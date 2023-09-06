HYDE — After getting out to a 1-3 start to the 2023 season, the Clearfield girls soccer team was hoping to get on track against a new league foe in Central Cambria, which hadn’t given up a goal in its first two contests.
That quickly changed Tuesday at the Bison Sports Complex as Kaylie Brown scored just 55 seconds into play and Clearfield came away with a resounding 7-0 victory over the Lady Red Devils, who have shutout wins over Greater Johnstown (8-0) and Richland (2-0).
Clearfield got two goals apiece from Brown, Myleigh Hudson and Alayna Winters and one by Emily McCracken as it held a 27-2 advantage in shots and an 8-1 edge in corner kicks.
Brown got the Lady Bison on the board when she corralled the rebound off Mia’ Smith’s corner kick that ricocheted off the far post and blasted it by Central Cambria keeper Katie Scott just 55 seconds into the game to give the hosts a 1-0 lead.
“I think this is the first game we weren’t trailing in at the start, so it was really nice to have that,” Clearfield head coach Todd Winters said. “It’s definitely a good feeling. I think we’ve been trailing in all of our games, so it’s nice to have the shoe on the other foot.
“The girls came out and did their job.”
Brown upped the advantage to 2-0 at 4:03 when she redirected the ball past Scott, who batted Myleigh Hudson’s cross pass out of the air. But the ball again found the foot of Brown, who made a nice run down the center of the field as Hudson took the ball to the corner and across.
As Clearfield continued to pressure the Central Cambria end, the Lady Red Devils struggled to keep the ball away from their goal box. Winters took advantage at 16:03, completing a run right through the heart of the defense by breaking in all alone on Scott and firing the ball into the net for a 3-0 advantage.
The score remained 3-0 until the half, but Clearfield once again came out firing after the break. The Lady Bison scored three times in the first 8:32 of the second half to take a commanding 6-0 lead and start the mercy clock.
McCracken scored at 41:06 off another Smith corner kick. This time the ball skipped through the box without being touched, but McCracken was able to get to it right at the edge of the box and hit a solid strike to the far corner to make it 4-0.
Hudson scored the next two goals.
Her first came at 45:18 where she hammered the ball home on a hard shot from the 10-yard line after Winters had intercepted a goal kick and sent the ball ahead to Hudson.
Brown had the helper on Hudson’s next goal, sending a short cross from the right wing to the 6 where Hudson fired it past Scott at 48:32.
Winters finalized the scoring at 69:32 on another breakaway goal.
“I thought in the second half we started taking the ball to the corner more and playing across and that’s really good,” coach Winters said. “We had a couple different people score today, so that’s really nice spreading that out. I’m definitely happy with how the girls played.”
Clearfield keeper Mia Helsel needed to make just two saves to record the shutout, stopping one direct kick in each half. She was also very engaged with the defense, who often played the ball back to her so she could distribute it.
“To Helsel’s credit, she talks the entire game,” coach Winters said. “It’s good. It keeps the girls engaged. It keeps her engaged. The ball was on the opposite end from her a lot, so playing it back to her is important for us to be successful. And she’s confident and I thought she made really good decisions on when to come out and when to stay in. So I was happy with that.”
Clearfield, which improved to 2-3 overall, is back in action Thursday at Johnstown.
Clearfield 7, Central Cambria 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Kaylie Brown, C, (Mia Smith), 0:55.
2. Brown, C, (Myleigh Hudson), 4:03.
3. Alayna Winters, C, (unassisted), 16:27.
Second Half
4. Emily McCracken, C, (Smith), 41:06.
5. Hudson, C, (Winters), 45:18.
6. Hudson, C, (Brown), 48:32.
7. Winters, C, (unassisted), 69:32.
Shots: Central Cambria 2, Clearfield 27.
Saves: Central Cambria (Katie Scott) 19, Clearfield ( Mia Helsel) 2.
Corner kicks: Central Cambria 1, Clearfield 8.