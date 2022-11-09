HYDE — Despite completely dominating the first half of Tuesday’s PIAA Class 2A first round game with Central, the Clearfield girls soccer team held a tenuous 2-0 lead that nearly became 2-1 moments before the break when Lady Dragon Ella Garner made a run deep into the Lady Bison end and unleashed a shot — the first in the game for the visitors.
But Clearfield made sure there’d be no drama in the second half, scoring two times in the first 6:24 and cruising from there, shutting out the District 6 runner-up Lady Dragons 7-0 at the Bison Sports Complex.
“At halftime we told them, ‘keep doing what you’re doing,’” Clearfield head coach Todd Winters said. “We had to be careful to mark (Garner). It got on her foot one time and she was down there. They have some talent on that team, but we were playing Clearfield soccer tonight.
“We practiced all year long — hot days, cold days, these girls run miles and miles and it paid off tonight, and it’s just awesome to see.”
Not only did all the hard work play off for a decisive playoff win, but it was a historic one as well as the Lady Bison earned the first victory in the PIAA Tournament in program history.
“It means so much to be able to make history on our home field and to send a statement that we’re here to play,” Clearfield senior Elle Smith said. “We can do great things.”
“The way we kept the ball on the ground, the communication was better,” Winters said. The girls had a real good performance tonight. The seniors really stepped up and led the team to the first win in the first round for a Clearfield (soccer) team, boys or girls. I can’t wait to see what we do next.”
Clearfield took control from the onset of Tuesday’s game, taking the ball into the Lady Dragon end almost immediately and possessing it for large chunks of the first half.
The possession generated plenty of opportunities, but the Lady Bison couldn’t cash in, missing the net several times and having several shots go right to Central keeper Darcy Heltzel.
But at 20:18, Riley Ryen took a pass from Smith, got between two Lady Dragons and found just enough room to send a strike to the corner past Heltzel for a 1-0 lead.
Ryen had just missed a shot to the far post moments earlier.
“I knew we were going to get one in eventually,” Ryen said. “When we get shots like that right off the bat I always have a good feeling. To get that first one in and get that out of the way ... after we get one we just seem to keep piling them on.”
It took the Lady Bison another 12 minutes to score as they continued pressuring the Central end but coming up empty.
Smith, who spent most of the first half taking the ball to the end line and firing crosses across the goal mouth, made a direct attack at the Lady Dragon net and hammered one home at 32:12 to put Clearfield on top 2-0.
But Central, who had been pinned in the defensive end most of the half, got the ball up top to Garner, who took it into the Lady Bison box and hit a ball just wide of the net that resulted in a corner kick for the Lady Dragons.
Clearfield thwarted that opportunity and went to the break ahead 2-0.
It didn’t take long for the Lady Bison to double the advantage.
Smith scored just 2:13 into the second half, finishing off an Alayna Winters assist.
“We knew if we just stayed with it and kept shooting they were going to eventually go in,” Smith said. “It’s just persistence. We worked so hard on fitness all year and we can keep running all game. They’re going to go in eventually.”
A little over four minutes later, Megan Hamm scored on a long shot from about 30 yards out that tucked in under the crossbar.
At that point the floodgates opened.
Smith netted the hat trick at 53:13, again off a Winters assist, and Ryen notched her second goal of the game at 58:28 when her corner kick bent into the goal after Heltzel tried to deflect the ball that was well above her head.
Just 98 seconds later, Smith put the ball in the back of the net for her fourth goal, which finalized the scoring with 19:58 to play. Smith’s last goal was her 58th this season and the 180th of her career.
Smith is just six goals behind Karns City’s Lesly Ann Barnhart for second on the District 9 all-time scoring list. Lady Gremlin Brittni Grenninger is the record holder with 194.
Central, which started the season with 18 straight wins before dropping the District 5-6 title game to Bedford in a shootout, ends its season with a mark of 18-2
Clearfield improved to 18-2 and advances to the PIAA quarterfinals for the first time in school history.
“I think this is the best game we ever played,” Ryen said. “The atmosphere was insane. We just loved it. Most of us have been playing together since we were 8, so to be able to make history for Clearfield is something that we’ve been dreaming of.”
“It just comes down to hard work,” Winters said. “You see us here now having a great time, but there are so many times in practice that it’s repetitive and not always smiles and roses. But they see how it pays off. It’s a life lesson to see in their studies or their career that working hard is going to pay off for them.”
Clearfield plays General McLane Saturday at a site and time to be determined. McLane, the District 10 runner-up, knocked off WPIAL champ Avonworth 5-1.
Clearfield 7, Central 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Riley Ryen, C, (Elle Smith), 20:18.
2. Smith, C, (unassisted), 32:12.
Second Half
3. Smith, C, (Alayna Winters), 42:13.
4. Megan Hamm, C, (unassisted), 46:24.
5. Smith, C, (Winters), 53:13.
6. Ryen, C, (corner kick), 58:24.
7. Smith, C, (unassisted), 60:02.
Shots: Central 2, Clearfield 21.
Saves: Central (Darcy Heltzel) 14, Clearfield (Cayleigh Walker), 2.
Corner kicks: Central 2, Clearfield 11.