Hipps (13-1). LP—Bizzarri (4-7).
Time—1:48.