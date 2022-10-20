HYDE — The Clearfield girls soccer team has enjoyed a mountain of success over the last four years, racking up 143 wins against just 11 losses and two ties.
Seniors Megan Hamm, McKenna Lanager, Abby Ryan, Riley Ryen, Elle Smith and Cara Turner have been a big reason for that success and the group was honored prior to Wednesday’s game against Penns Valley.
Then they went out and led the Lady Bison to a convincing 7-0 shutout, which also clinched the Mountain League title, the third consecutive league crown for Clearfield.
“The senior class ... (assistant coach) Richie (Smith) and I have been working with these girls since they were in U8,” Clearfield head coach Todd Winters said. “And to see them come through and grow into the young women they are. And just not athletes. They are super athletes, but they are going to be leaders in their communities. They are well spoken and they’re smart and I love every one of them.”
The Lady Bison are 39-1-1 in the Mountain League over the three championship seasons.
“The girls are a little excited about that,” Winters said. “It will be the last Mountain League Championship since we’ll be in the Laurel Highlands next year. So we’re pretty happy with that.”
The end result in Wednesday’s game was quite a difference from the first meeting with the Lady Rams this season, a hard-fought 3-2 road victory three weeks ago.
There was also quite a bit of strife in last night’s contest as the Penns Valley coaches and some boisterous fans were unhappy with the officials during Wednesday’s game, and the Rams staff decided not to play the junior varsity game following the varsity contest.
“We went down there and we didn’t think some things went out way that should have gone our way,” Winters said. “But that’s how it goes. You can’t control what the other team is doing or what the refs are doing. We can only control what we are doing.
“We played through anything that was going on out on the field or in the stands and the girls are mature enough to handle that.”
They certainly were.
The Lady Bison took control from the start, scoring twice in the first 6:24 of play.
Smith redirected a Ryen corner kick into the net at 4:21 to open the scoring then blasted one in just 2:03 later to give the Lady Bison a quick two-goal advantage.
Smith made it 3-0 at 18:19 when she converted a penalty kick.
The kick was awarded because a Penns Valley player that was not the keeper blocked a Smith shot with her hand as it was heading toward the far post. The player was given a yellow card and could have been shown a red according to the officials, who said it was denying an obvious goal-scoring opportunity (DOGSO).
At 27:06, Smith upped the advantage to 4-0 on a long range shot that found the back of the net.
Hamm finished up the first half scoring when she took a Smith pass at 32:59 and fired it into the net to give the hosts a 5-0 lead as a hard rain began to fall and continued through the rest of the half.
The rain slowed considerably and eventually stopped in the second half, but the Lady Bison attack remained consistent.
Just 3:27 into the half, Smith threaded a pass to Alayna Winters, who took the ball on a full sprint and beat a pair of defenders before firing it into the net.
Hamm finalized the scoring at 58:30, scoring her second goal. Ryen assisted on the play.
“The seniors played pretty well,” Coach Winters said. “Megan had a real good night. She’s starting to figure out that position. We’ve moved some people around and it helps us out. It makes her a threat too.”
Clearfield had two more golden opportunities off corner kicks and another off a Smith to Ryen cross, but Lady Ram keeper Avery Dinges was up to the challenge. She made a kick save on Ryen’s shot and smothered point-blank attempts on the corner kicks.
Dinges made 11 saves in the game. Lady Bison keeper Cayleigh Walker needed to make three saves to record the shutout.
“We’re going the right way at the right time of the season,” Coach Winters said. “We told the girls right after the game, ‘that is one of our better games and that we played a complete game,’ and thank goodness Penns Valley never stopped. They didn’t drop their heads. They kept playing us hard. A lot of teams will get down on themselves, but they worked well together.
“It was a good game for us. It was what we needed. We still have a couple girls dinged up so we’ll get some time to heal up before playoffs.”
Clearfield improved to 15-2 overall and 13-0 in the Mountain League and has one more game before playoffs.
The Lady Bison host Hollidaysburg on Monday.
Clearfield 7, Penns Valley 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Elle Smith, C, (Riley Ryen), 4:21.
2. Smith, C, (unassisted), 6:24.
3. Smith, C, (penalty kick), 18:19.
4. Smith, C, (unassisted), 27:06.
5. Megan Hamm, C, (Smith), 32:59.
Second Half
6. Alayna Winters, C, (Smith), 43:27.
7. Hamm, C, (Ryen), 58:30.
Shots: Penns Valley 3, Clearfield 18.
Saves: Penns Valley (Avery Dinges) 11, Clearfield (Cayleigh Walker) 3.
Corner kicks: Penns Valley 3, Clearfield 8.